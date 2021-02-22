Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a 1035 Exchange?

A 1035 exchange is a provision in the IRS code that allows annuity owners to exchange an existing non-qualified annuity for another. For annuity owners who are no longer satisfied with their current annuity or whose objectives have changed, a 1035 exchange allows them to transfer their funds directly to another annuity provider without any tax consequences. To avoid possible tax consequences, the new annuity provider should initiate the 1035 exchange by requesting the surrender of the original annuity and having the funds transferred directly between providers. Although there are no tax consequences with a 1035 exchange, the annuity owner may be subject to surrender charges on the original contract, except when an annuity is being exchanged for another within the same company.

What Qualifies for a 1035 Exchange?

Generally, any annuity that is non-qualified (not part of a qualified retirement plan) can be exchanged for another annuity product, except where the original annuity is an immediate income annuity already in the payout stage. Also, a life insurance policy may be exchanged for another life insurance policy, an annuity, an endowment contract, or a long-term care policy. However, an annuity may not be exchanged for a life insurance policy or endowment contract. You can also exchange an endowment contract for another endowment contract, as well as an annuity contract or long-term care contract.

The owner and annuitant on the new contract must remain the same as under the old contract, though they can make changes once the exchange is complete.

How Many Times Can You Do a 1035 Exchange?

There is no limit on the number of times an annuity can be exchanged for another as long as the owner and the annuity product meet all the requirements.

Can You Do a Partial 1035 Exchange?

Section 1035 of the IRC allows for a partial, tax-free exchange where only a portion of an annuity contract is exchanged for another. To prevent abuse of this provision, the IRS requires that no distribution be taken from the original contract or the new contract within 12 months of the exchange. Otherwise, the IRS may treat the distribution as part of the exchange transaction, which means it could be taxed.﻿﻿

How We Chose the Best 1035 Exchange Companies

The challenge in selecting a 1035 exchange company is there are dozens to choose from. But because annuities are only backed by the financial strength of the provider, we immediately narrowed the choices to those with top ratings from AM Best, Fitch, and Standard & Poor's. A top rating from these rating agencies provides assurance that the companies have more than enough reserves to meet all their obligations.

We then narrowed the list of those companies offering top-rated annuities in one category or another, focusing on the one product that stands out for features, costs, rates, flexibility, options, and customer satisfaction. We also focused only on companies with a more liberal 30-day free look period. With that, we narrowed the list from twenty to the best companies in six different categories.