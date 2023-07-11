Bank of America to Pay $150 Million in Fines for Bad Consumer Practices

Bank of America (BAC) will have to cough up about $250 million in payments to customers and fines to regulators for erroneously charging fees, not honoring credit card reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said Tuesday.

The second-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets will have to pay $100 million to duped customers, plus an additional $150 million in fines—$90 million to the CFPB, and $60 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) as a result of the investigation.

Key Takeaways The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found Bank of America violated the Truth in Lending Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.

The bank charged insufficient funds fees multiple times, failed to honor credit card rewards bonuses and opened accounts without customer consent, the CFPB found.

Bank of America will have to repay $100 million to customers and an additional $150 million in fees.

This marks the third time in the past decade that the bank has been involved in alleged illegal activity, with past CFPB enforcements in 2014 and 2022.

The Dirty Details

From a legal standpoint, the CFPB found that Bank of America violated laws including the Truth in Lending Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.

Here’s how it impacted consumers:

Charging the same fee multiple times. Normally when someone overdraws on their bank account, they are hit with a charge for insufficient funds in their account if a merchant tries to collect payment. In Bank of America’s case, the fee was $35, which is similar to what other institutions charge. The problem? The CFPB investigation found that Bank of America was charging the fee over and over again for the same transaction.

Normally when someone overdraws on their bank account, they are hit with a charge for insufficient funds in their account if a merchant tries to collect payment. In Bank of America’s case, the fee was $35, which is similar to what other institutions charge. The problem? The CFPB investigation found that Bank of America was charging the fee over and over again for the same transaction. Not honoring credit card reward bonuses. Sign-up bonuses and other promotions are often used by credit card issuers to attract new customers, a tactic that Bank of America also used. However, when customers met the qualifications and it came time to deliver, Bank of America withheld the rewards for cardholders who applied in-person or by phone despite that stipulation not being made clear in advertising materials. The CFPB investigation also discovered a bank system failure that prevented some cardholders from getting their sign-up bonuses.

Sign-up bonuses and other promotions are often used by credit card issuers to attract new customers, a tactic that Bank of America also used. However, when customers met the qualifications and it came time to deliver, Bank of America withheld the rewards for cardholders who applied in-person or by phone despite that stipulation not being made clear in advertising materials. The CFPB investigation also discovered a bank system failure that prevented some cardholders from getting their sign-up bonuses. Opening accounts without customer permission. Using customer data in any way without authorization–such as automatically opening a new account in that person’s name–is an infringement of consumer rights. The investigation revealed Bank of America employees trying to meet their sales goals were running consumer credit reports and completing applications to sign people up for new accounts. Some of those consumers had to make corrections to their credit files, with some charged fees or left with damaged credit.



What’s Next for Bank of America?

The CFPB has ordered Bank of America to pay back any consumers who were wrongly charged extra non-sufficient funds fees as well as anyone who was unfairly denied credit card bonuses.

For those who lost money stemming from an unauthorized credit card account being opened, Bank of America also has to make good on that. Plus, Bank of America will have to shell out those hefty penalty amounts to the CFPB and CCO as well, some of which will go toward the CFPB’s victims relief fund.

Going forward, Bank of America must stop charging repeat non-sufficient funds fees, ensure that all new accounts opened are done so with permission, and fully disclose any limitations on rewards card bonuses.

