Keeping track of your fleet is no simple task. However, car rental management systems help you oversee vehicles and drivers while improving your online reservation experience. With point-and-click tools, you can quickly assign vehicles or record damage using an intuitive dashboard.
To find the best car rental software, we combed through specs on 34 companies and compared pricing, ease of use, integrations, and reporting options. To narrow our list, we reviewed special features that help rental providers manage fleets and looked at customer service experiences.
The 8 Best Car Rental Software of 2021
- Best Overall: HQ Rental Software
- Easiest to Use: ARSLoaner
- Best Cheap Option: ScheduleBull
- Best for Advanced Features: RentWorks
- Best for Small Businesses: RentGuruz
- Best for Limos: Limo Anywhere
- Best for Large Businesses: Easy Rent Pro
- Best Cloud-Based: RentSyst
Best Overall: HQ Rental Software
HQ Rental Software is an affordable all-in-one solution that supports all business models and sizes by offering comprehensive customer and fleet management services.
Free 14-day trial, no credit card required
99.9% guaranteed uptime
No setup fees
24/7 support not available with lower-tier plans
There’s a learning curve to figure out how to use all features
Use HQ Rental Software to improve customer experiences while boosting back-office efficiency. The availability of features, ease of use, and customization options make HQ Rental Software the best overall fleet management system.
You can access this cloud-based software using any web browser or download an app for iOS or Android phones. Along with standard customer and fleet management features, HQ Rental Software makes it easy to update your rates, check real-time availability, and record vehicle maintenance expenses. Depending on your plan, you'll get a range of features that support your growing rental company, such as:
- Automatically generate customizable confirmation emails
- Integrate the reservation system with your website via a plugin
- Your choice of payment gateway included with the subscription plan, with over 15 available services
- Multi-language support available for English, Spanish, and Dutch
- Integrates with over 40 types of software such as QuickBooks, Xero, and Zoho Books
- Key performance indicator (KPI) reports showing financial performance, online conversions, and more
- Custom rental agreements and e-signature capabilities
- Ability to upload damage photos using your cell phone
HQ Rental Software offers subscription-based pricing plans according to your fleet size. While our quotes are based on month-to-month payments, you can buy an annual subscription and save up to 16%. Plans include:
- Startup: $50 per month for 10 vehicles and two hours of setup and training
- Basic: $75 per month for 25 cars and four hours of setup and training
- Standard: $125 per month for 50 vehicles and six hours of setup and training
- Professional: $175 per month for 50 cars, two branches, and eight hours of setup and training
- Enterprise: For companies with over 100 vehicles and up to three branches, you can use the fleet calculator to figure out your license cost
All customers have access to a rich knowledge base. But, if you have questions, you can create a support ticket, and the Standard, Professional, and Enterprise plans offer 24/7 phone support.
Easiest to Use: ARSLoaner
With nothing to download, ARSLoaner provides a fully mobile platform that's easy to use on any device, and you can set it up in less than two hours.
30-day free trial
Little-to-no training needed
No contracts
No customer-facing mobile app
Dealership or auto body shop focus
Car dealers helped design this software to make it easier for dealerships, auto repair shops, and rental businesses to oversee their fleet and customers from anywhere. Its simple interface and the company's willingness to help you configure your software make the AutoRentalSystems loaner tool the easiest system to use.
With ARSLoaner, you can access your dashboard from any device, browser, or location. It functions well on small mobile screens and desktops. The ARSLoaner website says, "Everything is just one or two clicks away." Top features include:
- Use any custom form or a template from their library
- Complete mobile writeup capabilities including e-signature
- Configurable reporting dashboard—the company will add custom reports at no charge
- Real-time global positioning system (GPS) fleet-tracking tools
- Accurately charge customers for tolls and fines
- Take photos of identification cards or scan credit cards
- Point-and-click damage tracking
ARSLoaner makes everything easy, including choosing a pricing plan. All plans offer full functionality, and the monthly subscription fee is based on the number of vehicles in your fleet. The website provides a convenient calculator to explore your options. For example, for one to 14 vehicles, you'll pay $9 per car per month, whereas, for 20 to 25 vehicles, you'll pay $8 per car per month.
