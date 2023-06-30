Bausch + Lomb Buys Novartis Drugs for $1.75 Billion Expanding Eye Care Portfolio

Published June 30, 2023
Bausch + Lomb eye drops are offered for sale at a drug store

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Eye care company Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) said Friday it would pay $1.75 billion to acquire a portfolio of eye care products from Swiss healthcare giant Novartis (NVS), in a move that could help the company expand its offerings to treat eye conditions.

Key Takeaways

  • Bausch + Lomb said Friday it would pay $1.75 billion to acquire a portfolio of eye care products from Swiss healthcare giant Novartis.
  • The portfolio includes Xiidra, a popular treatment for dry eye disease, and rights to use AccuStream, a drug delivery device used for treating dry eye.
  • Out of a final purchase price of $2.5 billion, Bausch + Lomb will pay $1.75 billion upfront, with financing from JPMorgan Chase.

The portfolio includes the anti-inflammation eye drop Xiidra, a popular treatment for dry eye disease, which Novartis acquired from Takeda Pharmaceuticals for $3.4 billion in 2019. Sales of Xiidra, which is mainly sold in the U.S., totaled $487 million last year.

Bausch + Lomb will also obtain rights to use AccuStream, a drug delivery device for treating dry eye. Dry eye disease affects up to 344 million people worldwide, including roughly 20 million in the United States, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Out of a final purchase price of $2.5 billion, Bausch + Lomb will pay $1.75 billion upfront, with financing from JPMorgan Chase. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023 and "will be immediately accretive," the company said in a statement.

NVS and BLCO YTD

YCharts

Bausch + Lomb shares surged 8% at the start of trading Friday following the news but pared back some of the gains later in the day and were up 4% as of 3 p.m. ET. It has risen almost 29% so far this year. Novartis shares were trading 1.5% higher on Friday afternoon, up 11% year-to-date.

