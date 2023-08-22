Baidu Revenue Tops Estimates, Robo Taxi Rides Jump

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 22, 2023
Signage for Baidu Inc. at the Baidu Technology Park in Beijing, China, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Baidu (BIDU) shares rose after the company reported revenue that beat analysts' expectations, while its automated taxi service posted strong growth.

Key Takeaways

  • Baidu reported revenue of 34.06 billion yuan ($4.67 billion), compared to estimates of 33.28 billion yuan.
  • Net income was $718 million, or $1.95 per American Depositary Share.
  • Automated taxi rides were 149% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was 34.06 billion yuan ($4.67 billion), up 15% from the same period a year ago and higher than analysts' estimates of 33.28 billion yuan. The company said non-GAAP operating profit grew 27% from a year ago, with non-GAAP operating margins growing 3% year-on-year. Net income of $718 million, or $1.95 per American Depositary Share, was up 43% over the year.

"The improvement in profit and margins as well as strong cash generation were primarily driven by revenue acceleration and efficiency gain," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu.

Apollo Go, Baidu's robo-taxi service, booked around 714,000 rides for the quarter, up 149% year on year. The company also shrugged off a tough advertising climate with marketing revenue of 19.6 billion yuan ($2.71 billion), up 15% from a year ago.

Baidu shares rose 4% on Tuesday, marking an almost 10% gain year-to-date.

The company continues to focus on its ErnieBot AI technology with Robin Li, co-founder and CEO, saying the company was committed to "building a new engine" around the product and generative AI to achieve long-term growth.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Baidu. "Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results."

  2. Reuters. "Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong advertising."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description