Although the company offers unlimited training, you should be able to set up and start using your system within hours in most cases. ARSLoaner provides customer service via email or phone and receives high reviews for responsiveness.
Best Cheap Option: ScheduleBull
Manage your small fleet using free software or use the paid version offering the lowest price per car compared to other software options.
30-day free trial, no credit card needed
Database of bad renters
Free plan available
Limited customer support
No training documentation on website
Demo on website doesn’t work
ScheduleBull rental management software (RMS) provides several free modules for managing your schedules and generating contracts. If you have more than five cars, you'll find ScheduleBull very affordable, as you’ll pay just over $1 per car, making it the clear winner in our best cheap car rental software category.
Its robust application programming interface (API) makes it easy to integrate ScheduleBull RMS with your existing systems. The software is free to use for rental agencies with up to five cars and two users. However, the Standard plan covers up to 50 vehicles and 10 users for only €50 per month, which is roughly $60. With ScheduleBull, you get a variety of car rental management features such as:
- Quickly reduce or increase rates for specials or seasons
- Use the API to take reservations on your website or check car availability
- Take a photo of an ID and store it in the cloud
- Decrease loss by automatically comparing customer data to a central database
- Car inspection and insurance notifications
Although most reviewers say the software is easy to use and set up, you won't find any self-service resources on ScheduleBull's website. For questions, you can email a general support agent, lead developer, or client manager.
Best for Advanced Features: RentWorks
RentWorks from Bluebird Auto Rental Systems provides feature-rich software, more than 100 report options, and specialty add-on modules for easy customization.
Robust reporting and analytics
Hotline help desk customer support
Drag-and-drop interface
No free trial
Minimum one-year contract
Can be difficult to find reports due to quantity
This RMS is designed for rental agencies that need advanced functionality to support corporate customers or handle high volumes. RentWorks offers comprehensive software to create custom workflows, automate fleet management, and improve your reservation speed. With multiple ways to configure your software, like adding modules for texting customers or processing credit cards, RentWorks stands out for its advanced features.
RentWorks offers desktop-based software for Windows computers, cloud services for all devices, and native iOS and Android apps. Regardless of how you access the software, you get advanced features such as:
- More than 140 possible integrations, including brokers like Expedia and Bookmyride
- Res Planner uses drag-and-drop technology so agents can quickly assign vehicles
- Corporate customer database that's searchable by company, number, or authorized driver name
- Over 100 reporting options for fleet, management, and exception reports
- Allows multiple split billing options for insurance companies and customers
- Can link to your cash drawer or point of sale (POS) devices
- Helps you manage parking tickets and toll fees
Add-on modules provide extra support to your rental business and give you access to more features in areas like:
- Accounting and dealership integrations
- Credit card processing
- Signature pads
- Accident claims manager
- SnapShell driver license scanner
- Equifax credit reporting
- Erez for website integrations
- RentWorks texting
RentWorks provides custom pricing based on the number of users and module selection. There is a one-time startup fee of $995 for single-user access, with additional users costing $495. Then you'll pay a monthly fee for each opened rental agreement. Per transaction fees start at $0.75. The company also offers monthly quantity discounts or flat-fee subscriptions.
You'll find a list of updates and quick reference guides on the RentWorks website. And you can call or email customer service for further assistance.
Best for Small Businesses: RentGuruz
The RentGuruz platform provides a user-friendly dashboard with one-click access to all the basic tools needed to run your business.
30-day free trial
Simple user interface
Stores customer flight data
Will need training to learn how to use all features
No telephone customer support
The RentGuruz cloud-based auto lease and rental software allows business owners to use one system to manage fleet inventory, customers, and new reservations. Its simple interface and multiple integrations are perfect for small locations where staff members need to perform various job duties.
