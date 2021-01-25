The Best CAIA Exam Prep Courses of 2021

Kaplan Schweser

Wherever you are in the world, Kaplan Schweser is the gold standard of CAIA exam prep. From live instruction to mock exams, every step of this course is top-notch.

Pros Both self-study and instructor-led options

Local course providers in seven global regions

Flexible 0% APR financing available

No charge for your second course if you don’t pass on the first attempt Cons Pricier than competitors

No weekend technical support

Extra fee for flashcards

Since 1999, Kaplan Schweser has been the most well-recognized provider of CAIA exam prep worldwide. In fact, the company and its distributors make up more than half of the CAIA Association’s list of recommended preparation providers. Through this network of partnerships, Kaplan Schweser is able to offer courses in seven different regions across North and South America, Europe, and Asia helping it take the overall best spot.

Kaplan Schweser’s CAIA prep program is divided into four packages. Two of these are self-directed courses, providing access to a library of study materials with the option to add a review workshop and online mock exams. The other two feature live weekly classes and direct access to instructors, who are available to answer questions during class or via email. To help you decide whether the live classes are worth the extra cost, Kaplan Schweser will let you try your first class free.

If there’s a drawback to the Kaplan Schweser CAIA exam prep course, it’s the price tag. Self-study packages start at $499 per level; for access to live classes, review workshops, and mock exams, you’ll have to pay $1,129. On the bright side, 0% APR financing is offered to United States residents with flexible payment terms of three, six, or 12 months. Early enrollments are sometimes offered with discounts of up to 20% on certain packages. If you fail your exam on the first try, Kaplan Schweser will provide free access to the same course you originally purchased on your second attempt.