Owning an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) can open the door to many fun, off-road adventures. Before you ever strap on a helmet, though, you need to first ensure that you’ve locked in the best ATV insurance possible for your vehicle and situation. And with the cost of many ATVs exceeding $7,000 to $15,000, it’s not hard to see why insurance coverage can be very valuable to have.
Whether you’re riding your ATV at home, on the trail, or in public parks, having the right ATV insurance coverage can help protect you against loss, damage, theft, or even liability in the case of an accident. To help you shop around for the best ATV insurance, we’ve compiled the following list of trusted and highly rated carriers based on value, policy features, and bundling your coverage.
The Best ATV Insurance for 2021
- Best Overall: Progressive
- Best Value: Nationwide
- Best for Public Park Use: Allstate
- Best for Minors: Safeco
- Best for Multiple ATVs: GEICO
Best Overall: Progressive
Our overall top pick for the best ATV insurance is Progressive, offering exceptional coverage and unique policy features—like total loss coverage and $3,000 in gear protection—along with a range of premium discounts.
Wide variety of discounts offered
$3,000 in automatic protection for gear and upgrades
Total loss (MSRP) coverage for newer ATVs
Online quotes available
Deductibles from $250 to $1,000
Nearly all popular makes and models covered
Not the cheapest option
Minor/unlicensed drivers impact premiums more significantly than with other carriers
Lower customer satisfaction ratings
It’s easy to see why Progressive earned our pick for best overall ATV insurance company: their policies are chock-full of extended coverage features that give ATV owners added peace of mind.
Founded in 1937, Progressive offers a range of insurance policy options to customers across the nation. They provide auto, home, travel, life, umbrella, wedding/event, and even pet insurance coverage in addition to their ATV policies, just to name a few. Though not all policies, coverages, and features are available in all areas, Progressive operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Progressive currently holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. However, in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Progressive ranked below average, taking 21st out of 24 ranked carriers. Granted, this study was aimed at auto claims—not ATV or motorcycle—but it’s still worth noting.
Progressive’s ATV insurance coverage is robust, protecting a range of machines including ATVs and utility task, or side-by-side, vehicles (UTVs). They insure nearly all popular makes and models, even allowing features such as accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible to extend to ATV policies.
Progressive offers a variety of discounts to help you lower your premiums. These include savings for:
- Bundling more than one policy
- Responsible drivers
- Multiple vehicles
- Drivers who pay in full or request advanced quotes
- Paying on-time
- Setting up autopay
- Drivers who take certain safety courses
- Specific association members (i.e., USAA)
Online quotes are available, too; we found that a 34-year-old woman could get a full-coverage ATV insurance policy on a 2019 Can-Am Maverick for about $463 a year (just under $36 a month). This includes actual cash value coverage in case the ATV is totaled or stolen, as well as $100,000 per person/$300,000 per accident/$50,000 per property liability coverage.
Progressive allows you to choose your liability coverage limits and set your own deductible. Liability ranges from $25,000 to $250,000 for bodily injury, $50,000 to $500,000 per accident, and $20,000 to $100,000 for property damage. Medical expense coverage is also available, from $1,000 to $25,000 per person. If you’re only interested in liability insurance, Progressive offers a basic policy with the lowest coverage limits for about $75 a year.
Notable comprehensive/collision policy features include an automatic $3,000 in coverage for riding gear and upgrades that may have been added to your ATV, at no additional cost. If you want or need even more protection than that, another $3,000 in coverage can be added. Progressive also offers total loss coverage for ATVs up to two model years old; with this, you’ll receive full replacement (MSRP) if your ATV is totaled and needs to be replaced, versus just receiving its actual market value.
To learn more about this carrier, you can read our full Progressive Auto Insurance Review.
Best Value: Nationwide
Offering affordable policies and a wide range of discount options, Nationwide is our choice for the best value in ATV insurance coverage.
Variety of discount and bundle options to help reduce premiums
Affordable coverage on ATV policies (even with minor drivers)
Deductible can be as low as $100
Up to $2,000 in safety equipment/apparel coverage
OEM endorsement for vehicles under 10 years
Vanishing deductible feature included automatically
Not available in all states
Personal watercraft don’t count toward bundle discount
Limited to four drivers per policy
If you’re looking for ATV insurance coverage at a great value, look no further than our category winner, Nationwide. This carrier was consistently one of the lowest-priced companies we encountered, even when adding minors to a policy. It also offers additional discounts for customers who pay in full, hold multiple policies, insure multiple vehicles (snowmobiles, scooters, motorcycles), are homeowners, take ATV safety courses, are riding association members, or have a theft-recovery device installed on their all-terrain vehicle.
