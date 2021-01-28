The 7 Best Books on Banking in 2021

The banking industry impacts nearly all aspects of our financial lives, from the interest rates we pay to how our retirement nest egg performs to, on a much larger scale, the state of the world’s economy. There are 4,401 FDIC-insured commercial banks in the United States﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, with about $23 trillion in assets between them.

In short, it’s one of the country’s biggest and most important industries. These are our picks for the best books on the banking industry.