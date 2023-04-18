AT&T Likely Added Mobile Subscribers at Fastest Rate in a Decade

The telecom giant probably turned a $4 billion profit in the first quarter, a year after spinning off its entertainment business

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.

Published April 18, 2023
AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty Images

AT&T (T), the world's second-largest telecommunications company by sales, likely recorded its fastest rate of wireless subscriber growth in over a decade in the first quarter, about a year after spinning off its WarnerMedia entertainment unit to focus on its core communications business.

Net income in the first quarter is projected to be $4.3 billion, or 61 cents a share, down 4% from the same quarter last year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. Operating revenues likely fell 20.5% from the year-ago quarter to $30.3 billion on account of the WarnerMedia spin-off in April 2022. Operating costs are also projected to fall 27% to $19.6 billion. AT&T reports its first-quarter earnings before markets open Thursday, April 20.

Key Takeaways

  • Net income is projected at $4.3 billion, compared with $4.5 billion in the previous quarter.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) is projected to be 61 cents, down 3% year-over-year.
  • Wireless subscriptions likely rose 12.5% to 221.14 million, which would mark the fastest growth rate in at least a decade.

Investors will be looking at the effects of cost-cutting measures as well as top-line growth, especially in AT&T's wireless unit, which accounts for more than two-thirds of total revenue. Wireless subscriptions with AT&T steadily increased in the years leading up to and during the pandemic until the first quarter of last year when total subscribers fell for the first time since 2016.

AT&T is expected to have ended the quarter with more than 221 million wireless subscribers, a 12.5% year-over-year increase. That would be the fastest rate of subscriber growth in more than a decade.

AT&T Key Metrics
Estimate for Q1 FY 2023 Q1 FY 2022  Q1 FY 2021
 Net Income ($M)  4,033  4,762  7,500
 Earnings per Share ($)  0.56  0.66  1.05
 Wireless Subscribers (M)  221.14  196.62  186.11

To be sure, AT&T's average revenue per unit (ARPU) has decreased in the last decade even more steadily than total subscribers have increased. ARPU was $45.31 in the first quarter of 2014. Analysts expect AT&T to post ARPU of $23.63 last quarter, compared with $24.64 in the same quarter last year.

AT&T shares are up 7.5% year-to-date, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Communication Services sector, which has returned 21.4% over the same period.

AT&T (T) Stock Performance YTD

YCharts
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate.

