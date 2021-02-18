Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) opened about 1% lower despite reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

Gold prices have been muted in 2021 due to a combination of weak central bank demand, slow jewelry sales, and a lack of investor interest.

The stock moved into oversold territory looking at the relative strength index (RSI), but the intermediate-term trend remains bearish.

The company reported fourth quarter revenue that rose 13.9% to $3.28 billion, beating consensus estimates by $50 million, while non-GAAP earnings came in at 35 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by four cents. Free cash flow came in at $1.09 billion for the quarter, which was well ahead of the $720.8 million that analysts forecast.

Gold prices have been weighed down by weak physical demand and a lack of investor interest, according to Bank of America. While the precious metal rose more than 20% last year, spot prices have fallen about 6% so far in 2021. Inflation is typically a major driving force for gold, but nominal interest rates have remained in a tight range.

Tip Non-GAAP earnings are an alternative accounting method used to measure the earnings of a company. Many companies report non-GAAP earnings in addition to their earnings based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These pro forma figures, which exclude "one-time" transactions, can sometimes provide a more accurate measure of a company's financial performance from direct business operations.

From a technical standpoint, the stock extended its losing streak since the beginning of the year. The RSI moved into oversold territory with a reading of 26.83, but the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) remains in a bearish downtrend. These indicators suggest that the stock could see some consolidation before moving lower.

Traders should watch for consolidation below trendline resistance at $22.00 over the coming sessions. If the stock breaks out from those levels, traders could see a move toward reaction highs of around $25.00 or the 200-day moving average at $25.87. If the stock extends its losses, traders could see a move toward Fibonacci support at $19.71.

The Bottom Line

The author holds no position in the stock(s) mentioned except through passively managed index funds.