Through Nationwide, ATV drivers can purchase collision, comprehensive, and liability (bodily injury and/or property damage) coverage as well as protection from uninsured/underinsured motorists. An OEM endorsement is offered on vehicles under 10 years old, ensuring that any repairs made to your vehicle use the highest-quality and best-fitting parts. Additionally, features like a vanishing deductible are included at no additional charge.
Up to four drivers can be included on an ATV policy. Collision coverage includes up to $2,000 in protection for safety equipment and apparel, and deductibles can be set at $100, $250, $500, or $1,000. We found that a 34-year-old Virginia woman can insure her 2019 Can-Am Maverick for about $316 per year, which includes $50,000/$100,000 in bodily injury protection, $25,000 in property coverage, and a $500 deductible.
Currently, Nationwide insurance is not offered in Alaska and Hawaii, while certain coverages and features may be excluded in other states. You’ll want to ask your local Nationwide agent for the options available to you.
To learn more about this company, you can read our full Nationwide Auto Insurance Review.
Best for Public Park Use: Allstate
If you plan to ride your ATV on land owned by public parks, Allstate is our pick for insurance coverage. This carrier not only offers policies at great rates for a variety of off-road vehicles, but also provides coverage for necessary towing accessories and custom parts.
Coverage offered for a wide range of recreational vehicles
Save up to 40% by bundling coverage and setting up autopay, among other discounts
ATV insurance coverage for about $12 a month
Policies can also cover trailers, custom parts, and other accessories
No online quotes
Will need to work with an agent to purchase a policy
Riding your all-terrain vehicle on public park land can be an exciting adventure, but typically requires purchasing ATV insurance coverage. For riders who plan to utilize public trails and parks, we recommend buying a policy from Allstate, which provides coverage for a wide range of recreational vehicle types and even covers their travel trailers.
Allstate has been providing insurance since 1931 and is the third-largest carrier in the United States. The company ranked eighth in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Through Allstate, riders can buy ATV insurance for an average of about $12 a month, and can also save up to 40% on their premiums by bundling coverage with other policies and/or signing up for autopay discounts. Additional discounts include those for multi-policy, payment in full, being a homeowner, and taking a safety course, to name a few.
The company currently offers coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, purchased through its network of local agents. Online quotes are not offered at this time. Allstate ATV insurance can include liability (bodily injury and property damage), comprehensive, and collision coverage.
Recreational vehicles covered include all-terrain vehicles, utility task vehicles, dune buggies, go-karts, trail bikes, segways, snowmobiles, and more. Owners can even add coverage for towing accessories (like travel trailers) and custom parts.
To learn more about this carrier, read our full Allstate Auto Insurance Review.
Best for Minors: Safeco
While many carriers require ATV drivers to be adults (or at least legally licensed) in order to operate a recreational vehicle, Safeco extends policy coverage to operators as young as 14, making it our top choice for minors.
Covers operators as young as 14
Optional protections include 24-hour roadside assistance and OEM parts coverage
Multi-vehicle and secure storage discounts offered
Need to purchase through an agent
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings
Limited policy info online
Not all ATV insurance carriers are willing to accept the risk that comes with insuring less-experienced, minor drivers. That’s why we chose Safeco as our pick for the best ATV insurance for minors, as this carrier offers full policy coverage to named operators ages 14 and older.
Founded in 1923, Safeco offers insurance coverage to drivers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, although not all policies and features are available in every state. The carrier holds an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, but received below-average ratings in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Through Safeco, drivers can purchase insurance coverage for their ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and other off-road vehicles. Multi-vehicle policy discounts are offered, in addition to discounts for experienced riders, homeowners, and owners with secure storage options for their recreational vehicle(s).
Policies include $1,000 in gear replacement protection. OEM parts coverage and 24-hour roadside assistance are also available, but optional. ATV coverage options include liability (bodily injury, guest bodily injury, and property damage), comprehensive, and collision.
There isn’t as much information online about Safeco policies and coverage features as you might find with other carriers. Online quotes aren’t available, either, and you’ll need to purchase your policy directly through a Safeco agent.
To learn more about this carrier, read our full Safeco Auto Insurance Review.
Best for Multiple ATVs: GEICO
For drivers with more than one all-terrain toy, GEICO is our best choice for insurance coverage. This carrier offers multi-vehicle discounts whether you own two or more ATVs, or a mix of different off-road vehicles.
Discounts policies for customers with multiple, insured ATVs
Online quotes offered
24/7 customer service
Robust mobile app
Award-winning customer satisfaction
Limits on the types of ATVs covered
Deductibles start at $500
Installment plan fees may apply
Many insurance carriers offer discounts for bundling multiple policies together, such as ATV coverage with a standard auto or homeowners policy. However, it’s rare to see a carrier that offers discounts for insuring more than one all-terrain vehicle, as GEICO does, earning this company our pick as the best insurance for multiple ATVs.
