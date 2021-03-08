The Best Background Check Sites for 2021

Hiring the right candidate or finding the perfect tenant not only provides peace of mind, but it can save money in the long run. To help mitigate the risk of hiring the wrong candidate or the wrong tenant moving in, conduct a background check using one of our best background check sites. Background checks usually include criminal history, credit report, education, employment history, previous addresses, and personal and professional reference checks.
We reviewed 22 different background check sites to determine the best options available. The reports should come relatively quickly, have a good reputation, and be Fair Credit Reporting Act-compliant (FCRA) if it is for employment. To determine a company’s reputation, we looked at real, unbiased reviews from actual customers rather than testimonials.
Best Overall : First Advantage
First Advantage is the best overall background check site because results are quick, and it offers international background checks. The company manually reaches out to candidates if they need additional information so you don’t have to contact them yourself.
Most background check results clear in less than 24 hours
Offers international background checks
Some results are instant
Candidates complain about redundant requests for information
Common names and aliases delay results significantly
If the candidate has employment gaps, they must still account for it on the application
Providing background checks in over 200 countries, First Advantage offers services for small businesses and international organizations. It’s the best background check site because most results come back in less than 24 hours, while some are instant. It offers drug testing and can even order fingerprint-based background checks from the FBI.
Background checks typically come back within minutes, but that timing can be significantly longer depending on the country or county. Starting at $20 and continuing to over $105, background checks can include the following, depending on the package you select:
|Select
|Choice
|Plus
|Premium
|Starting at $20
|Starting at $56
|Starting at $90
|Starting at $105
|Social Security Number Verification
|Everything in Select
|Everything in Choice
|Everything in Plus
|County Courthouse Criminal Search
|Sex Offender Registry Search
|Education Verification
|Reference Check
|National Criminal Records Search
|Global Sanctions
|Employment Verification
|Professional License Verification
|Driver's License Check
|Credit Report
|Federal Records Criminal Search
- National criminal report from both state and national databases
- Full credit report from TransUnion
- Name and address verification
- Social Security number and date of birth verification
- Fraud alerts
- Adverse media search across 700 U.S.-based newspapers, magazines, and journals
- Sex offender registry search
- Global sanctions
- Education verification
- Executive background screening
- Social media search
- Criminal records watch
- Driving records monitoring
- Driver's license check
- Reference check
- Professional license verification
- Federal records criminal search
For enterprise and international organizations, contact First Advantage for a custom quote. Otherwise, mid-level and smaller organizations have an option to choose packages Select, Choice, Plus, or Premium.
Best Value : Rentberry
We chose Rentberry as the best value background check site because it offers both a credit report and background check for a low price paid by the tenant—it’s free for landlords. The comprehensive report is available immediately online, helping ideal tenants move in quickly.
Free for landlords
Instant access to results
100% online—no paperwork necessary
Credit report will never show evictions if the tenant moved before the court date
Prospective tenants still pay for the report if they’re not chosen
Collections on the credit report aren’t detailed
Rentberry background checks are only available in the United States, but landlords can list properties all over the world. This is the best value background check site because it doesn’t cost a landlord anything to use, and they can list properties to rent at no cost. This makes it an attractive option whether the landlords are new or seasoned rental property owners.
Once a potential tenant locates a property and wants to apply to rent it, they fill out an online application and pay $19.99. This covers both the background check and the credit report, which is available instantly to both the tenant and landlord.
Both the background check and credit report use Experian. The credit check is a soft pull, so it won’t negatively impact a tenant’s credit score. It verifies the tenant’s identity, collections, credit score, public records, creditworthiness, rental history, and employment background. The background check looks at records from state and national databases, driving and civil records, and criminal history.
After selecting a tenant, landlords can send an offer electronically and e-sign rental agreements. Tenants can even make online rental payments.
Best for Detailed Reporting : GoodHire
While you’ll pay more to hire a good candidate, GoodHire offers one of the most comprehensive background checks we reviewed. It provides the standard criminal background check, but you can also purchase additional reports to include data such as credit history, education and employment verification, and healthcare sanctions.
Identity verification is instant; criminal and civil records take up to seven days
Monthly monitoring available to alert for any criminal activity among existing employees
Option to purchase healthcare sanction reports
Some states and counties require additional pricing for complexity and time
To access more comprehensive reports, you must pay more
You cannot purchase individual add-ons without buying a background check
GoodHire provides the most detailed reporting amongst all background check services—access comprehensive reports like federal, state, and global courts, plus add-on reports such as healthcare sanctions, professional license verification, and reference checks. It launched in 2013 and works exclusively with employers and candidates. Packages offered are Basic, Standard, and Premium checks. These packages cost $29.99, $54.99, and $79.99, respectively, plus a one-time setup fee.
