Call center services allow you to outsource some or all of your customer interactions. You can forward calls to an existing number or select a new phone number, and your chosen call center handles incoming communications. However, call centers may also perform outbound calls, answer emails, or respond to text messages.
We reviewed 22 providers to uncover the best call center services. To narrow our choices, we looked at solutions designed for small to medium enterprises (SMEs). We evaluated services based on various use cases to determine which providers best fit those needs. Moreover, we looked at call center locations, communication types, and services offered. We also considered the overall cost and customer reviews. This roundup gives you a list of the best call center solutions.
The Best Call Center Services for 2021
- Best Overall: Signius Communications
- Best for Marketing and Sales: GetCallers
- Best for Low-Volume Calls: MAP Communications
- Best Live and Automated Combination: Davinci
- Best Automated Service: RingCentral
- Best for Multi-Channel Support: Specialty Answering Service (SAS)
Best Overall : Signius Communications
Affordable 24-hour coverage and a wide selection of call center services to suit your company’s needs.
Pay-as-you-go plans
User-friendly client portal
Available email management support
No setup fee
High-volume calls can get expensive
12-second incremental billing
Since 1994, Signius Communications has offered 100% U.S.-based support designed for small businesses. With low-cost monthly plans and multi-industry support, Signius Communications provides the best overall call center services.
Signius Communications helps your company manage day-to-day operations, emergency services, or overflow calls during peak hours. There are 12 U.S. locations in nine states, ensuring that no disaster will prevent your calls from being answered. Plus, with bilingual call agents, you can assist callers speaking in Spanish or English. Each plan comes with a toll-free or local phone number, or you can forward calls from your existing number.
The types of call center services include:
- Customer service
- After-hours or overflow answering
- Help desk
- Lead generation
- Disaster backup
- Hotlines
- Order taking
- Virtual receptionist
- Paging or dispatch services
Although Signius Communications specializes in medical communications and is Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant, the company also supports:
- Attorneys
- Contractors
- Property management
- Franchises
- Universities
- Utility companies
The online portal allows you to view your messages, call types, repeat calls, average call duration, and minute usage. There are three plans, and for companies needing more minutes, Signius Communications works with you to design a custom plan. The call center packages include:
- Starter: $45 per month for 50 minutes, plus $1 per extra minute
- Pro: $109 per month for 125 minutes, plus $0.95 per additional minute
- Premier: $213 per month for 250 minutes, plus $0.92 per extra minute
Best for Marketing and Sales : GetCallers
Increase your revenue by partnering with a company built to generate leads and close deals.
Dedicated account manager
Cancel anytime with three-days' notice
Live transfers
English-only agents
$25 charge per campaign setup
Most agents aren’t U.S.-based
GetCallers is a New York-based business with over 800 agents working out of call centers in the Philippines. Although GetCallers offers a range of services, its main focus is on lead generation and sales, making GetCallers the clear winner in our marketing and sales category.
The platform relies on agents across several locations, but you can select your agents by listening to voice recordings and picking a dedicated team. For outbound calls, you can assign a local phone number or use your business number.
The marketing and sales platform integrates with many customer relationship management (CRM) programs, lets you pick your call times, and offers call recording. Plus, it’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)-compliant. GetCallers provides a huge selection of services, including:
- Virtual assistant
- Cold calling
- Appointment setting
- Telemarketing
- Lead generation
- Sales outsourcing
- Lead qualification
- Inbound call center services
- Customer feedback
- Market research
- Phone surveys
- Event marketing and follow-up
- Data collection
- Fundraising
GetCallers charges a per-hour fee with a minimum of 30 hours per week. The weekly packages include a dedicated account manager, analytics and reporting, and live transfer. There are three plans:
- English 30: $5.50 per hour for 30 hours a week
- English 35: $5.25 per hour for 35 hours a week
- English 40: $5 per hour for 40 hours a week
Best for Low-Volume Calls : MAP Communications
Monthly plans provide support when you need it without an extra cost for unused services.
