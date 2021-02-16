A car subscription service provides consumers with a vehicle in exchange for a monthly fee. Vehicle subscriptions often include registration, maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, and liability insurance. Unlike a lease, which requires a two- to four-year commitment, you can subscribe to a car service for one month, six months, or a year. Plus, you can swap out your car for a new one every month.
To find the best car subscription service providers, we combed through the details of 20 companies. We evaluated them based on monthly pricing, types of fees and add-on costs, and the benefits included with each plan. Furthermore, we looked at the availability of mobile apps, ease of swapping cars, the selection of car brands, and areas served.
The Best Car Subscription Service for 2021
- Best Overall: Hertz My Car
- Best Value: LMP Subscriptions
- Best for High Monthly Miles: Subscribe With Enterprise
- Most Car Options: Fair
- Best Sports Car Subscription: Porsche Drive
- Best for Getting a Car Fast: Sixt+
Best Overall : Hertz My Car
Hertz provides a generous monthly mileage allotment, an excellent selection of cars, and plenty of locations throughout the U.S.
Can exchange cars up to twice a month for free
An additional driver is free
Includes insurance
Two-month minimum contract
$250 enrollment fee
Can’t choose specific makes and models
For more than 100 years, Hertz has supplied drivers with rental cars. Now, with Hertz My Car, you can avoid the hassle of renting and enjoy a different ride every couple of weeks. Hertz My Car is a well-rounded, nationwide program, making it the clear winner for our best overall car subscription service.
Hertz My Car offers nearly every brand, make, and model of vehicle. The company stands out by allowing an additional driver at no extra charge, and some locations will pick you up to get your new car. With every subscription you get:
- 2,000 monthly miles
- Liability insurance coverage
- 24/7/365 roadside assistance
- Full maintenance
- Loss damage waiver
- Gold Plus Rewards of one point per $1 spent
The process is pretty simple. First, join the free rewards program, then click on your preferred vehicle category, such as SUVs, trucks, or sedans. Within 24 to 72 hours, Hertz will call to confirm your subscription and schedule your first pickup.
The following plans don’t include tax or a one-time, non-refundable enrollment fee of $250. There may be an additional monthly surcharge fee in New York, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii. Plus, there is a two-month minimum monthly contract required. The subscription packages consist of:
- Tier 1: $599 per month for economy, compact, and mid-size cars, such as Chevy Spark, Mazda3, and Ford Focus
- Tier 2: $999 per month for small trucks and SUVs and full-size sedans, like Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Altima
- Tier 3: $1,399 per month for regular-sized SUVs, large trucks, and luxury sedans, including Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford F-150, and Cadillac CTS
Additional fees may include:
- $0.35 per excess mile over the 2,000-mile monthly limit
- $5 per gallon charge if you don’t return the vehicle with a full tank of gas
- If you exchange your car more than twice a month, it’s $75 each time
- Hertz locations may charge extra for Sirius XM radio or for more than two drivers
- When you pick up your vehicle, you can add car seats for an extra fee determined by location
Best Value : LMP Subscriptions
Get a new or late-model pre-owned car delivered to your house for less than $400 per month.
No activation fee on one-month subscriptions
You can trade-in your old car
Seven days or 250 miles to exchange your car for free
Must schedule your return 15-days before your next monthly payment
Limited to only a few states
Non-transparent fee pricing
LMP Automotive Holdings owns LMP Subscriptions. The company buys and sells vehicles, so you can opt for a monthly rental or choose a rent-to-own subscription. LMP Subscriptions offers some of the lowest pricing for like-new cars, which is why it’s our top pick for the best value.
You can choose from over 400 economy and luxury cars, trucks, and SUVs by looking online. All models are 2019, 2020, or 2021. However, LMP Subscription services are only available in Florida, New York, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Connecticut.
All subscriptions include roadside assistance through your car’s brand, manufacturer-required maintenance, and any repairs due to defects. You’re responsible for providing full coverage insurance, so consider looking for a cheap car insurance company. The company offers monthly, six-month, 12-month, or 24-month subscription plans.
To begin, fill out an application online. Next, an LMP Subscriptions agent will call you. After that, you can select a vehicle online, cancel whenever you want, and simply click “swap into this vehicle” to get a new car every month.
Subscription pricing is based on a few factors, including your credit score, approved payment amount, term length, and car type. Your mileage allotment varies by vehicle, with most vehicles ranging from 500 miles to 800 miles per month. Examples of possible prices for a 30-day subscription includes:
- Sedan: $368 to $595 per month
- SUV: $428 to $1,703 per month
- Truck: $712 to $1,204 per month
- Convertible: $3,153 per month
If you go with LMP Subscriptions, it’s essential to inquire about additional fees, such as:
- Excess mileage fees vary by vehicle brand, ranging from $0.15 to $1.00 per mile
- Charges for excess wear and tear or past-due payments
- Convenience fees ranging from $7.95 to $50 for using Global Toll Services (GTS)
Best for High Monthly Miles : Subscribe With Enterprise
Subscribe With Enterprise is the only provider offering an incredible 3,000 miles per month, and you can roll them over to take a big trip without paying extra fees.
