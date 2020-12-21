The 6 Best Asset Management Software of 2020

What Is Asset Management Software?

Businesses use asset management software to optimize asset efficiency while minimizing the cost of lost or underutilized assets. By having a top-down, bottom-up, 360-degree view of its assets—both tangible and intangible, organizations can save time and money knowing accurately (in real-time) where they are, who has them, their license status, and whether repairs are needed. Asset management software (AMS) automatically collects all of that data and compiles reports the business can use to optimize the use of its assets.

A well-implemented asset management software system provides the business with in-depth visibility into every asset inside its environment to help:

Reduce maintenance costs

Eliminate obsolete assets

Inform decisions on new IT purchases

Optimize software license utilization

Increase protections against security risks

Make the business more compliant and audit-ready

How Does Asset Management Software Work?

Asset management software collects and compiles data on all assets for tracking through their entire lifecycle, including their requisition, acquisition, installation, configuration, maintenance, decommission, and disposal. As an asset moves through its lifecycle, AMS tracks its location, who's using it, as well as its downtime and uptime. Automated reports provide management with critical data and analysis of each asset.

Why Is Asset Management Software Important?

Without the means to track their assets, businesses can't know what they own and what it's costing them. While it might be possible for some businesses to track their assets using a simple spreadsheet, when their assets number in the dozens or hundreds, there is no way to maintain an accurate and regular accounting.

When implemented properly, AMS can lower the administrative costs of tracking assets, reduce human errors, and save the business time and resources that can be put towards revenue-generating functions. It can also provide the framework for holding employees accountable for the proper handling of assets.

More importantly, AMS can provide deep insights into business performance by identifying trends of asset utilization and understanding how they contribute to the business's growth.

How Much Does Asset Management Software Cost?

Pricing for asset management software varies depending on the features offered and the pricing method. Some AMS providers base their pricing on the number of users, while others base it on the number of assets or a combination of the two. Some providers charge a flat annual fee based on a range of users and assets. So, it isn't easy to compare pricing unless you know precisely what you are looking for in an AMS system.

At one end of the pricing spectrum, a smaller business can pay $6 per communication endpoint or workstation per year per 250 endpoints, or $1,500. A larger enterprise would pay $6,000 for 1,000 workstations. Some providers charge for add-on features such as remote access and a backup system, while others include them as standard features.

How Does Asset Management Software Help in Audits?

All organizations—private and public—are required to keep accurate asset records for various reasons. Schools and nonprofit organizations need to accurately classify and track assets by funding source or risk losing grants. Without accurate asset records, a business's balance sheet could be incorrect, leading to problems with the IRS or a lender.

These are all reasons why organizations need to audit their assets at least on an annual basis. Without a detailed and accurate asset audit, businesses can't know whether they are performing at an optimum level or are losing productivity due to underperforming or underutilized assets.

However, with the proliferation of IT assets and increasing regulations, preparing for an asset audit can be very complex. Asset management software provides businesses with a streamlined process for tracking assets with efficient data management. AMS delivers complete visibility into asset costs, usage, and return on investment for improved business performance insight. It can also track depreciation for tax purposes and determining the useful business life of an asset.

How We Chose the Best Asset Management Software

Choosing the right asset management software can be daunting. There are many moving parts within an AMS program, and programs can vary widely in terms of their feature sets and pricing. Your challenge begins with having to choose from more than two dozen AMS providers.

To narrow your choices to the best AMS programs, we considered several key factors, including ease of setup, ease of operation, standard features, mobile capabilities, reporting, and pricing. Ultimately, choosing the right AMS program should be based on these key factors and, more importantly, whether the program applications are suitable for your specific business needs.