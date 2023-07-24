Becton Dickinson Shares Jump After FDA Decision on Its Infusion System

Key Takeaways The FDA gave 501(k) clearance to Becton Dickinson's updated BD Alaris Infusion System.

The system had faced several recalls, and CEO Tom Polen said those were addressed in the update.

Shares of Becton Dickinson rose to their highest level since 2020 following the news.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved clearance for the medical device maker’s updated infusion system.

Becton Dickinson said that the FDA gave 501(k) clearance for its BD Alaris Infusion System, which allows hospitals and health systems to run up to four modules for all major types of infusions, including large volume pumps, syringe pumps, and patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) therapy with optional respiratory monitoring.

The FDA decision came after BD Alaris faced several recalls. CEO Tom Polen said the new version “addresses all open recalls,” adding it has “the latest hardware, a new version of software, and important cybersecurity updates.”

He explained that the company would now work on bringing the updated BD Alaris to customers, with an initial focus on remediating or replacing those currently in use in the U.S.

Shares of Becton Dickinson surged 5.7% in intraday trading to their highest level in three years following the news.

