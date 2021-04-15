The Best 0% APR Credit Cards in April 2021

Credit cards with 0% APR offers can help you extinguish existing debt or allot more time to pay off large purchases. These cards offer no-interest financing for a set period of time before the standard interest rates apply. If you can pay off your balance before the promotion expires, you can avoid paying any interest on those balances.
The best 0% APR credit cards offer longer promotional periods and low fees. An added benefit is the ability to earn cash back or enjoy other perks which reward cardholders for keeping the card past the 0% APR offer. Many of these cash back credit cards offer a bonus reward when spending on dining, travel, groceries, and more.
- Overall Winner, Longest 0% Intro Rates: U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
- Best for Business: U.S. Bank Business Platinum
- Best for Simple Cash Back: Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa
- Best for Regular APR: SunTrust Cash Rewards
- Best for Dining Rewards: Capital One SavorOne
- Best for Bonus Cash Back: Discover it Cash Back
- Best for Travel: Chase Freedom Unlimited
Overall Winner, Longest 0% Intro Rates : U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
|Regular APR (%)
|14.49% - 24.49% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|INTRO BALANCE TRANSFER APR
|0% for 20 Billing Cycles
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 20 Billing Cycles
|Balance Transfer Fee
|Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater.
|Rewards Earning Rate
|This card does not offer a rewards program.
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
Our choice for the best 0% APR credit card is the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card because it offers the longest 0% introductory rates on card spending and transfers. New customers receive 0% APR financing for 20 months on both purchases and balance transfers with this card. Balance transfers must be made within 60 days of opening your account, while all purchases during the promotional period receive the 0% APR offer.
There is no annual fee, but all balance transfers incur a 3% ($5 min) fee. An added bonus is cell phone protection up to $600 per occurrence with a $25 deductible and $1,200 in total coverage every 12 months.
Longest 0% APR offer in the market
Cell phone protection
No rewards program, few perks
Limited value after the intro period ends
Best for Fair Credit : Chase Slate
|Regular APR (%)
|14.99% - 23.74% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|INTRO BALANCE TRANSFER APR
|0% for 15 Months
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 15 Months
|Balance Transfer Fee
|$0 intro fee for the first 60 days your account is open, then either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.
|Rewards Earning Rate
|This card does not offer a rewards program.
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
The Chase Slate is our choice as the best 0% APR credit card for fair credit. It includes a 0% APR promotion for 15 months on purchases and transfers that is available for people who are rebuilding their credit. Many of the best APR promotions are reserved for customers with good or excellent credit, so finding a card targeting people with fair credit that offers 0% introductory interest for over a year can be a challenge. While most balance transfer credit cards charge a fee when transferring a balance, the Chase Slate waives the fee for balances transferred within 60 days of account opening. Additionally, it does not charge a penalty APR if you miss a payment.
Competitive 0% APR offer for purchases
No balance transfer fee for a limited time
No annual fee
Longer transfer periods are available with competitors
No cash back or points rewards
3% foreign-transaction fee
Best for Students : BankAmericard for Students
|Regular APR (%)
|12.99% - 22.99% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|Rewards Earning Rate
|This card does not offer a rewards program.
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 15 Billing Cycles
|INTRO BALANCE TRANSFER APR
|0% for 15 Billing Cycles
|Balance Transfer Fee
|Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.
|Foreign transaction fee (%)
|3%
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
Students looking for a balance transfer card should consider the BankAmericard for Students. It is our selection for the best card for students in this category because it offers a 0% APR promo for 15 months and a low standard APR if you carry a balance later. The introductory APR is valid for both balance transfers and purchases. Students who are learning how credit works will find its credit education resources valuable as they build their credit history.
Strong 0% APR offers for the student market
Credit education resources for students
No rewards program
3% foreign transaction fee; not ideal for student foreign travel
Best for Business : U.S. Bank Business Platinum
|Regular APR (%)
|11.99% - 20.99% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|Rewards Earning Rate
|This card does not offer a rewards program.
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 15 Billing Cycles
|INTRO BALANCE TRANSFER APR
|0% for 15 Billing Cycles
|Balance Transfer Fee
|Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater.
|Cash Advance APR (%)
|25.99%
|Cash Advance Fee
|Either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater.
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
We selected the U.S. Bank Business Platinum as best for business based on its 0% APR promotion for 15 months and standard APR, which is as low as 11.99%. The promotion covers transfers made during the first 30 days and purchases made at any time during the first 15 months. There is no annual fee with this card and U.S. Bank provides 24/7 customer service by business specialists. Additionally, business owners have free access to business card spending and reporting tools online.
