The 8 Best Car Rental Software of 2021

What Is Car Rental Software?

Car rental software helps rental providers manage their fleet and bookings from one application. Dashboards provide quick access to customer data, location mapping technologies, and availability forecasts.

Plus, user-friendly booking tools and contactless agreements help you stay competitive by offering features car rental customers want or expect. Rental providers can configure their system to provide maintenance alerts, automate charges for tolls or parking tickets, and easily handle damage reports.

With fleet management software, you can replace error-prone spreadsheets with a comprehensive solution that delivers real-time insights into your vehicle and reservation statuses.

What Does Car Rental Software Cost?

Car rental management software varies by provider, with many using a subscription-based model where you pay per car. However, some services like RentWorks charge per opened contract, whereas Limo Anywhere charges a monthly fee according to the number of limo trips in that month. Price ranges include:

One-time costs: Setup fees are one-time charges and range from $299 to $1,299

You'll pay $1.85 to $9 per car each month

You'll pay $1.85 to $9 per car each month Annual pricing: Pay $99 to $199 for plans with only annual packages

What Does Car Rental Software Typically Include?

From theft prevention tools to driver tracking features, car rental software gives you access to functions like:

Billing and invoicing

Location mapping

Fines management

Real-time availability reporting

Inventory and maintenance management

Vehicle expense tracking

Electronic signatures and contract management

Many software companies offer integrations for payment processing, accounting services, and bookings from your website. Suppose you use specific providers to accept credit cards or email customers. In that case, it's essential to speak with the software provider and ensure your existing systems will integrate with the car rental software.

How We Chose the Best Car Rental Software

After exploring 34 different car rental software providers, we narrowed our list down to the top eight companies offering fleet and customer management tools. We reviewed the overall costs to find affordable options for rental businesses of all sizes. Furthermore, we examined the initial setup and training resources to determine how easy the software is to use. We also considered how well the rental programs integrated with other tools while exploring special features required for rental providers with unique circumstances.