Social Security number trace and identity verification are instantaneous, while criminal record searches take one to three business days. Civil records searches take one to seven business days.
Available reports include:
- County criminal court search ($14.99 + add-on per alias)
- Domestic watch list search
- Drug screening—four- and five-panel ($59.99 add-on)
- Drug screening—eight-panel + MQL and 10-panel ($74.99 add-on)
- Employment credit report ($14.99 add-on)
- Education verification ($14.99 add-on)
- Employment verification ($14.99 add-on)
- Federal bankruptcy search ($19.99 add-on)
- Federal civil court search ($19.99 add-on)
- Federal criminal court search ($14.99 add-on)
- Global watch list search ($14.99 add-on)
- Healthcare sanctions search—OIG/SAM ($4.99/each add-on)
- Healthcare sanctions search—Level 1 ($5.99/each add-on)
- Healthcare sanctions search—Level 2 ($6.99/each add-on)
- Healthcare sanctions search—Level 3 ($8.99/each add-on)
- Identity verification ($4.99 add-on)
- International criminal records search (Add-on cost varies by country)
- International education verification for U.S. residents ($59.99 add-on)
- International employment verification for U.S. residents ($53.99 add-on)
- Lower civil court records search seven and 10 years ($34.99 or $44.99 add-on per candidate)
- Motor vehicle records search ($14.99 add-on)
- Nationwide criminal databases search ($9.99 add-on per alias)
- Nationwide criminal databases search—ongoing alerts ($2.50 add-on per employee per month)
- Professional license verification ($14.99/each add-on)
- Professional reference check ($14.99 add-on)
- Sex offender registry search
- Statewide criminal records search ($14.99 add-on plus state fees)
- Social Security number trace
- Upper civil court records search seven and 10 years ($34.99 or $44.99 add-on per candidate)
If you plan on running more than 25 background checks per year, GoodHire can give a custom quote with reduced pricing.
Best for Employers : Checkr
Aside from its rave reviews from both candidates and employers, Checkr is the best background check company for employers because it’s easy to use. Invite up to 25 candidates in a single go, and access simple reports to make hiring decisions quickly.
Mass-invite candidates by email to fill out a background check application
Easy-to-navigate user interface (UI)
Positive Adjudication Matrix (PAM) erases inconsistencies in court record terminology
Some background checks can take around three weeks due to delays in county court searches
If a candidate uses an alias or has a common name, results may take longer
Fees can vary depending on the county
Checkr launched in 2014 and has offices in both Denver, Colorado, and San Francisco, California. It’s the best background check site for employers because you can bulk-invite candidates and simplify court jargon all in one easy-to-use interface. With over 400 employees, Checkr works solely to provide background checks to employers. It also has some of the best reviews across all of the background check sites we looked at.
With no consistency across county and state databases, PAM technology helps disseminate terminology so human resource representatives don’t have to spend a lot of time deciphering results.
Pricing starts at $25 per background check, although higher volume may offer better pricing. Around 85% of Checkr’s background checks come back within 24 hours, so employers can make hiring decisions quickly.
Background checks include the following reports:
- National, county, federal, and state criminal records check
- Verification of employment
- Personal and professional reference checks
- National and international education verification
- County and federal civil records search
- Driver screening
- Sex offender registry search
- Global watchlist search
- Social Security number trace
- Address history
- Motor vehicle record search
- Sanctions/adverse action searches using Fraud Abuse Control Information System (FACIS) screens
- Continuous monitoring of active candidates and employees
Best for Landlords : Cozy
We picked Cozy as the best background check site for landlords because the tenant pays for the report and they can even make rent payments directly through the website. When tenants make rent payments through Cozy, they help build their credit, which is an attractive trade-off.
Free for landlords—tenants pay for background checks
Allows accepted tenants to purchase renters insurance and pay rent straight through Cozy
Tenants can build their credit by making rent payments with Cozy
Potential tenants must create an account instead of checking out as a guest
Customer support responses can take days via email
While most background checks come in the same day, it can take weeks for some
Founded in 2012, Cozy has headquarters in Portland, Oregon. It’s one of the easiest background check sites for landlords because it’s all done online. Potential tenants pay a bundled one-time fee of $39.99 for a background check and credit report. Otherwise, they pay $24.99 for each separate report.
Cozy uses Experian for the credit report and Checkr for its background check. The credit report is a soft pull, so it won’t impact a potential tenant’s score. Landlords typically receive both reports in less than three hours, although it can take longer if there are any flags that need to be looked into.
