The Best Bank Account Bonuses for 2021

Financial Institution Why We Picked It Key Benefit Associated Bank Best Overall High return for a modest direct deposit and balance Citibank Best Without Direct Deposit Large bonus with no need for direct deposit HSBC Best for High Earners Generous bonus on large, recurring direct deposits Chase Best for a Modest Balance Very minimal direct deposit and balance requirements Alliant Credit Union Best for Buildings a Savings Habit Be generously rewarded for monthly savings deposits Marcus by Goldman Sachs Best for Savers Over 50 AARP members earn even more on this savings account

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do Bank Account Bonuses Work?

Bank bonuses are essentially an incentive with strings. If you follow all the requirements carefully, the bank will pay you the advertised bonus. But miss on any one of the rules, and the bank is entitled to scrap your bonus. The onus is on you to make sure you check off all the required boxes.

This doesn’t mean bonuses are hard to earn. They generally have two types of rules: a direct deposit requirement and a required minimum balance for a set time period. Occasionally a bonus will require both of these, but more often, it’s one or the other. If direct deposit is required, the offer will generally specify the minimum amount that needs to be deposited and within how many days of first opening your account.

Balance requirements also specify a dollar amount—in this case, how much you have to keep on account—and a time duration. Most typically, they require the minimum balance to be held at the bank for 60 or 90 days.

After you meet the requirements, you are entitled to your bonus. That doesn’t mean you’ll receive it instantly. Most bank bonus offers will indicate an outside date (e.g., within 30 days of meeting the bonus requirements) by which they will credit the bonus to your account.

Are Bank Bonuses Worth It?

Scoring a bank bonus is like massively turbo charging the interest you can earn on your cash in the bank. With current interest rates on savings and money market accounts significantly suppressed due to COVID-19-related moves by the Federal Reserve, the typical savings account pays less than 0.10% APY, and even the very best high-yield savings accounts in the country are paying far below 1%. In other words, it is really hard to earn much on your money right now.

Earning a cash bonus can change that, by sending your annual percentage return into the mid to high single digits, or even double digits. Take a bonus offer of $300 on a $5,000 balance: that’s a 6% return earned in just a month. Or a $700 bonus earned on $50,000: that’s 1.8% over just two months, and is more than double what you can earn in the best savings account over a full year’s time.

Also lucrative are the bonuses that don’t require a minimum balance, and instead focus solely on direct deposit. With no requirement for the cash that’s been deposited into the account to stay in that account, you can earn a bonus simply for the effort of changing your direct deposit instructions. The offers from Chase and HSBC are both good examples of earning free cash simply for setting up a new direct deposit routing.

Why Do Banks Offer a Bonus for Opening an Account?

You might wonder why banks are willing to pay this much to attract your business. The answer is really two-fold. For one, the competition is tight in consumer banking, and banks and credit unions are almost always hungry for new customers. That’s because having enough consumer deposits on hand enables the bank to make more loans, which is where it likely makes the lion’s share of its profits.

Secondly, the banks know that, in the end, they won’t have to pay that bonus amount for every customer they acquire. While you may personally be careful enough to follow all the bonus requirements successfully, others will in some way miss the mark on their end of the deal and thus be denied the bonus. So while the bank may sign up thousands of customers with a bonus offer, it will ultimately only pay bonuses to some fraction of those customers.

Are Bank Bonuses Taxed?

When banks pay you a bonus, they treat that payment just like any other interest payment on your account. And when the year ends and tax season rolls around, they will send you a 1099-INT form reporting the total amount of interest and bonus you received. To the IRS, there is no distinction between these two types of payments from the bank.

On your tax return, all of that bank income will count as interest income, which is taxed at the same rate as all of your wages and other income.

How We Chose the Best Bank Bonuses

We searched the web for all the current bank bonus offers we could find, digging up almost 30. We then prioritized nationwide offers and those from banks serving a large number of states. From there, we compiled each offer’s bonus amount, direct deposit requirement, minimum balance and duration, and account fees, ultimately comparing the options to select our winners in each category.