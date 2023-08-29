Best Buy Tops Quarterly Expectations But Lowers Outlook on Falling Sales

Best Buy (BBY) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected earnings for its latest fiscal quarter, but acknowledged a challenging sales backdrop as consumers bought fewer electronics and appliances.

Key Takeaways Best Buy posted earnings for the latest fiscal quarter that beat expectations, despite lower profit and sales compared with the year-ago quarter.

Comparable store sales fell 6.2% from a year ago as consumers pulled back spending on electronics, appliances, home theater equipment, and mobile phones.

Best Buy narrowed its full-year sales outlook and expects revenue of $43.8 billion to $44.5 billion, compared with a prior range of $43.8 billion to $45.2 billion.

The electronics retailer posted a profit of $274 million, or $1.25 per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended July 29. This was down more than 10% from $306 million, or $1.35 per share, in the year-ago quarter, but exceeded projections of $1.06. Revenue totaled $9.58 billion, down 7% from $10.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales, or sales at stores open at least 14 months, fell 6.2% from a year ago as consumers pulled back spending on electronics, appliances, home theater equipment, and mobile phones. This was partially offset by higher revenue from gaming. Online sales tumbled more than 7% but held steady at 31% of total sales.

On the upside, gross margins for the domestic segment rose to 23.1%, up from 22% in the year-ago quarter, boosted by favorable product margins, growth in Best Buy membership offerings, and higher profits from the company's Health initiatives.

"Our financial results were better than expected, and they reflect a consumer electronics industry that remains challenged due to the pull-forward of demand in prior years and the various macroeconomic factors that we are all too familiar with," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a statement.

The results reflect an economy-wide slowdown in discretionary spending that has gripped many of the nation's big-box retailers, including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD). Falling discretionary sales contributed to Target's first quarterly sales decline in six years, while Home Depot's revenue fell 2% as customers bought fewer big-ticket items.

Best Buy narrowed its full-year sales outlook as a result. It now expects revenue of $43.8 billion to $44.5 billion, compared with a prior range of $43.8 billion to $45.2 billion. Comparable store sales are now projected to decline between 4.5% and 6%, compared to a previous range of 3% to 6%.

Shares of Best Buy jumped 6% in midday trading Tuesday. They're down 2% so far this year.