With RentGuruz, you don't need to pay more to access enterprise-level features. Instead, your monthly subscriptions provide full functionality so you can handle all your small business rental needs from one dashboard. The cloud software and mobile apps for iOS and Android phones offers:
- One-click organizer module to quickly connect reservations to vehicles
- Integrated calendar with reminders and a task list
- More than 20 reporting options available to export via Microsoft Excel or PDF
- Define vehicle maintenance schedules and get alerts
- Book rentals via the web, phone, email, or walk-in
- Invoicing options for customers, insurance, and third parties
- Store customer insurance or trip data, like hotel or flight information
- Track damages, expenses, and insurance for each car
- Get pre-authorization, deposits, or credit card payments online
RentGuruz provides four rental software plans starting at $40 a month. Custom pricing is available, and the company offers discounts for annual payments with your cost per vehicle per month as low as $2. When selecting your plan, you can add payment gateways or a reservation plugin. Plans include:
- Silver: For up to 100 cars, two locations, and two users
- Gold: For up to 200 vehicles, five locations, and five users
- Platinum: For up to 400 cars, 10 locations, and 10 users
- Diamond: For over 400 cars with unlimited users and locations
Once you sign up for services, you can access training videos on-demand or schedule a paid training session. You can reach customer support via email or by submitting a support ticket.
Best for Limos: Limo Anywhere
Get limo dispatch management and driver tracking tools to manage and grow your limousine company.
Unlimited users and drivers
24/7 customer support
Driver and customer mobile apps
May need help from developer to use on Mac computers
Initial setup may require extra assistance
Limo providers require special applications that help business owners communicate with drivers and ensure timely airport pickups. With real-time tracking, best-in-class mobile booking, and branded applications, Limo Anywhere is the best choice for limousine rental businesses.
Take advantage of Limo Anywhere's dispatch, booking, reservation, and scheduling management system by using it to:
- Track customer flights in real time
- Process credit card payments via payment gateway integrations
- Customize your customer-facing mobile apps with brand logo and more
- Dispatch and oversee limo services, including accounting, billing, and driver payroll
- Improve customer experiences with a three-step booking process for customers
- Send trips to drivers, view driver locations, and allow them to take payments in the limo
Limo Anywhere offers five monthly subscription plans. You will pay an upfront fee of $299 to set up your service. Certain features, like texting or branded customer apps, require additional monthly fees. The monthly packages consist of:
- Starter: $89 per month for up to 150 trips
- Standard: $109 per month for up to 450 trips
- Pro: $129 per month for up to 750 trips
- Ultimate: $189 per month for up to 1,500 trips
- Enterprise: $239 per month for up to 2,250 trips
The company also offers three different enterprise plans for businesses with 4,500 to 15,000 trips per month.
Along with a good-size knowledge base, you can chat with customer support on Facebook Messenger or send an email.
Best for Large Businesses: Easy Rent Pro
Easy Rent Pro is designed for multi-location rental providers, and you can install software on multiple workstations.
Free 30-day trial
Unlimited customer support
Works well for global operations
Windows-based only
Recent reviews suggest customer support delays
Less-modern user interfaces
Easy Rent Pro makes managing a large fleet and multiple locations easier with its comprehensive solution that supports an unlimited number of vehicles. Special features like Easy Rent Pro's referral agent and commission function make it the best choice for large businesses.
Big companies with many vehicles need easy ways to track vehicles and predict availability. With Easy Rent Pro, you can use the quick lookup feature to locate any car, while the Rent Planner and vehicle utilization graph give you a clear view of availability at any location. Organizations appreciate features like:
- Multi-language software supports English, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian
- Integrates with QuickBooks
- Offers picture-ID scanning
- Drag-and-drop vehicle damage tools
- Unlimited payment methods
- Vehicle expense management
- Pre-set check-in and check-out features
- Customer and agent e-signature capability
- Integrates with payment gateways
The company offers both downloadable software and cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) plans. For Windows software, you'll pay a yearly $99 fee and a one-time payment:
- Standard: $299 one-time fee for 25 vehicles
- Premium: $399 one-time fee for 50 cars
- Professional: $499 one-time fee for 100 vehicles
- Enterprise: $599 one-time fee for 250 cars
- Ultimate: $699 one-time fee for unlimited vehicles
The Easy Rent Pro Cloud services include cloud storage, and you'll pay a yearly fee of $199. Plans include:
- Standard: $599 one-time fee for 50 vehicles
- Professional: $799 one-time fee for 100 cars
- Enterprise: $999 one-time fee for 200 vehicles
- Unlimited: $1,299 one-time fee for unlimited cars
You'll find a comprehensive knowledge base and video tutorials on Easy Rent Pro's website. But you can access customer service by email, phone, live chat, or get technical help within your software.
