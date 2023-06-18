Bad Bunny’s Net Worth—Here’s How the Reggaeton Superstar Earns Millions

Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Bad Bunny has gained popularity over the past few years, amassing the majority of his fortune from just two world tours in 2022. His latest project, a superhero movie in the Sony Spider-Man universe called El Muerto, will reportedly begin production on Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.
The recording artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was the first Spanish-language artist to headline Coachella in 2023 and had the first Spanish-language album nominated for the Grammy's Album of the Year award.
Bad Bunny netted a total of $88 million in 2022 according to Forbes, and was 10th on Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2022. Bad Bunny was also Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022.
Bad Bunny is the first to be Spotify’s most-streamed artist for three consecutive years, generating over 18.5 billion streams in 2022, and increased listeners for the Reggaeton and Latin Trap genres between 2018 and 2020 by 147% and 187%, respectively.
In addition to being an upcoming superhero, the superstar rapper has a series of lucrative endorsement deals, co-owns a basketball team, launched a restaurant, and is also a WWE wrestler.
Music
Bad Bunny is no stranger to breaking records or barriers—the rapper had two record-breaking tours in 2022, which made up the majority of his $88 million pre-tax earnings for the year. His 2022 tour, El Último Tour Del Mundo, grossed nearly $117 million in ticket sales in North America and was the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in Billboard Boxscore history.
His second tour in 2022, The World’s Hottest Tour, raked in $314 million in ticket sales for a total of $435 million from both tours. The total sales from both tours made Bad Bunny the highest-grossing artist in a calendar year, according to Pollstar.
Endorsements and Businesses
Bad Bunny also has partnerships with major brands such as Adidas, Cheetos, and Corona, according to Forbes. Bad Bunny launched a sneaker collaboration with Adidas in 2023 (he had one with them in 2022 as well), with each pair retailing for $150, according to Remezcla.
Most recently, Bad Bunny starred in a Pepsi commercial, featuring his latest song, “Where She Goes.”
WWE
The rapper is also a WWE wrestler, and earns an estimated $100,000 for appearances in the ring, according to Wrestling Edge. In May 2023, the rapper defeated wrestler Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight and picked up his first singles win of his WWE career, according to WWE.
Acting
The multi-talented artist is also an actor. He most recently acted in Brad Pitt starrer, Bullet Train, which earned $231 million in global ticket sales, according to Variety. Bad Bunny’s acting debut was as a guest star on Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, according to ET. And in August, he will start filming El Muerto, in which he will star as a wrestler who gains superpowers through a mystical mask.
Basketball Team
He has also been a co-owner of Puerto Rican basketball team, Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, since 2021, according to Billboard.
Restaurant
In 2022, Bad Bunny launched a Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge in Miami, along with entrepreneur David Grutman.
Real Estate
In January 2023, Bad Bunny bought an $8.8 million house in Los Angeles, according to Dirt. The house has a total of eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is more than 7,000 square feet.