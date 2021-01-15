The Best Bitcoin Mining Software for 2021

Best Overall: CGMiner

As one of the oldest bitcoin mining software, CGMiner is our choice as the best overall due to its open-source build, ability to run on any computer, and compatibility with multiple mining hardware.

Pros Open source

Runs on Mac, Windows, and Linux

Compatible with ASIC, GPU, and FPGA Cons Better for advanced users

Obscure command-line interface

Hard to install on Windows 10 computers

CGMiner was developed in 2011 by Australian anesthetist and programmer Con Kolivas for mining cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. It’s widely regarded as one of the best bitcoin mining software available due to its open-source nature, simple interface with direct controls, and cross-platform and cross-hardware compatibility.

CGMiner uses a command-line interface that allows users to mine their rigs remotely and control fan speeds and other settings with simple keyboard commands. The software also offers advanced detection of new blocks and makes it easy to scale up hashing power without delays.

Although it’s Linux-based, CGMiner is cross-platform compatible and can run on Mac and Windows computers. It’s also open-source and written in C, making it easy for anyone to verify the software’s code. In addition to being cross-platform compatible, CGMiner works with a variety of mining hardware besides ASICs, including FPGAs, GPUs, and CPUs.

CGMiner’s lack of a graphical user interface may be daunting to beginners, making it a better choice for advanced users. The software has been known to be difficult to install on computers running Windows 10. Antivirus software including Windows Defender can also give users a difficult time. CGMiner is free to download and use and is available on GitHub.