Swap your car up to four times per month
Unused miles roll over
If you cancel, they prorate your bill
Two-month minimum contract
Only available in Minnesota, Nevada, and Missouri
A $250 enrollment fee
Since 1957, Enterprise has rented cars to consumers and business owners. You can now pay a flat rate and drive a new car every week with Enterprise’s car subscription service. With an excellent selection of vehicles and high-mileage coverage, Subscribe With Enterprise is best for consumers needing a high mileage allotment.
Subscribe With Enterprise is the only car subscription service that lets you swap out vehicles up to four times per month. Every subscription includes:
- 3,000 rollover miles per month
- Physical damage protection
- Liability insurance coverage
- Vehicle maintenance
- Vehicle registration
- Sirius XM radio
Your subscription allows for you and your spouse or domestic partner to drive the vehicle. Enrolling is simple, just fill out the online application, and within three days, you’ll get a customer subscriber number to call to make a vehicle reservation. You can choose from a wide variety of cars, such as:
- Full-size: Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry
- Premium specialty: Chevrolet Impala and Chrysler 300
- Compact SUV: Ford Eco Sport and Hyundai Kona
- Intermediate SUV: Toyota Rav4, Ford Escape, and Nissan Rogue
- Standard SUV: Nissan Pathfinder, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ford Explorer
- Standard pick-up: Nissan Frontier and Chevrolet Colorado
- Full-size pick-up: Ford F-150 and Dodge RAM 1500
Enterprise uses a flat-rate subscription plan with a minimum two-month commitment. It costs $250 to enroll, then $1,499 per month plus taxes and fees. If you go over your mileage allotment, you’ll pay $0.40 per mile over 3,000.
Most Car Options : Fair
Find the car of your dreams with all the bells and whistles with a car subscription from Fair.
Two-day or 100 miles no-risk car return policy
Offers monthly, two-year, or three-year plans
If you buy extra miles, they refund what you don’t use
No insurance provided
Only in California and Florida
Large down payment
Unlike other car subscription services, Fair lets you pick the exact car you want and view all vehicle details before deciding. With pre-owned vehicles from more than 20 major brands, Fair offers the most car options for subscribers.
You can use the mobile app to search for your favorite models, and all Fair car subscriptions come with:
- Free delivery on most cars within 100 miles
- Limited warranty
- Routine maintenance
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
- Registration
- A mobile app
You can choose from a vast selection of cars from nearly every major car brand at local dealerships in your area. You can search for vehicles by make, model, body style, price, location, and even color. Brands include:
- Acura
- Audi
- BMW
- Buick
- Chevrolet
- Chrysler
- Dodge
- Ford
- GMC
- Genesis
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Infiniti
- Jeep
- Kia
- Lexus
- Mazda
- Mercedes-Benz
- MINI
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Subaru
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
Fair provides personalized pricing based on your subscription term and location. You may pay surcharges up to $60 for state fees. Online plan prices don’t include taxes. It’s $0.30 for each mile over the allotted amount and there’s a $100 fee to return your car.
Most cars are in model years 2017 to 2021. The examples below are based on Florida rates for 2019 to 2021 models and a one-month subscription:
- Sedan: $300 to $960 per month with a $1,099 to $3,390 down payment
- Coupe: $460 to $750 per month with $1,599 to $2,599 down
- Convertible: $490 to $790 per month with a $1,699 to $2,799 down payment
- Hatchback: $275 to $945 per month with $1,399 to $3,299 down
- SUV: $320 to $950 per month with a $1,099 to $3,299 down payment
- Minivan: $370 to $660 per month with $1,299 to $2,299 down
- Truck: $500 to $910 per month with a $1,799 to $3,199 down payment
In general, most Fair cars provide 10,000 miles per year or roughly 27 miles per day. However, Fair says, “Maximum mileage allotments may differ depending on the year, make, and model.” Before signing up, ask the company about adding on extra miles, as you can’t do this after purchase. Plus, Fair may charge some consumers a security deposit in addition to your down payment.
Best Sports Car Subscription : Porsche Drive
Drive an unlimited number of luxurious Porsche models every month with the Porsche Drive car subscription program.
Mobile app tracks your miles automatically
An unlimited vehicle exchanges plan
Miles roll over for a max of two consecutive months
Expensive
Porsche monitors your car usage
Steep price if you go over mileage allotment
Porsche is well-known for its gorgeous sports cars, impeccable service, and personalized approach to car ownership. The Porsche Drive program gives you access to models, some of which cost over $100,000, for a 30-day or 90-day period. Its stellar service and reputation make Porsche Drive the best sports car subscription.
