Bank of England Hikes Interest Rates More Than Expected

England’s central bank hiked interest rates to the highest level since 2008 on Thursday, as it attempts to combat the U.K.’s highest inflation in decades.

It's the 13th consecutive rate hike since December 2021, as the U.K.'s central bank attempts to combat the highest inflation in decades.

The larger rate hike may have been motivated by hotter-than-expected May inflation figures arriving yesterday, as core inflation rose to a fresh 31-year high.

Thursday’s 50-bp hike set the bank’s key interest rate at 5%, the highest since the financial crisis, with policymakers on the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voting 7-2 in favor of a larger hike. Most traders—roughly 60%—were anticipating a smaller 25-bp hike.

The larger rate hike may have been motivated by hotter-than-expected inflation figures arriving yesterday. Annual inflation in the U.K. held steady at 8.7% in May, above expectations of 8.4% and more than four times the central bank’s target of 2%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose to a fresh 31-year high of 7.1%.

The U.K. is grappling with the highest inflation rate among G-7 countries, which is more than double the latest CPI print in the U.S., currently running at a 4% annual rate. While inflation in the U.K. has cooled from a peak of 11% in October, it’s proven to be stickier than in other major economies.

"Nearly every major economy has seen inflation back down, but the U.K. is not one of them," said Jennifer Lee, Senior Economist at BMO Capital Markets, in a commentary, adding that the effect of tighter policy "is taking its time to filter its way through the economy."

BoE policymakers pledged to deliver further rate hikes if inflation doesn’t subside from here.

"The MPC will adjust Bank Rate as necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term," the bank said in its policy statement.

