The Best Access Control Systems for 2021

Software Category Why We Picked It Kisi Best Overall Easy to use, with cloud-based software and third-party integrations ISONAS Best for Single Users Easy setup and budget pricing for one to five doors Honeywell Best for Large Teams Fully integrated security system with unlimited users HID Global Best Identity Authentication Access Control Multi-factor biometric authentication and custom IDs SALTO Best for Wireless Access Control Wide range of wireless digital access control device

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is an Access Control System and How Does It Work?

At its most basic, an access control system secures doors with electronic locks that can be opened with special access codes or devices like key cards, key fobs, or even a smartphone.

Each system uses electronic door locks which can only be accessed with a key card reader or keypad. These readers are then connected to a central control hub which in turn is linked to access software that can be used to monitor and control the whole system. Access control systems are typically either hardwired into a dedicated network or connected to an existing network.

What Are the Three Types of Access Control Systems?

Access control systems can be broken down into discretionary, mandatory, and role-based access control.

The least restrictive, discretionary access control (DAC), allows administrators to customize access based on need. It typically grants access permissions based on set lists and directories with administrators being able to pass access controls to other users.

On the other end of the spectrum is the mandatory access control (MAC) system. This restricts the ability of administrators to grant access permissions based on parameters defined by the software or its owner. In this model, users are granted access based on their specific classification level and will have to create a new profile if their access needs change.

Perhaps the most widely used control system, role-based access control (RBAC), grants pre-defined access permissions based on a user’s position or role in an organization. While this is the easiest type of access to set up, it’s also the least flexible as administrators typically can’t grant users access beyond their role.

What Does Access Control Cost?

Because of the differing needs of each business as well as the variety of available devices, the price of an access control system can vary widely.

In our research, the lowest price for the software for a small system that controls five or fewer doors came in at just over $400 per year, while enterprise solutions can range into an annual cost of thousands of dollars. The cost of door readers can range from $600 to $800 per device.

Other costs to consider are consultation, installation, software and hardware upgrades, and maintenance, which can vary by provider.

Can Access Control Systems Save Your Business Money?

Businesses that have sensitive or secure areas with restricted access can save money on more elaborate security protocols with a simple access control system. Think manufacturers that need to secure areas with dangerous machinery that only qualified specialists can use or medical facilities that need to protect patient records.

Similarly, investing in an access control system can potentially save businesses money in litigation or fines that other businesses might suffer by exposing sensitive customer records to unauthorized employees or from visitors being injured by wandering into dangerous areas.

How We Chose the Best Access Control Systems

We looked at over a dozen access control system providers for this review. We started with companies that had a long history or deep expertise in electronic security. Next, we focused on providers with systems that were easy to set up and use, thus providing flexibility and accessibility to a wide range of users.

While pricing was a consideration, we also looked at providers that offered specific solutions or support for specific industries or scales of business. As a result, some of these providers might be more expensive but offer the best solution for the job.