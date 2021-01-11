The 7 Best Advertising Agencies for 2021

Best Overall: Ogilvy & Mather

Ogilvy & Mather

Ogilvy & Mather is our choice for best overall advertising agency based on the breadth and scope of its capabilities and the experience and services offered.

Pros Breadth of industry and geographic capability

Full-service offerings across multiple functions

Strong seamless customer interaction across internal functions Cons Limited access for small brands

Called out for having worked with socially objectionable clients, such as tobacco companies and U.S. Customs and Border Protection

With roots dating back as far as 1850 in London, England, Ogilvy & Mather has progressed through many forms and structures. Today it has more than 130 offices operating in more than 80 countries and is part of the WPP Group. By many measures, it is the largest advertising agency in the world, offering access to any additional resources.﻿﻿﻿﻿ With Ogilvy & Mather’s strong reputation for creative branding, large brands won’t go wrong with this choice for best overall advertising agency.

Ogilvy & Mather provides services across six areas of business: brand strategy, advertising, customer engagement and commerce, public relations and influence, digital transformation, and partnerships. Embarking on a massive internal restructuring in 2017, Ogilvy & Mather combined siloed functions in separate offices in a given market and streamlined internal processes. Today, the client journey is a seamless experience through all aspects of a project.

Ogilvy & Mather focuses on a relatively few, very large corporate and brand relationships that make it hard or unlikely that small brands can gain access. Prospective new clients without significant prior knowledge of the company will need to reach out directly for any initial inquiries, pricing, and vetting. Over time there have been some advertising controversies, for which the company has received negative press, such as its decision to work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.