Generous 0% APR offer, plus low ongoing APR
No annual fee
No rewards or bonus
U.S. Bank's small business customer service has been rated below par
Best for Simple Cash Back : Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa
Get $150 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|Regular APR (%)
|14.49% - 24.99% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|Rewards Earning Rate
|Earn 1.5% cash rewards on everyday purchases.
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 15 Months
|INTRO BALANCE TRANSFER APR
|0% for 15 Months
|Balance Transfer Fee
|Either $5 or 3% (for 120 days, then 5%) of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
|Foreign transaction fee (%)
|3%
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
Not only does the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa offer a 0% APR for 15 months, but cardholders earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. You'll also earn $150 in cash rewards when you spend $500 during the first three months. Plus, eligible digital wallet purchases earn 1.8% cash back during the first 12 months. It has no annual fee and includes cell phone protection against breakage when paying your bill with the card.
1.5% cash back rewards on all purchases
0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
Cell-phone protection (when bill is charged to card)
Wells Fargo customer satisfaction is below average
Rewards subject to redemption thresholds
Best for Regular APR : SunTrust Cash Rewards
|Regular APR (%)
|11.24% - 21.24% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|Rewards Earning Rate
|2% cash back on qualifying gas and grocery purchases. 1% on all other qualifying purchases.
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 15 Months
|INTRO BALANCE TRANSFER APR
|0% for 15 Months
|Balance Transfer Fee
|Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
|Foreign transaction fee (%)
|0%
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
The best card for regular APR in this category is the SunTrust Cash Rewards Card because it has standard rates starting at 11.24% for customers with excellent credit. You'll receive a 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, with a transfer fee of 3%. There are no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees. Gas and grocery purchases earn 5% cash back on the first $6,000 you spend each year, then 2% after that. SunTrust customers with larger deposit balances can earn up to a 50% bonus when redeeming their cash back.
Very competitive regular APR for those with excellent credit
Lengthy intro 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers
Loyalty bonuses for SunTrust Bank customers
Accelerated cash back the first year
Must have significant deposits with SunTrust to get the best rewards rates
No signup bonus
Charges a balance transfer fee
Best for Dining Rewards : Capital One SavorOne
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
|Regular APR (%)
|15.49% - 25.49% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|Rewards Earning Rate
|Earn 3% cash back on dining, 3% on entertainment, 2% at grocery stores, and 1% on all other purchases.
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 15 Months
|Balance Transfer Fee
|3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that we may offer you. None for balances transferred at the Transfer APR.
|Foreign transaction fee (%)
|0%
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
People who dine out frequently can maximize their cash back with the Capital One SavorOne. This is the best card for dining rewards because it earns an unlimited 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, plus 2% on grocery purchases. There is no annual fee and Capital One does not charge foreign transaction fees on its card. New cardholders receive a 0% APR promo on purchases for 15 months and can earn a $200 cash bonus when spending $500 within three months of account opening.
Excellent cash back rewards on dining and entertainment
No foreign transaction fees
0% APR introductory offer is only for purchases, no transfer offer
Small introductory cash bonus
Excellent credit needed to qualify
Best for Bonus Cash Back : Discover it Cash Back
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically.
|Regular APR (%)
|11.99% - 22.99% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|Rewards Earning Rate
|Earn 5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 14 Months
|INTRO BALANCE TRANSFER APR
|0% for 14 Months
|Balance Transfer Fee
|5% of the amount of each transfer
|Foreign transaction fee (%)
|0%
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
The best bonus cash back credit card is the Discover it Cash Back based on its rotating 5% bonus categories and the double cash back bonus after the first year. Each quarter, Discover announces bonus categories and merchants where you can earn 5% cash back on the first $1,500 you spend each quarter. However, you must activate the bonus before spending. At the end of the first year, all of the cash back earned is doubled instead of the traditional welcome bonus other cards offer. Additionally, balance transfers and purchases receive a 0% APR for 12 months after account opening.
Excellent cash back rewards on select categories
Cash back rewards are matched after first year - doubling rewards earning
Decent 0% introductory offer on purchases and balance transfers
Limited options for 5% bonus rewards
Bonus categories must be activated each quarter
Relatively few benefits
Best for Travel : Chase Freedom Unlimited
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, offer ends 1/13.
|Regular APR (%)
|14.99% - 23.74% variable
|Annual Fee
|$0
|Rewards Earning Rate
|Earn 5% back on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining at restaurants and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
|INTRO PURCHASE APR
|0% for 15 Months
|Balance Transfer Fee
|Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
|Foreign transaction fee (%)
|3%
- Why We Chose This Card
- Pros & Cons
Our choice for the best travel card with a 0% APR offer is the Chase Freedom Unlimited. It earns an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases and 5% cash back when booking travel through Chase. Additionally, you'll receive 3% cash back at restaurants and drugstores. For a limited time, you'll also earn 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2022. New cardholders get a 0% APR on purchases for 15 months and can earn a $200 bonus when they spend at least $500 in three months.
