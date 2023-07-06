Bausch + Lomb Buys Blink Brands to Expand Eye Drop Portfolio

Key Takeaways Bausch + Lomb purchased Blink brands from a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary.

Bausch + Lomb paid $106.5 million for the Blink lineup, using cash on hand.

The move expands the company's over-the-counter dry eye treatment portfolio.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) moved to expand its over-the-counter (OTC) eye treatments by purchasing Blink brand eye and contact lens drops from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Johnson & Johnson Vision.

Bausch + Lomb said it paid $106.5 million for Blink, using cash on hand.

John Ferris, executive vice president of Bausch + Lomb’s consumer division, indicated there is a growing need for products to relieve symptoms of dry eyes and dry contact lenses, and that “OTC products are often the first option consumers choose.”

The company pointed to a 2022 survey that showed more than half (57%) of American adults suffer from dry eyes, and nearly half (48%) use OTC remedies. In addition, the research found the problem is increasing, with a strong correlation between time spent on digital devices and reports of cases of dry eyes.

Adding Blink’s six kinds of drops “expands our robust portfolio of OTC eye care brands,” Ferris said.



Bausch + Lomb shares were lower by 0.86% today but are up for the year.

