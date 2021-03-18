The Best Car Insurance in California for 2021

Metromile uses technology to make insurance more convenient and affordable. It’s the best option for California drivers across the board.

Pros Extremely low rates

Only pay for the miles you actually drive

Convenient smartphone app Cons Fluctuating monthly premiums are hard to budget for

Can be expensive for long-distance commuters

Requires installing a monitoring device in your car

California has no shortage of reputable auto insurers, but Metromile stands out from the crowd thanks to its affordable and convenient usage-based policies. This type of insurance allows you to only pay for the miles you actually drive, often saving money in the process. Metromile tracks mileage using a small device called the Pulse which only takes a few minutes to self-install in your vehicle.

Like any other auto insurer, Metromile considers information such as your age and driving history to assess risk and determine your rate. But instead of charging a flat monthly premium, Metromile gives customers a per-mile rate that is multiplied by the total mileage for the month. Based on the quotes we obtained, this comes down to around $52 per month for minimum coverage and $180 for full coverage—around 30% below the average rates we got from competitors.

Those who love technology will also be happy with Metromile’s smartphone app, which lets you access data from the Pulse device and track your mileage. It’s also easy to file a claim through the app by completing a quick form and uploading photos. If you’d rather get help from a real person, Metromile customer service representatives are available by phone and live chat.

As you might imagine, those who drive less stand to save most with Metromile. To help give you a better idea of how much you’d pay, the company offers a Ride Along program that lets you test drive the technology before becoming a customer. All you need to do is download the Metromile app and complete a 17-day driving period to be given a more accurate quote.