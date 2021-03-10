The 9 Best Books for Financial Professionals in 2021

Financial professionals play a big part in helping people make important financial choices. According to the 2020 Retirement Confidence Survey, the majority of participants (41%) prefer getting professional guidance when making investment decisions in their company retirement savings plans. The Vanguard Funds’ Advisor’s Alpha study also found that those who utilize a financial professional can increase their returns by 3% annually. But with more than 300,000 financial advisors employed in the United States, how does a financial advisor set oneself apart?

Read on for our picks of the best books for financial professionals, from titles on mutual fund investing to growth hacking to risk exploration.