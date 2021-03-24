The Best Call Center Services for 2021

Company Wins For Key Features Signius Communications Best Overall 24/7 live, bilingual, U.S.-based agents to handle inbound and outbound calls GetCallers Best for Marketing and Sales Agents generate, qualify, and convert your leads MAP Communications Best for Low-Volume Calls Affordable U.S.-based live agents to handle overflow or infrequent calling needs Davinci Best Live and Automated Combination 12-hours per day of live service and 10,000 automated minutes per month RingCentral Best Automated Service A robust single- or multi-level auto-attendant offering up to 250 menus and submenus Specialty Answering Service (SAS) Best for Multi-Channel Support Monitor and respond to phone calls, social media messages, or emails

Frequently Asked Questions

What Services Do Call Centers Provide?

Call centers provide many services, from basic call answering and forwarding to complex customer assistance. Some call centers can even respond to messages on social media or answer questions in online chat forums. Services may include:

Telephone answering services

Emergency or disaster response

Customer support or troubleshooting

Order taking and subscription renewals

Appointment scheduling

Debt collection

Telemarketing

Webchat

Hotlines

How Do Call Centers Work?

Call centers employ agents who answer incoming calls from different businesses. Each company sets up custom agent scripts and call flows to meet customer needs. When calls come through, agents follow scripts from their screen, access company FAQs, and route calls to your team.

Business owners can:

Forward all incoming calls to live agents after-hours or on weekends

Request help with overflow, where agents only pick up if your employees are unavailable

Only forward calls from select extensions or numbers

Send calls from direct response campaigns to a call center

When Is It Worth Using a Call Center?

A call center is a good solution for companies that don’t want to hire and train agents to cover 24-hour shifts and purchase various technologies to support multi-line communication and collaboration.

For example, if you run a direct response campaign on television or launch a new product, your company can be overwhelmed with calls. Call center services can handle all or some of those calls while only charging you for the time used.

Companies with seasonal services also benefit from using a call center. Instead of laying off employees or letting calls go to voicemail, you can pay a fee to a call center for your peak season and drop the services once business slows down.

How Much Do Call Center Services Cost?

Call center services typically charge a monthly subscription fee which may include a certain number of agent minutes. Packages with minutes range from 50 to 10,000 minutes and cost $0.89 to $1.75 per minute. However, you can also choose overflow packages for under $50 with no included minutes, so you only pay for services on-demand.

Some call centers offer per-call pricing, and prices vary based on services performed, with prices ranging from $1 to $3 per call. You can outsource marketing and sales services for $5 an hour or opt for automated services to route calls to your team for a per-user cost ranging from $20 to $80 per month.

How Do I Choose the Right Call Center Services for My Small Business?

Select the right call center services by looking at your current call volume. How many calls go to voicemail or hang up before your team can answer? Do your customers need assistance after business hours? These call types represent potential lost income from poor customer experiences.

Now, look at revenue potential. Could call center services help you attract and retain clients? Would 24/7 live voice or online chat assistance differentiate your business from the competition?

Lastly, if you managed your after-hours or overflow calls in-house, what would it cost you to add multiple new employees? Consider potential cost savings and revenue increases to determine your overall return on investment, then look for call center services offering the best value for your needs.

How We Chose the Best Call Center Services

We evaluated 22 providers to find the best call center services. Our review included side-by-side comparisons of pricing structures, fees, and general features. We also considered the availability of bilingual agents, 24/7 services, and call center locations. Furthermore, we examined advanced features and specific use cases, such as outbound calling, appointment setting, and multi-channel support.