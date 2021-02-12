The Best ATV Insurance for 2021

Progressive

Our overall top pick for the best ATV insurance is Progressive, offering exceptional coverage and unique policy features—like total loss coverage and $3,000 in gear protection—along with a range of premium discounts.

Pros Wide variety of discounts offered

$3,000 in automatic protection for gear and upgrades

Total loss (MSRP) coverage for newer ATVs

Online quotes available

Deductibles from $250 to $1,000

Nearly all popular makes and models covered Cons Not the cheapest option

Minor/unlicensed drivers impact premiums more significantly than with other carriers

Lower customer satisfaction ratings

It’s easy to see why Progressive earned our pick for best overall ATV insurance company: their policies are chock-full of extended coverage features that give ATV owners added peace of mind.

Founded in 1937, Progressive offers a range of insurance policy options to customers across the nation. They provide auto, home, travel, life, umbrella, wedding/event, and even pet insurance coverage in addition to their ATV policies, just to name a few. Though not all policies, coverages, and features are available in all areas, Progressive operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Progressive currently holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. However, in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Progressive ranked below average, taking 21st out of 24 ranked carriers.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Granted, this study was aimed at auto claims—not ATV or motorcycle—but it’s still worth noting.

Progressive’s ATV insurance coverage is robust, protecting a range of machines including ATVs and utility task, or side-by-side, vehicles (UTVs). They insure nearly all popular makes and models, even allowing features such as accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible to extend to ATV policies.

Progressive offers a variety of discounts to help you lower your premiums. These include savings for:

Bundling more than one policy

Responsible drivers

Multiple vehicles

Drivers who pay in full or request advanced quotes

Paying on-time

Setting up autopay

Drivers who take certain safety courses

Specific association members (i.e., USAA)

Online quotes are available, too; we found that a 34-year-old woman could get a full-coverage ATV insurance policy on a 2019 Can-Am Maverick for about $463 a year (just under $36 a month). This includes actual cash value coverage in case the ATV is totaled or stolen, as well as $100,000 per person/$300,000 per accident/$50,000 per property liability coverage.

Progressive allows you to choose your liability coverage limits and set your own deductible. Liability ranges from $25,000 to $250,000 for bodily injury, $50,000 to $500,000 per accident, and $20,000 to $100,000 for property damage. Medical expense coverage is also available, from $1,000 to $25,000 per person. If you’re only interested in liability insurance, Progressive offers a basic policy with the lowest coverage limits for about $75 a year.

Notable comprehensive/collision policy features include an automatic $3,000 in coverage for riding gear and upgrades that may have been added to your ATV, at no additional cost. If you want or need even more protection than that, another $3,000 in coverage can be added. Progressive also offers total loss coverage for ATVs up to two model years old; with this, you’ll receive full replacement (MSRP) if your ATV is totaled and needs to be replaced, versus just receiving its actual market value.

To learn more about this carrier, you can read our full Progressive Auto Insurance Review.