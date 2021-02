Lincoln Financial Group

Always an innovator in the annuity space, Lincoln Financial Group offers the most comprehensive array of top-rated annuities, making it our choice as the best overall company for 1035 exchanges.

Pros Highly rated for financial strength

Wide array of top-rated annuity products

Stellar industry reputation

Competitive rates and pricing on all products Cons Does not offer online quotes for annuities

If you're looking to exchange your annuity for a better product, you can't do much better than highly rated Lincoln Financial Group. The company boasts 15 annuities, more than any other company, that are recognized in Barron's "Top 100 annuities." That makes Lincoln Financial our choice as the best overall company for 1035 exchanges.

Founded in 1905, Lincoln Financial has grown to become one of the largest life insurance companies in the U.S., earning top awards along the way. In 2016, it was named by World Finance Magazine as the best life insurance company in the U.S. In 2019, the company also garnered the top spot in the indexed annuity space with the "Best Variable Index Annuity Carrier Award." The company also offers a wide array of top-rated life insurance products.

The company's excellent financial strength is evidenced by its ratings, including an A+ by AM Best, A+ by Fitch, and A1 by Moody's, which are among the highest in the industry. In J.D. Power's 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study for overall customer satisfaction, the company ranks 13th out of 23 companies.

Lincoln Financial offers 1035 exchanges on all its annuity products, including its top-rated immediate and deferred income, fixed, variable, and index annuities. Its flagship annuity product is its top-rated Lincoln Level Advantage indexed variable annuity that offers investors more ways to grow their savings with added levels of protection during market declines.

Its 1035 exchange process is reasonably straightforward, offering investors a way to complete a PDF form that is e-signed online for quick turnaround. The company takes care of surrendering your original annuity and transferring the funds directly. The process can vary depending on the types of products you are exchanging, but the company aims to complete the exchange within one to three weeks.

Lincoln Financial does not charge any fees to process a 1035 exchange, but customers may pay a surrender fee to the former company. Generally, Lincoln Financial's contract and management fees on its annuities are competitive depending on the product you choose.