Seven-day free trial with no credit card required
No contracts
Website integrations available
Requires a 30-day cancellation notice
No application for mobile phones
Can’t customize your on-hold music
For more than 30 years, MAP Communications has partnered with small businesses to provide excellent customer service. Its flexible low-volume call center plans and 24/7 agents help your company impress callers, making MAP Communications a great choice for low-volume calls.
The 100% U.S.-based services operate year-round and offer bilingual agents for Spanish and English. You can forward calls or select a new 800-number for your customer care needs. Plus, you can choose how to receive messages, such as through your secure portal, email, text, digital, or alpha paging.
MAP Communications is HIPAA and payment card industry data security standard (PCI-DSS)-compliant so that you can trust agents with private medical data or credit card information. Along with call center services, MAP Communications provides several other solutions, such as:
- Phone answering services
- Voicemail
- Interactive voice response (IVR)
- Alarm monitoring services
- Live virtual receptionist
The company provides an online dashboard where you can update your on-call rosters, review calls or orders, and discover your peak calling hours. MAP Communications serves many industries, including:
- Healthcare
- Property management
- Legal
- Hospitality
- Construction
- Financial
- Franchises
- Utility companies
- Education
- Transportation
There are three call center plans, and you can estimate which one is best for your business during your free trial. The service packages consist of:
- Standard: $39 per month with no calling minutes, plus $1.15 per minute
- Business: $149 per month for 125 minutes, plus $1.09 per extra minute
- Executive: $249 per month for 225 minutes, plus $1.07 per additional minute
Best Live and Automated Combination : Davinci
Get the best of both worlds with a live receptionist during business hours and an automated attendant for non-business hours.
Mobile app
Per-second billing
Bilingual receptionists
$95 one-time setup fee
No live agents on weekends or after-hours
Premium plans required for advanced services
Davinci is a live answering service provider based in Utah that offers virtual business addresses, coworking, and meeting spaces. For companies wanting an auto-attendant and live assistance for one affordable monthly fee, Davinci provides the best live and automated combination.
With more than 100 U.S.-based agents, Davinci answers your calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time. During non-business hours, your auto-attendant picks up calls and can route them to your employees or send callers to your voicemail box or the free voicemail included with Davinci service. Additionally, you can forward calls from up to 99 phone numbers or employees to your live agents or auto-receptionist.
Davinci agents handle inbound and outbound calls. Moreover, they work with you to customize complex call flows or special FAQs. Services include:
- Call announcing before transferring a caller
- Subscription renewals
- Appointment scheduling
- Order processing
- Customer surveys
- Administrative tasks, such as non-phone work
- Customer support services
- Lead generation
- Follow-up calls
- Live web chat
Unlike other services, Davinci doesn’t charge extra time for transferring calls. Instead, they count it against your 10,000 monthly auto-attendant minutes. The automated service provides:
- Audio conferencing
- Advanced call routing
- Online faxing
- A company voicemail box
- Voicemail-to-email audio files
Davinci works with businesses in many industries, such as legal, healthcare, finance, real estate, technology, and advertising. You can buy monthly call answering service plans or dedicated live chat packages.
Business plans provide basic call answering services, whereas Premium packages come with bilingual receptionists, outbound services, and appointment scheduling. The virtual live receptionist plans include:
- Business 50: $99 per month for up to 50 live answer minutes, plus $1.25 per extra minute
- Business 100: $239 per month for up to 100 live answer minutes, plus $1.25 per extra minute
- Premium 50: $249 per month for up to 50 live answer minutes, plus $1.75 per extra minute
- Premium 100: $319 per month for up to 100 live answer minutes, plus $1.75 per extra minute
Best Automated Service : RingCentral
Design up to 250 auto-attendant menus and submenus to automatically route calls based on your unique workflows.
