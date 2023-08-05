Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Swings to $36B Profit, Apple Stake Swells in Q2

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 05, 2023
Attendees arrive at the auditorium of the CHI Health Center during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

David Williams / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.ABRK.B) swung to a profit in the second quarter, boosted by its insurance business and investment gains.

Key Takeaways

  • Berkshire Hathaway swung to a profit of $35.9 billion in the second quarter after losing $43.6 billion a year ago.
  • The company's stake in Apple ballooned to $177.6 billion by the end of the quarter.
  • Berkshire added more than $16 billion to its nearly $150 billion cash stockpile last quarter.

Berkshire reported net income of $35.9 billion on total revenue of $92.5 billion. In the same period last year, the company reported a net loss of $43.6 billion on $76.2 billion in revenue. Second-quarter earnings were hamstrung last year by $66.9 billion in losses on investments and derivatives contracts while, this year, investments contributed $33.1 billion to earnings.

Berkshire reported a 14% increase in revenue from insurance premiums, helping lift total sales. The conglomerate's railroad, utilities, and energy segment more than doubled revenue to $26.9 billion.

Buffett's 5.8% stake in Apple (AAPL) continues to be the backbone of Berkshire's equity portfolio. Apple has been a leader of this year's market rally, surging 50% in the first half of the year. That's added $26.6 billion to Buffett's stake, which at the end of the quarter totaled $177.6 billion and made up 50% of Berkshire's equity investments.

Buffett's bet on Japanese commodity trading houses also paid off in the second quarter as all five firms beat net-income estimates for the quarter. Buffett raised his stake in the companies to an average of more than 8.5% in June.

Berkshire continued to grow its massive cash stockpile, adding $16.7 billion in cash and short-term securities in the quarter. Total cash now stands at $147.4 billion.

Class B shares of Buffett's conglomerate were up 14% this year ahead of the report and closed on Friday at $349.99, near their record high of $362, reached in March 2022.

Berkshire Hathaway year-to-date returns as of Aug. 4, 2023.
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Berkshire Hathaway. "Second Quarter Earnings".

  2. Bloomberg. "Buffett’s Favored Japan Trading Firms Post Solid Earnings."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description