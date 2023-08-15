Value Investment Manager Baupost Buys Stake in Amazon

The Baupost Group, the Boston-based hedge fund managed by billionaire and long-time value investor Seth Klarman, has eased back into a stock—Amazon.com—whose market value doesn't exactly scream "cheap."

The firm's latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Baupost added Amazon to its portfolio in the second quarter. With a current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 112, Amazon's valuation is about four times greater than the broader market's; the S&P 500's current aggregate equals 26.

Baupost owned Amazon in 2022, buying it after technology stocks plunged in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to combat inflation. However, at that time, Amazon's P/E ratio was less than half its current level.

Aided by investors' enthusiasm for ChatGPT and other potential artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Amazon's shares have surged 67% this year after losing about half their value in 2022.

Other New Purchases

Amazon wasn't Baupost's only new position in the second quarter. The firm bought a stake in discount retailer Dollar General—a holding with a P/E of 15, much more typical of the value stocks that Baupost typically seeks.

Baupost also bought stakes in Dublin-based concrete and building materials giant CRH PLC and Union Pacific, the largest U.S. railroad. Since the beginning of the second quarter, their shares have gained 14% and 13%, respectively.

Position Changes

The hedge fund firm increased its positions in Fidelity National Information Services, Atara Bioethics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Seagate Technology Holdings, and Willis Towers Watson PLC.

Conversely, it decreased its stake in a number of companies, most notably Alphabet Inc., Google's parent. Its shares have rallied 48% this year.

Baupost substantially reduced its exposure to Finch Therapeutics Group. It also trimmed its stakes in Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology, Qorvo Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Trilogy Metals and Advantage Solutions, and Garrett Motion Inc.

Stakes Eliminated

The firm disclosed it sold its entire stake in payments specialist Fiserv, which has risen 23% this year. It also exited its investments in DigitalBridge Group, Lithia Motors and Skyworks Solutions.