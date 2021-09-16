As COVID-19 testing markedly expands under President Biden’s recently announced six-point national strategy, people who use at-home tests may be able to have their out-of-pocket costs covered in full.

Key Takeaways The costs of home COVID-19 tests are eligible medical expenses, the IRS says, making them reimbursable under FSAs or HSAs and tax-deductible for some taxpayers.

To be eligible for a tax deduction, your total unreimbursed medical and dental costs must exceed 7.5% of your income.

Demand for at-home tests is surging along with the Delta variant, which has led to supply constraints and calls to ramp up production.

What's Eligible for Reimbursement or a Deduction?

The IRS last week reminded taxpayers that the cost of at-home COVID testing is an eligible medical expense. That means it qualifies as a tax deduction or for payment or reimbursement by flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and Archer medical savings accounts that remain active.

The cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) bought to prevent the spread of COVID-19—including masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes—is an eligible medical expense, as well.

Taxpayers who itemize and whose expenses aren't reimbursed can deduct both the cost of home testing kits and PPE to the extent that their total eligible medical and dental expenses in 2021 exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income.

Demand for Home Tests Escalates

The IRS reminder comes as demand for at-home COVID-19 tests—already surging during the Delta variant's spread—is expected to rise sharply as the White House plan boosts testing access and production.

Biden has proposed using the Defense Production Act and other procurement processes to expand production capacity to support COVID-19 testing at home and elsewhere. Under the plan big retailers like Amazon, Kroger, and Walmart will sell at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to consumers at cost (up to 35% less than the usual retail price) for the next three months.

A recent study found that adults have a strong preference for at-home test kits over drive-through or clinic-based COVID testing. But recent reports also indicate that such tests have been harder to come by on pharmacy shelves, given the brisk demand in recent weeks.

Late last month, for example, CVS said it was limiting customers' purchases of its rapid, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests both online and in-store, while suppliers worked to ramp up the pace of production.

At-home COVID-19 tests first became available in stores this spring.

How Health Reimbursement Accounts Work

If you don't already have a health reimbursement account at your job, here are some basics on how they work.