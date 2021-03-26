The Best Bloomberg Terminal Alternatives for 2021

The Bloomberg terminal is a computer software system used by professional investors as a source of real-time financial data and information. Users can place trades and monitor real-time financial market data. The Bloomberg terminal is seen by many as the gold standard in the financial industry; it is one of the oldest and most used financial terminals. However, it is also one of the most expensive options, costing upwards of $20,000 annually per person. For those who don’t want to pay the hefty price tag, there are many free and more cost-effective alternatives to choose from.

When selecting an alternative terminal, consider the quality and depth of the data, if it provides real-time news and data, and ease of use. We reviewed a number of terminal alternatives based on price, data quality, data visualization, usability, and customer reviews. You can use this information to help determine if a lower-cost terminal alternative can do the job or if you are willing to pay the high cost associated with the Bloomberg terminal.

Read on to see the results of our chosen list of the best Bloomberg terminal alternatives.