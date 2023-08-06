'Barbie' Movie Could Have a Lasting Impact on These Companies

"Barbie" isn't just one of 2023's biggest box office hits, it could also have a lasting financial impact on companies spanning fashion, entertainment, and home decor.

Key Takeways Mattel, AMC Theaters, and Birkenstock are just some of the companies that could benefit from the success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) had the best week in its 103-year history in terms of admissions sales thanks to the side-by-side release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," dubbed "Barbenheimer."

Shoemaker Birkenstock got a boost in name recognition after lead actress Margot Robbie wore a pair of rose-colored Birkenstock sandals in one of the film's scenes.

Even paint companies may have been impacted; the movie's set used so much pink paint that reports of a global shortage surfaced.

Mattel, the Maker of Barbie Dolls

Toy manufacturer Mattel, which has been making Barbie dolls since 1959, has partnered with 165 brands on promotions related to the "Barbie" movie. The movie has also boosted sales of Barbie dolls, lifting Mattel's earnings in the latest quarter.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz hailed the success of the film and the lasting promotional impact it will have on the company. "This moment will be remembered as a key milestone in our company’s history with the release of the Barbie movie, our first-ever major theatrical film," Kreiz said in the company's latest earnings report.

AMC Theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), the operator of AMC theaters, had the best week in its 103-year history in terms of admissions sales thanks to the side-by-side release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," both of which premiered on July 21 and together have been dubbed "Barbenheimer." Sixty-five AMC locations set new one-week admissions records. The momentum continued well into "Barbenheimer's" second week, which was the third-busiest globally since theaters reopened from pandemic closures in 2020.

The "Barbenheimer" opening weekend was the fourth-highest grossing in U.S. history, with the two films generating a combined $244 million in box office sales on their opening weekend.



Such a massive box office success could boost not just AMC, but other theater chains like Regal and Cinemark Theaters (CNK), which have struggled with declining attendance in recent years as would-be moviegoers opted to stream movies at home, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Shares of AMC surged shortly after "Barbenheimer" weekend before giving back most of those gains in the following days. They're up 26% so far this year, but down more than 70% over the past 12 months.

Footwear Maker Birkenstock

Another unexpected beneficiary could be footwear maker Birkenstock. One scene in the film features lead actress Margot Robbie wearing a $160 pair of rose-colored Birkenstock sandals, a boon to the brand's visibility and name recognition. According to virtual fitting room company 3DLOOK, Google searches for "Birkenstock sandals for women" have jumped more than 300% since the "Barbie" premiere.

Birkenstock owner, private equity firm L. Catterton, is planning an IPO of the footwear maker in September potentially valued at more than $8 billion. However, precise details regarding the date and size of the IPO have yet to be released. It could be one of the most lucrative public offerings this year.

Even Paint Companies?

The set of "Barbie" used so much pink paint that reports surfaced of a worldwide shortage.

Although the paint used on-set was from Rosco, some of the biggest paint companies like Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) and Benjamin Moore also sell pink paint. They could have been directly impacted by a shortage or may see a spike in demand after the movie's release.