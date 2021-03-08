The Best Background Check Sites for 2021

Rentberry

We chose Rentberry as the best value background check site because it offers both a credit report and background check for a low price paid by the tenant—it’s free for landlords. The comprehensive report is available immediately online, helping ideal tenants move in quickly.

Pros Free for landlords

Instant access to results

100% online—no paperwork necessary Cons Credit report will never show evictions if the tenant moved before the court date

Prospective tenants still pay for the report if they’re not chosen

Collections on the credit report aren’t detailed

Rentberry background checks are only available in the United States, but landlords can list properties all over the world. This is the best value background check site because it doesn’t cost a landlord anything to use, and they can list properties to rent at no cost. This makes it an attractive option whether the landlords are new or seasoned rental property owners.

Once a potential tenant locates a property and wants to apply to rent it, they fill out an online application and pay $19.99. This covers both the background check and the credit report, which is available instantly to both the tenant and landlord.

Both the background check and credit report use Experian. The credit check is a soft pull, so it won’t negatively impact a tenant’s credit score. It verifies the tenant’s identity, collections, credit score, public records, creditworthiness, rental history, and employment background. The background check looks at records from state and national databases, driving and civil records, and criminal history.

After selecting a tenant, landlords can send an offer electronically and e-sign rental agreements. Tenants can even make online rental payments.