Bad Bunny’s Net Worth—Here’s How the Reggaeton Superstar Earns Millions

The Puerto Rican rapper took home $88 million in 2022 from his tours and endorsements

By
Hiranmayi Srinivasan
Hiranmayi Srinivasan
Full Bio
Hiranmayi Srinivasan is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. She has covered personal finance topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, and economic news at Dotdash Meredith since 2021, and has experience working in digital and broadcast newsrooms.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 18, 2023
Bad Bunny Coachella 2023

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Bad Bunny has gained popularity over the past few years, amassing the majority of his fortune from just two world tours in 2022. His latest project, a superhero movie in the Sony Spider-Man universe called El Muerto, will reportedly begin production on Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

Key Takeaways

  • Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has a net worth of $88 million as of 2022, according to Forbes. 
  • Bad Bunny is the first to be Spotify’s most streamed artist for three consecutive years, generating over 18.5 billion streams in 2022. 
  • The superstar rapper has a series of lucrative endorsement deals, co-owns a basketball team, launched a restaurant, and is also a WWE wrestler.

The recording artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was the first Spanish-language artist to headline Coachella in 2023 and had the first Spanish-language album nominated for the Grammy's Album of the Year award.

Bad Bunny netted a total of $88 million in 2022 according to Forbes, and was 10th on Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2022. Bad Bunny was also Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022. 

Bad Bunny is the first to be Spotify’s most-streamed artist for three consecutive years, generating over 18.5 billion streams in 2022, and increased listeners for the Reggaeton and Latin Trap genres between 2018 and 2020 by 147% and 187%, respectively. 

In addition to being an upcoming superhero, the superstar rapper has a series of lucrative endorsement deals, co-owns a basketball team, launched a restaurant, and is also a WWE wrestler.

Music

Bad Bunny is no stranger to breaking records or barriers—the rapper had two record-breaking tours in 2022, which made up the majority of his $88 million pre-tax earnings for the year. His 2022 tour, El Último Tour Del Mundo, grossed nearly $117 million in ticket sales in North America and was the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in Billboard Boxscore history. 

His second tour in 2022, The World’s Hottest Tour, raked in $314 million in ticket sales for a total of $435 million from both tours. The total sales from both tours made Bad Bunny the highest-grossing artist in a calendar year, according to Pollstar. 

Endorsements and Businesses

Bad Bunny also has partnerships with major brands such as Adidas, Cheetos, and Corona, according to Forbes. Bad Bunny launched a sneaker collaboration with Adidas in 2023 (he had one with them in 2022 as well), with each pair retailing for $150, according to Remezcla. 

Most recently, Bad Bunny starred in a Pepsi commercial, featuring his latest song, “Where She Goes.”

WWE 

The rapper is also a WWE wrestler, and earns an estimated $100,000 for appearances in the ring, according to Wrestling Edge. In May 2023, the rapper defeated wrestler Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight and picked up his first singles win of his WWE career, according to WWE.

Acting

The multi-talented artist is also an actor. He most recently acted in Brad Pitt starrer, Bullet Train, which earned $231 million in global ticket sales, according to Variety. Bad Bunny’s acting debut was as a guest star on Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, according to ET.   And in August, he will start filming El Muerto, in which he will star as a wrestler who gains superpowers through a mystical mask.

Basketball Team 

He has also been a co-owner of Puerto Rican basketball team, Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, since 2021, according to Billboard.

Restaurant 

In 2022, Bad Bunny launched a Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge in Miami, along with entrepreneur David Grutman. 

Real Estate

In January 2023, Bad Bunny bought an $8.8 million house in Los Angeles, according to Dirt. The house has a total of eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is more than 7,000 square feet. 

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Film & Television Industry Alliance. "El Muerto."

  2. Hola.com. "How Bad Bunny Broke 64 Years of Grammy History This Year."

  3. Yahoo Entertainment. "What's My Age Again? Blink-182, Bad Bunny and Blondie Own Coachella 2023 Friday With Historic, Cross-Generational Sets."

  4. Forbes. "The World's 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022."

  5. Apple Newsroom. "Bad Bunny is Apple Music's Artist of the Year for 2022."

  6. Spotify. "Spotify Celebrates 3 Years of Record-Breaking Bad Bunny Streaming With a Mexico City Fiesta."

  7. Billboard. "Bad Bunny's Tour Grosses Nearly $117 Million in North American Arenas."

  8. Pollstar. "Bad Bunny Sets All-Time Touring Record Grossing $435M In a Calendar Year."

  9. Remezcla. "Bad Bunny & Adidas Team Up for First Sneaker Collaboration of 2023."

  10. PR Newswire. "PEPSI® Unveils New Commercial Featuring Bad Bunny And His Latest Chart-Topping Track, "WHERE SHE GOES," To Kick Off The Summer In Style."

  11. Wrestling Edge. "Bad Bunny Huge Paycheck Stuns WWE Fans."

  12. WWE. "Bad Bunny Def. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight."

  13. Variety. "Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Hits $100 Million at Domestic Box Office."

  14. ET. "Bad Bunny to Make Acting Debut as Cartel Member in 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3."

  15. Billboard. "Bad Bunny Is Now the Co-Owner of Puerto Rican Basketball Team Los Cangrejeros de Santurce."

  16. Gekko. "About."

  17. Dirt. "Bad Bunny Snags Contemporary Mansion High Above the Sunset Strip."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description