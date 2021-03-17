The Best Car Insurance in Florida for 2021

Geico

Florida drivers will find it all through GEICO: award-winning service, reasonable rates, and plenty of discounts. This was an easy pick for best overall.

Pros 24-hour customer service by phone and mobile app

Over a dozen potential discounts

Top customer satisfaction ratings

Spanish-language services available Cons Rates are below average, but not the cheapest in Florida

Hard to qualify for the safe driver discount

Live agents not available via web chat

The best Florida car insurance can depend on your personal details and needs, but we found that the top coverage across the board comes from GEICO. This insurer offers a great balance of service, convenience, and coverage without paying too much for a policy.

GEICO customers can easily reach someone 24 hours a day to file a claim, get emergency assistance, and more. The company says the fastest way to receive help is via their mobile app, although phone representatives are available, too. There’s even a dedicated Spanish-language customer service team for Florida residents who don’t speak English as a first language. GEICO’s website displays a web chat, but it’s only powered by a virtual assistant; no live agents monitor this channel.

GEICO’s auto insurance rates were consistently below average among the quotes we received, costing around $57 per month for minimum coverage and $209 for full coverage for a single adult. While there were some cheaper options in the state, most fell far behind in terms of service quality and available coverages. If you can spare the extra few dollars per month, we think GEICO is more than worth it. (Of course, every insurer calculates quotes differently; you may find that your rates are different based on your personal details.)

Whether you’re a single young adult or retired and married, you’re certain to find plenty of discounts through GEICO. These range from 5% for anti-lock brakes to as much as 25% for insuring multiple vehicles. However, GEICO’s safe driver discount qualifications are stricter than you might see elsewhere. You’ll need five years without a major infraction compared to three years with most competitors.