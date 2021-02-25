Best 1031 Exchange Companies of 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a 1031 Exchange?

Generally, a 1031 exchange is a transaction in which a real estate investor swaps one property for another. The transaction is guided by Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code because the strategy is designed to allow investors to defer capital gains taxes when specific requirements are met. One of the key requirements is that the seller of a property must identify a replacement property within 45 days and complete the purchase of the replacement property within 180 days of the initial sale.

Rather than selling a property and incurring capital gains taxes, investors who want their investments to continue to grow can exchange it for another like-kind property. IRS rules for like-kind properties are relatively liberal, allowing different types of properties, such as an apartment building to be swapped with raw land. The provision also allows for the exchange of businesses and vacation homes. But the rules and requirements for specific exchanges can be complicated.

There are no limits on the number of exchanges an investor can make as long as all 1031 requirements are met.

How Much Does a 1031 Exchange Cost?

Generally, the fees for 1031 exchange services are reasonable considering the complexity of the transaction. Fees vary based on the property type, value, and location and, the more complex the transaction, the higher the fee. For example, the fee for a straightforward delayed exchange can range from $600 to $1,000 for both sides of the transaction. If more than one property is involved on either side of the transaction, you might pay an extra $350 per additional property. While some companies establish fixed fees, others quote fees based on customized services.

The fees jump considerably for more complex exchanges, such as reverse and improvement exchanges. These are typically customized transactions with fees starting at $5,000 to $6,000. Generally, the fees are all-inclusive, covering all services such as notary and fund transfers.

What Are the Different Types of 1031 Exchanges?

The bulk of 1031 exchanges are delayed exchanges, a reasonably straightforward transaction involving the sale of one or more properties. A qualified intermediary holds the proceeds of a sold property until the purchase is completed on a replacement property.

Other types of exchanges involve different types of property or processes for completing the transaction. For example, a build-to-suit exchange consists of purchasing raw land on which a building is to be constructed.

With an improvement exchange, the investor purchases a replacement property and uses part of the sale proceeds from the initial sale to improve the new property.

When it appears that the exchange transaction won't be completed within the required 180-day period, a more complex parking arrangement exchange is used to avoid the capital gains tax.

The most complicated transaction is a reverse exchange in which the replacement property is purchased before selling the initial property. The investor can first purchase a new property but must identify the property to be sold within 45 days and complete the sale within 180 days of the initial purchase.

Other types of transactions involve exchanging partnership interests (partnership exchange), business properties (multi-asset exchange), vacation properties (vacation or personal use property exchange), overseas properties (property owned overseas exchange), and properties in the U.S. owned by foreign nationals. The types of exchange can be more complicated, requiring specialized expertise to complete.

Do I Need a Lawyer for a 1031 Exchange?

Yes, you do need a lawyer to execute a 1031 exchange properly. The transaction can be extremely complex with significant legal and tax ramifications if you make any missteps. Plus, IRS regulations require that the investor does not touch the funds received from the sale of the initial property and that it instead be handled by a "qualified intermediary."

It's best to use a lawyer as the qualified intermediary—just not your lawyer. The IRS regulations further state that anyone who has acted as the investor's employee, attorney, accountant, or real estate broker within the two years leading up to the sale of the initial property is disqualified from acting as an intermediary for that investor. That includes anyone who is a member of the same firm as those individuals.

That's why all the top 1031 exchange companies employ or contract with lawyers who specialize in 1031 exchanges to act as qualified intermediaries.

How We Chose the Best 1031 Exchange Companies

1031 exchanges can be overly complicated with serious legal and tax ramifications if not conducted properly. We found that, for the most part, the fees charged by most of the top 1031 exchange companies are comparable. So, the focus on evaluating companies should be a company's reputation and track record, range of services offered, the level of expertise, resources and support, the company's financial stability, regional or state expertise, and any specializations.

Based on these factors, we narrowed an initial list of the 15 most prominent 1031 exchange companies to the best in six categories.