Excellent bonus earning opportunities
Decent introductory APR offer
Flexible redemption options
A few other cards offer higher flat rewards rates on base spending
Final Verdict
APR promotions help cardholders eliminate existing debt and make new purchases without incurring any interest. These promotions usually last one year, but many offer no-interest financing for close to two years. When applying for one of these cards, consider all of the card's fees and benefits to ensure that it is a good fit for you.
Our choice for the best 0% APR credit card is the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card. It offers the longest APR promotion of any card on this list and no annual fees. You'll enjoy a low intro APR for 20 billing cycles, which gives you almost two years to pay off your balance. Your cell phone is protected when using the card to pay your bill and U.S. Bank provides a free credit score to monitor your progress to grow your credit.
Compare the Best 0% APR Credit Cards
|Credit Card
|Intro Offer
|Regular APR
|Standout Features
|U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Overall Winner; Longest 0% Intro Rates
|0% APR for 20 months on purchases and balance transfers
|14.49% to 24.49%
|Cell phone protection
|Chase Slate Best for Fair Credit
|0% APR for 15 months on purchases and transfers
|14.99% to 23.74%
|No balance transfer fee for a limited time
|BankAmericard for Students Best for Students
|0% for 15 billing cycles for purchases and transfers
|12.99% to 22.99%
|Credit education resources for students
|U.S. Bank Business Platinum Best for Business
|0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers
|11.99% to 20.99%
|Low ongoing APR
|Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Best for Simple Cash Back
|0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
|14.49% to 24.99%
|1.5% cash back on all purchases
|SunTrust Cash Rewards Best for Regular APR
|0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers
|11.24% to 21.24%
|Standard APR starts at 11.24%
|Capital One SavorOne Best for Dining Rewards
|0% Intro APR on purchases for 15 months
|15.49%, 21.49%, or 25.49%
|3% cash back on dining and entertainment
|Discover it Cash Back Best for Bonus Cash Back
|0% APR on purchases and transfers for 12 mos
|11.99% to 22.99%
|Automatic match for all cash back earned in first year
|Chase Freedom Unlimited Best for Travel
|0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases
|14.99% to 23.74%
|5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is a 0% APR Credit Card?
A 0% APR credit card offers a promotional interest rate on balance transfers, purchases, or both for a set length of time. Purchases and balance transfers are not charged interest during the promo. However, balance transfers often incur a fee of 3% to 5% of the balance transferred. When the promotion expires, your interest rate reverts back to the standard APR.
Does a 0% APR Hurt Your Credit Score?
The credit bureaus do not know the interest rate your balances are being charged. When taking advantage of a 0% APR offer through a new credit card, your credit score is primarily affected in two ways. First, by opening a new account you'll have a new credit inquiry and the average age of your accounts may be reduced. More importantly, if the balance transfer amount is close to the credit limit, your utilization ratio may go up, which could reduce your credit score.
How Should I Use a 0% APR Credit Card?
When using a 0% APR credit card, it pays to look at the fine print. These details can make the difference between a good deal and a bad one. Pay close attention to these areas:
- Interest charged on purchases while paying off a balance transfer
- How payments are applied–are purchases or promotional offers paid first
- Length of your promotional APR offer
- Whether the offer be revoked if a payment is missed or the balance goes over the credit limit
- The fees (and minimum fee) for balance transfers
- How soon balance transfers must be completed after the opening account
- Whether all purchases count towards APR promotion or only for a limited time
What Happens When My 0% APR Credit Card Offer Ends?
When your promotional interest expires, any unpaid balance is now charged the standard interest rate for balance transfers and purchases going forward. Unlike some retailer cards, you will not owe interest accrued during the promotional period.
Methodology
We analyzed the details of over 300 credit cards to find the best purchase and balance transfer promotional offers. Data points on rewards, annual fees, interest rates, benefits, and more were assigned scores so that we could rank them against each other. The credit cards above are our choices for the best 0% APR credit cards for a variety of customer profiles. We continuously monitor bank websites for changes to card details to ensure that our rankings provide the most value for our readers.
MEET OUR CREDIT CARDS EXPERT
Ben Woolsey is Investopedia's Senior Editor for Credit Cards. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including marketing for banking and financial institutions such as Associates First Capital and Bank One. Prior to Investopedia, he managed credit card content for CreditCards.com and Bankrate.com.