ATV insurance through GEICO includes liability (bodily injury and property damage), comprehensive, collision, medical payments, and uninsured motorist coverage. In addition to discounts for multiple ATVs, there are discounts for bundling multiple policy types, for experienced riders, and discounts for installing anti-theft devices or taking a safety course. Online quotes are available and GEICO offers 24/7 customer service.
Collision and comprehensive ATV coverage allows for either a $500 or $1,000 deductible. While this isn’t higher than industry norms, there are other carriers who allow for $250 or even $100 deductibles, if you need something lower. Claims can be filed online or through the mobile app.
There are multiple payment options when it comes to covering your ATV policy premiums, such as paying in full or spreading payments out over the course of a year. Just note that installment fees may apply if you don’t cover the annual premium at once. Also, GEICO does not insure three-, six-, or eight-wheelers, nor will they accept ATVs/UTVs with less than 150cc engines.
GEICO was founded in 1936 and currently offers insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The carrier boasts an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best (the highest possible) and also received J.D. Power’s number-one spot for Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in the Northwest and North Central Regions.
To learn more about this carrier, read our full GEICO Auto Insurance Review.
Bottom Line
Buying insurance coverage for your all-terrain vehicles is an important part of mitigating risk in terms of property loss, bodily injury, and even liability. Choosing the best ATV insurance companies can depend on the type of coverage you want to buy; the insurance policies you already own; and even how, where, and by whom your ATV will be operated.
Our overall top pick for the best ATV insurance is Progressive, offering affordable, feature-rich coverage to drivers all across the country. If you’re looking to insure multiple ATVs or want to add younger operators to your policy, though, there are a few other carriers to keep in mind during your search.
Compare Providers
|Insurance Company
|Why We Picked It
|Key Benefit
|Progressive
|Best Overall
|$3,000 in gear coverage included along with total loss protection (full MSRP) on collision policies
|Nationwide
|Best Value
|Many discounts available for standalone and bundled coverage, with deductibles starting as low as $100
|Allstate
|Best for Public Park Use
|Competitive coverage offered for ATVs as well as their accessories (such as travel trailers)
|Safeco
|Best for Minors
|Coverage for operators as young as 14 with features like roadside assistance and OEM parts coverage
|GEICO
|Best for Multiple ATVs
|Top-rated customer satisfaction, discounts for multiple ATVs on the same policy
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do I Need to Insure My ATV?
Whether you’re riding your all-terrain vehicle at home, on trails, or through public park land, insuring the vehicle against bodily injury and/or property damage is a wise decision.
With the average cost of a new ATV exceeding $7,000, it’s easy to see why insurance coverage is a wise way to protect your off-road investment. Not only can this help repair or replace the vehicle following an accident or loss, it can also help protect you from liability if your ATV were to injure someone or cause property damage.
Are ATVs Covered by Homeowners Insurance?
Typically, ATVs are only covered by homeowners insurance policies when they are being ridden on your property. On trails or other property away from home, you’ll need separate ATV coverage in order to be protected from liability or other loss.
Many ATV policies exclude youthful operators, as well. If you plan to let your children drive your ATV(s) with others outside of private property, you’ll want to shop around for coverage that also includes them.
How Much Does ATV Insurance Cost?
As with any insurance product, the cost of ATV insurance depends on a number of personal factors, such as the:
- Value of the vehicle
- Type of coverage desired
- Coverage limits chosen
- Driver age, gender, location, and driving history
According to Allstate, ATV insurance coverage can be purchased for around $12 a month (on average), while our research showed rates to be between $25 and $35 per month for a newer off-road vehicle.
Do I Need ATV Insurance During the Off-Season?
Even if you’re not regularly riding your all-terrain vehicle, it’s usually still wise to keep your ATV insurance policy active and in good standing.
Comprehensive insurance coverage can protect your ATV from theft or other forms of loss, even while it’s sitting in storage during the off-season. And even if you plan to only carry ATV liability insurance, having a lapse in coverage can be a red flag when you go to reinstate your policy. This could result in higher premiums.
If you don’t want to pay full price while the vehicle sits in storage, one cost-saving solution could be to temporarily reduce coverage limits or raise your deductible while the ATV is not being ridden.
How We Chose the Best ATV Insurance
In an effort to choose the best ATV insurance carriers, we compared the products offered by more than 10 different insurance companies. We looked at key factors such as company history, policy availability, customer satisfaction ratings, financial stability, and industry reputation, to ensure the most reliable, hassle-free coverage. We also considered individual factors such as the types of coverage offered on ATV policies, pricing, whether policies included additional features/coverages, and even the drivers allowed on a policy.