Best Cloud-Based: RentSyst
RentSyst promotes its car rental software as a "pocket office," meaning you can use it anywhere and on any device to manage your rental operations fully.
30-day free trial
Regular updates to software
Modern interface
Must purchase sensors for car tracking
No mobile apps, browser only
Fewer integrations than other software
Unlike other fleet management software, RentSyst is 100% cloud-based. It works on any device and all browsers. Along with full-featured rental software, you also get a cloud customer relationship management (CRM) program, making this the best cloud-based car rental system.
This software is built for business owners on the go. You can access rental checklists, run reports, or track your vehicles from any device. Cloud-based features include:
- A free WordPress plugin for your website
- Built-in task manager and planner
- A vehicle online tracking system
- GPS trackers and integrated auto check system
- Automated reservation distribution among cars
- Electronic signature capabilities
- Reporting options for vehicles, employees, or branches
- Integrations with payment processors and accounting systems
The RentSyst website provides plans in the Euro pricing format. You'll pay a monthly fee or can opt for an annual payment for a lower price. Plans consist of:
- Beginner: €1.70 (about $2.03) per car per month for up to 25 vehicles
- Standard: €1.60 (about $1.91) per vehicle per month for up to 100 cars
- Expert: €1.55 (about $1.85) per car per month for over 100 vehicles
You can participate in free workshops or explore the frequently asked questions to learn more about the software. To get assistance, the company offers email support.
What Is Car Rental Software?
Car rental software helps rental providers manage their fleet and bookings from one application. Dashboards provide quick access to customer data, location mapping technologies, and availability forecasts.
Plus, user-friendly booking tools and contactless agreements help you stay competitive by offering features car rental customers want or expect. Rental providers can configure their system to provide maintenance alerts, automate charges for tolls or parking tickets, and easily handle damage reports.
With fleet management software, you can replace error-prone spreadsheets with a comprehensive solution that delivers real-time insights into your vehicle and reservation statuses.
What Does Car Rental Software Cost?
Car rental management software varies by provider, with many using a subscription-based model where you pay per car. However, some services like RentWorks charge per opened contract, whereas Limo Anywhere charges a monthly fee according to the number of limo trips in that month. Price ranges include:
- One-time costs: Setup fees are one-time charges and range from $299 to $1,299
- Per vehicle plans: You'll pay $1.85 to $9 per car each month
- Annual pricing: Pay $99 to $199 for plans with only annual packages
What Does Car Rental Software Typically Include?
From theft prevention tools to driver tracking features, car rental software gives you access to functions like:
- Billing and invoicing
- Location mapping
- Fines management
- Real-time availability reporting
- Inventory and maintenance management
- Vehicle expense tracking
- Electronic signatures and contract management
Many software companies offer integrations for payment processing, accounting services, and bookings from your website. Suppose you use specific providers to accept credit cards or email customers. In that case, it's essential to speak with the software provider and ensure your existing systems will integrate with the car rental software.
How We Chose the Best Car Rental Software
After exploring 34 different car rental software providers, we narrowed our list down to the top eight companies offering fleet and customer management tools. We reviewed the overall costs to find affordable options for rental businesses of all sizes. Furthermore, we examined the initial setup and training resources to determine how easy the software is to use. We also considered how well the rental programs integrated with other tools while exploring special features required for rental providers with unique circumstances.