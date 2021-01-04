The 7 Best Accounting Software for Rental Properties of 2021

Best Accounting Software for Rental Properties Software Company Why We Picked It Monthly Price Range AppFolio Best Overall $250+ Rentec Direct Best for Multiple Users $35 to $45+ Buildium Best for Large Property Portfolios $50 to $1,080+ Property Matrix Best for Experienced Accountants $400 to $1,200+ Stessa Best Value Free Rent Manager Best Extra Features Must call for quote MRI Software Best for Integrations Must call for quote

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is Accounting Software for Rental Properties?

Accounting software for rental properties captures day-to-day income and expenses while enabling users to run insightful reports to help them scale their business. The software saves landlords hours if not days hunting for receipts to assemble their tax returns at the end of the year. It also saves them from potentially paying many fee hours to bookkeepers and accountants; while these professionals may still be necessary to have on your team, accounting software can make their jobs easier, and thus the invoices they send you lower.

How Does Accounting Software Differ From Bookkeeping Software?

Bookkeeping software is useful for capturing income and expenses into the daily ledger and it can run some basic reports for you like an income statement and balance sheet. However, accounting software can open up your business to integrating marketing, publishing to multiple listing sites with a single click, and running more advanced reports to inform your growth strategy.

Who Should Get Accounting Software?

Landlords with just a few properties who have the discipline to record their income and expenses into a spreadsheet might do fine with a program like Excel. Everyone else is going to want something that can integrate with their credit cards and bank accounts to minimize redundancy, have multiple user access for different team members, and run complex reports with the click of a mouse to save time and reduce the risk of human error with manual Excel calculations.

What Does Accounting Software Cost?

Most programs charge between $1 and $2 per unit under management. Many will charge you a monthly minimum fee, usually in the $200 to $250 range, even if you don’t have enough properties to warrant that high of a fee. A few companies charge a substantial setup cost, usually in the $400 range, but others don’t.

How We Chose the Best Accounting Software for Rental Properties

We reviewed 12 accounting software programs for rental properties before we decided on the seven best for these different categories. Lower costs and minimum fee requirements fared better than more expensive programs. We liked programs with moderate fees and low monthly unit costs, offering superior value for their large suite of features.

To make it on our list, the winners needed to address marketing, rent payment, vendor management, tenant and owner communication, integrate with other software programs, and be easy to use for beginners while still giving experts the advanced functionality they desire. Finally, we investigated each company’s history in the market and their reputation for customer service and reliability.