Mobile app
Flexible call routing options
Complete phone system and automated answering service
No live agents except for your employees
Per-user cost can get pricey
Multi-level attendant not on Essentials plan
RingCentral provides voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services, including single-level and multi-level auto-attendants. This VoIP solution helps you reduce costs without sacrificing customer experiences. With a dial-by-name directory and a user-friendly phone tree editor, RingCentral offers the best automated service.
Small companies use RingCentral to answer all incoming calls quickly with a friendly main greeting. Callers listen to their routing options, such as “press one for sales,” or find an employee using an employee directory. You can direct calls to any combination of internal or external phone numbers or voicemail boxes. Additionally, you can add extensions to provide answers to common FAQs or share your latest promotions.
RingCentral plans come with many features, such as:
- A toll-free or local phone number
- Unlimited domestic calling and texting
- Voicemail-to-text
- Team messaging
- Audio and video conferencing
- Call whisper and call barge
- Real-time analytics
- Integrations with Microsoft, Google, and Slack
- Call recording
Since there’s no live receptionist, you can create different rules and routing instructions for calls during non-business hours. The phone tree graphical editor is straightforward to use, and you can edit it as your business grows.
RingCentral offers affordable plans, and you can save up to 33% with annual payment. The following packages are based on month-to-month payments for companies with two to 10 employees:
- Essentials: $29.99 per user, per month for a single-level auto-attendant, presence data, call park, team document sharing, and call flip
- Standard: $37.99 per user, per month for a multi-level auto-attendant, on-demand call recording, and video meetings with up to 100 participants
- Premium: $44.99 per user, per month for call barge and whisper, automatic call recording, and up to eight-digit extensions for businesses with multiple locations
- Ultimate: $59.99 per user, per month for device status alerts and reports plus unlimited cloud storage
Best for Multi-Channel Support : Specialty Answering Service (SAS)
Stay on top of communications across multiple channels using SAS call center services.
Bills in one-second increments
14-day free trial, no credit card needed
Can answer social media messages
$50 set-up fee
Expensive per-minute fees
Add-on costs can add up quickly
In business since 1985, the California-based Specialty Answering Service provides 24/7 support for your customers. Unlike other contact centers, SAS responds to messages on social media and more, making it the best solution for multi-channel support.
SAS is HIPAA and PCI-compliant, uses 100% U.S.-based agents, and provides order processing, help desk, lead capture, and message taking. You can opt to view messages via text, email, fax, or a live relay. Plus, SAS can monitor and respond to all of your communications channels, such as:
- Website help desk
- Telephone
- Online chat forums
- YouTube
The user-friendly mobile app and client portal allow you to check your messages, edit frequently asked questions (FAQs), track minute usage, see appointments, or check scripts.
SAS offers minute or call-based plans. However, call-based plans don’t offer bilingual agents, and not every company qualifies, so you need to contact SAS to see if a call-based Essential plan is right for you. The monthly by-minute plans include:
- Economy: $34 per month, plus $1.29 per minute
- 100: $128 per month for 100 minutes, plus $1.19 per additional minute
- 220: $219 per month for 220 minutes, plus extra minutes cost $1.19
- 500: $539 per month for 500 minutes, plus $1.09 per extra minute
- 1,000: $999 per month for 1,000 minutes, plus $1.05 each additional minute
- 2,500: $2,400 per month for 2500 minutes, plus $0.99 per extra minute
- 5,000: $4,599 per month for 5,000 minutes, plus $0.99 per additional minute
- 10,000: $8,599 per month for 10,000 minutes, plus an extra minute costs $0.89
Other fees start at $0.15 per minute for auto-attendant services, voicemail, or call patching. SAS Essential plans charge per call or action with prices ranging from $35 to $750 per month. For example, answering a phone call or replying to a text message is one action. If the agent must immediately contact your company, you’re charged for a second action.
Final Verdict
It can be expensive to hire extra staff to cover incoming calls. However, call center services help you meet demand without paying for full-time employees. Some contact centers function as answering services by answering basic FAQs and forwarding calls to your team. Others handle complex subject matter, and only transfer calls to your company as a last resort.