The background check report covers the following:
- Social Security number trace
- Civil search
- Sex offender search
- Global watchlist search
- National criminal search
- County criminal search
Credit checks are comprehensive and provide the potential tenant’s credit score, credit utilization, payment history, monthly payments by type, debt, address history, inquiries, and employment history.
Once you’ve selected a tenant, you can collect one-time payments for deposits, move-in costs, and utilities. Tenants can then make recurring rental payments and purchase rental insurance directly through Cozy for around $20 per month.
Best for Instant Results : Intelius
If you’re looking for instant background check results, Intelius provides its report in mere minutes. Compared to other background check sites we reviewed, this is by far the fastest available.
Receive instant access to the background check report
Report includes education history
Multiple packages available depending on the records you need
Results may not be as accurate
You’re automatically enrolled in a monthly subscription when you purchase a report
It’s not FCRA-compliant
While you can’t use it for tenancy, insurance, employment, or credit because it’s not FCRA-compliant, Intelius can give you instant insight into someone’s criminal background. Some people use this to look into potential business partners or even a love interest. It’s the best background check site if you want instant results—your report is available immediately.
You don’t need a Social Security number to access the report, but you’ll need the person’s name, city, and state. For a more accurate report, Intelius will ask questions to help further narrow down results, such as “Is this person over 30?” and “Has this person ever lived in Madison, Wisconsin?” You may have a hard time finding the right person if you don’t know much about them or if they have a common name.
Subscription packages start at $24.86 per month for unlimited searches, and you cannot purchase a standalone background check. However, Intelius does offer a $1.99 free trial then $29.63 per month after that. If you don’t want to continue the trial or subscription, you can cancel online or by calling 888-245-1655.
An Intelius background check includes:
- State and local criminal records
- Date of birth
- Education history
- Employment history
- Phone numbers
- Address history
- Relatives
- Arrest records
- Court records
- Social media profiles
- Email addresses
- Nearby sex offenders
Bottom Line
Background check sites help you find the best candidates and tenants by identifying high-risk criminal records and credit history. It can also verify past employment, education, and personal and professional references.
Most background check results come in days, but the most comprehensive reports can take weeks, particularly with international records. You’ll also pay more for these background checks, but it can save money in the long run.
We recommend First Advantage for your background check needs because it’s fast, hands-off, and offers international checks.
Compare Providers
|Background Check Site
|Why We Picked It
|Key Benefit
|First Advantage
|Best Overall
|Results in less than 24 hours
|Rentberry
|Best Value
|It costs tenants just $19.99 and is free for landlords
|GoodHire
|Best for Detailed Reporting
|Offers the most comprehensive background check
|Checkr
|Best for Employers
|Employers give great reviews and boast its easy-to-use platform
|Cozy
|Best for Landlords
|Tenant pays for the report and can build credit by paying rent through Cozy
|Intelius
|Best for Instant Results
|Access background report in minutes
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is the Most Accurate Background Check Website?
While there is no measurement of accuracy across background check sites, it’s important to choose a reputable provider. Typically, this comes in the form of FCRA compliance.
The accuracy of background checks can also depend on whether or not the candidate has used an alias. However, most background check sites can add aliases. In cases of common names or foreign involvement, background check providers may need to manually review information, which can add to the cost.
What Shows up on a Background Check?
The employer determines what information they need to make a hiring decision. They may ask for driving history, employment history, education, criminal records, and credit history. Pending criminal charges may show up, although some states, like Kentucky, won’t ever show pending charges.
Civil orders, such as a restraining order, won’t usually show up on a background check. However, if it was in addition to a criminal charge, it may show as an annotation to sentencing.
What Is a Level 3 Background Check?
A level 3 background check is a standard background check that includes reference checks, criminal history, previous employment, and education. This can also sometimes include drug testing if the company orders it.
Each level of background check is progressively more involved. For example, level 1 will only check a candidate’s name in local court records. Whereas a level 2 background check looks at state and national records.
Do Candidates Need to Sign a Waiver for a Background Check?
A waiver is necessary to obtain background check information on a candidate in most states. Certain states may have laws specifying what that waiver needs to include. Some even prohibit background checks unless it’s a position of trust, so it’s important to seek legal counsel to ensure compliance in your region.
If using background check information to determine hireability, an employer must use an FCRA-compliant background check provider.
How We Chose the Best Background Check Sites
We looked at 22 of the best background check sites available and narrowed it down to the best six options based on several features and considerations. We considered company reputation, price, ease of use, and how long it takes to receive results. If the report is for employment, we also made sure the company is FCRA compliant.
