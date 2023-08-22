Baidu Revenue Tops Estimates, Robo Taxi Rides Jump

Baidu (BIDU) shares rose after the company reported revenue that beat analysts' expectations, while its automated taxi service posted strong growth.

Key Takeaways Baidu reported revenue of 34.06 billion yuan ($4.67 billion), compared to estimates of 33.28 billion yuan.

Net income was $718 million, or $1.95 per American Depositary Share.



Automated taxi rides were 149% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was 34.06 billion yuan ($4.67 billion), up 15% from the same period a year ago and higher than analysts' estimates of 33.28 billion yuan. The company said non-GAAP operating profit grew 27% from a year ago, with non-GAAP operating margins growing 3% year-on-year. Net income of $718 million, or $1.95 per American Depositary Share, was up 43% over the year.

"The improvement in profit and margins as well as strong cash generation were primarily driven by revenue acceleration and efficiency gain," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu.

Apollo Go, Baidu's robo-taxi service, booked around 714,000 rides for the quarter, up 149% year on year. The company also shrugged off a tough advertising climate with marketing revenue of 19.6 billion yuan ($2.71 billion), up 15% from a year ago.

Baidu shares rose 4% on Tuesday, marking an almost 10% gain year-to-date.

The company continues to focus on its ErnieBot AI technology with Robin Li, co-founder and CEO, saying the company was committed to "building a new engine" around the product and generative AI to achieve long-term growth.