Our top pick for the best call center services is Signius Communications. The company provides low-cost monthly plans, bilingual receptionists, and 24/7 live services. Moreover, Signius Communications is transparent about its U.S.-based call centers and encourages you to contact any of its 12 locations to speak with agents. For small businesses wanting a call center partner, Signius Communications works as an extension of your company.
Compare Providers
|Company
|Wins For
|Key Features
|Signius Communications
|Best Overall
|24/7 live, bilingual, U.S.-based agents to handle inbound and outbound calls
|GetCallers
|Best for Marketing and Sales
|Agents generate, qualify, and convert your leads
|MAP Communications
|Best for Low-Volume Calls
|Affordable U.S.-based live agents to handle overflow or infrequent calling needs
|Davinci
|Best Live and Automated Combination
|12-hours per day of live service and 10,000 automated minutes per month
|RingCentral
|Best Automated Service
|A robust single- or multi-level auto-attendant offering up to 250 menus and submenus
|Specialty Answering Service (SAS)
|Best for Multi-Channel Support
|Monitor and respond to phone calls, social media messages, or emails
Frequently Asked Questions
What Services Do Call Centers Provide?
Call centers provide many services, from basic call answering and forwarding to complex customer assistance. Some call centers can even respond to messages on social media or answer questions in online chat forums. Services may include:
- Telephone answering services
- Emergency or disaster response
- Customer support or troubleshooting
- Order taking and subscription renewals
- Appointment scheduling
- Debt collection
- Telemarketing
- Webchat
- Hotlines
How Do Call Centers Work?
Call centers employ agents who answer incoming calls from different businesses. Each company sets up custom agent scripts and call flows to meet customer needs. When calls come through, agents follow scripts from their screen, access company FAQs, and route calls to your team.
Business owners can:
- Forward all incoming calls to live agents after-hours or on weekends
- Request help with overflow, where agents only pick up if your employees are unavailable
- Only forward calls from select extensions or numbers
- Send calls from direct response campaigns to a call center
When Is It Worth Using a Call Center?
A call center is a good solution for companies that don’t want to hire and train agents to cover 24-hour shifts and purchase various technologies to support multi-line communication and collaboration.
For example, if you run a direct response campaign on television or launch a new product, your company can be overwhelmed with calls. Call center services can handle all or some of those calls while only charging you for the time used.
Companies with seasonal services also benefit from using a call center. Instead of laying off employees or letting calls go to voicemail, you can pay a fee to a call center for your peak season and drop the services once business slows down.
How Much Do Call Center Services Cost?
Call center services typically charge a monthly subscription fee which may include a certain number of agent minutes. Packages with minutes range from 50 to 10,000 minutes and cost $0.89 to $1.75 per minute. However, you can also choose overflow packages for under $50 with no included minutes, so you only pay for services on-demand.
Some call centers offer per-call pricing, and prices vary based on services performed, with prices ranging from $1 to $3 per call. You can outsource marketing and sales services for $5 an hour or opt for automated services to route calls to your team for a per-user cost ranging from $20 to $80 per month.
How Do I Choose the Right Call Center Services for My Small Business?
Select the right call center services by looking at your current call volume. How many calls go to voicemail or hang up before your team can answer? Do your customers need assistance after business hours? These call types represent potential lost income from poor customer experiences.
Now, look at revenue potential. Could call center services help you attract and retain clients? Would 24/7 live voice or online chat assistance differentiate your business from the competition?
Lastly, if you managed your after-hours or overflow calls in-house, what would it cost you to add multiple new employees? Consider potential cost savings and revenue increases to determine your overall return on investment, then look for call center services offering the best value for your needs.
How We Chose the Best Call Center Services
We evaluated 22 providers to find the best call center services. Our review included side-by-side comparisons of pricing structures, fees, and general features. We also considered the availability of bilingual agents, 24/7 services, and call center locations. Furthermore, we examined advanced features and specific use cases, such as outbound calling, appointment setting, and multi-channel support.