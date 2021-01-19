Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is trading lower by less than 1% in Tuesday's pre-market session after reporting a fourth quarter 2020 profit of $0.59 per share, $0.05 better than Wall Street expectations, while revenue fell 9.9% year over year to $20.1 billion, well short of $20.76 billion estimates. Credit loss provisions contracted to $100 million despite the pandemic, much lower than $900 million during the last quarter of 2019.

The commercial banking sector has been on fire in the past three months, underpinned by a trio of effective vaccines and the promise of additional stimulus under the Biden administration. Bond yields have risen sharply while the yield curve has steepened, setting the stage for higher industry loan margins. Bank of America has benefited from these growing tailwinds, lifting within striking distance of the 2020 high, and could break out after COVID-19 runs its course.

The company authorized the repurchase of $2.9 billion in common stock through March 31, a month after passing the Federal Reserve's latest stress test. These transactions will build shareholder value by reducing the number of publicly traded shares while risking criticism and oversight by activist regulators under the Biden administration. Allies of long-time bank critic and progressive firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren have just been nominated to those posts.

Wall Street consensus on Bank of America is unlikely to deteriorate despite the mixed metrics, with the stock now rated as a "Moderate Buy" based upon nine "Buy," three "Hold," and one "Sell" recommendation. Price targets currently range from a low of $30 to a Street-high $41, while the stock is set to open Tuesday's session less than $3 below the median $35 target. The "sell-the-news" reaction is unlikely to gain traction, given this humble placement.

Bank of America Monthly Chart (2006 – 2021)

A multi-year uptrend posted an all-time high at $55.08 in 2006, giving way to a pullback that accelerated into a near-death spiral during the 2008 economic collapse. The stock bounced back into the upper teens in 2010, marking resistance into a breakout following the 2016 presidential election. This bullish impulse topped out in the low $30s in the first quarter of 2018, yielding volatile two-sided action into an October 2019 rally that failed during the pandemic decline.

The selloff found support at the 2016 breakout level in March, ahead of a bounce that stalled at new resistance in June. The stock remounted that barrier in December and pushed above the .786 Fibonacci selloff retracement level at $31.75, filling the February 2020 gap between $33 and $34 ahead of Tuesday's confessional. Those levels now marks support and resistance, suggesting that the current downturn will be short lived.

The monthly stochastic oscillator has lifted into the overbought zone but is showing no signs of rolling over, lowering risk despite the less-than-stellar quarterly report. This makes sense because price action operates through a future discounting mechanism that looks at least six months into the future for guidance. As far as we can tell, the second half of 2021 will signal a rebirth for industry and individuals, with the pandemic finally receding into the rear view mirror.

The Bottom Line

Bank of America is trading lower in Tuesday's pre-market after failing to meet revenue guidance.

Disclosure: The author held no positions in the aforementioned securities at the time of publication.