The Porsche Drive service is available in Georgia, Nevada, California, or Arizona. Simply download the mobile app to start your application. All subscriptions come with insurance, roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance, and white-glove concierge services, such as car home delivery.
Single-Vehicle programs give you one Porsche for a one-month or three-month subscription. The activation fee required for all new program members is $575, but it’s waived if you opt for a three-month Single-Vehicle subscription. Plan pricing is based on the model and doesn’t include taxes. The available models and prices are:
- Macan: From $1,580 per month
- 718 Cayman: From $1,800 per month
- 718 Boxster: From $1,950 per month
- Cayenne: From $1,950 per month
- Panamera: From $2,450 per month
- 911: From $2,600 per month
The Multi-Vehicle programs feature unlimited vehicle exchanges. There is a $595 activation fee for each Multi-Vehicle plan, and pricing is before tax. The programs are:
- Launch Tier: $2,100 per month for models such as Macan, 718 Cayman, 718 Boxster, Cayenne, and Panamera
- Accelerate Tier: $3,100 per month for GTS versions of the above models, plus six styles of the 911, and top trims for other models
Similar to other subscription services, Porsche will add extra fees such as:
- $1 per extra mile over 2,000 miles
- Market rate refueling charge if you return the car without a full tank
- $25 electronic toll payment processing fee
- $250 if additional cleaning is required
- $25 electronic toll payment convenience fee
Best for Getting a Car Fast : Sixt+
Sign up, pick your car, and even open your car doors using the top-rated Sixt mobile app.
Over 2,000 locations worldwide
Some sites will deliver the car to you
Simple three-step subscription process
Many complaints about hidden fees
Only 500 miles per month
An enrollment fee of $199
In 1912, Sixt started with three rental car vehicles. Now, Sixt operates in over 102 countries and has more than 2,000 locations worldwide. Sixt+ is the company's much-lauded car subscription service, a completely digital offering that prioritizes convenience every step of the way, making it the best choice for speedy subscriptions.
You can access Sixt+ online or through an iOS or Android application. The mobile apps have more than 36,000 reviews and nearly a five-star rating. It only takes a few minutes to set up your subscription online, and you can usually pick up your car the next day. When you’re ready to cancel your subscription, simply return your vehicle to a Sixt branch.
All subscriptions include:
- Car registration
- 500 miles per month
- All routine maintenance
- Wear and tear costs
- Choice of new or as-new models
- Available insurance packages
- 24/7 customer service
Sixt+ offers various economy and premium models, including top brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Cadillac. In the U.S., you can access a Sixt+ car subscription in:
- Washington
- California
- Colorado
- Texas
- Illinois
- Georgia
- Florida
- Pennsylvania
- New York
- Massachusetts
Sixt+ offers corporate rates, and plan prices vary by the model category you select. You’ll pay a separate one-time fee of $199 to $339 or more based on your pickup location. Examples of plan prices are:
- Sedan: $499 to $539 per month for Kia Rio, Hyundai Accent, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Jetta, Toyota Camry, and Kia Forte
- SUV: $569 to $729 per month for Toyota Rav4, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and GMC Arcadia
- Premium sedan: $729 to $979 for Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Cadillac CT5, Volvo XC60, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Multi-seater (7): $719 per month for Chrysler Pacifica, Mercedes-Benz Metris, Dodge Grand Caravan
- Premium SUV: $849 to $1,159 for BMW X1, Cadillac XTV, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC60, Range Rover Velar
Before getting a Sixt+ subscription, it’s important to check all potential fees and hidden charges. The following are some examples of extra costs or add-on items:
- Per-mile overage charges range from $0.21 to $0.35 per mile
- Extra mile bundled packages of 1,000 to 2,000 miles are $39.99 to $99.99 per month
- All-wheel drive is $199.99 per month
- Insurance ranges from $99.99 to $149.99 per month
- Express toll unlimited is $109.99 per month
- GPS costs $59.99 per month
- General toll service is $19.99 per month plus incurred tolls
- Baby, child, or booster seats are $49.99 per month
- An extra driver costs $49.99 per month
Bottom Line
If you don’t want a long-term loan or lease terms or can’t decide which model you love, then a car subscription service is a good alternative. However, companies offer very different terms. Mileage allotments vary from 500 to 3,000 miles per month, not all services include insurance, and there are plenty of extra fees.
Hertz My Car is a trusted brand offering the best overall car subscription service. Unlike other companies, Hertz is available nationwide, and the plans include insurance and a comfortable 2,000 miles per month. Plus, with prices starting at $599 per month, Hertz My Car is an affordable solution.
Compare Providers
|Company
|Why We Picked It
|Key Features
|Hertz My Car
|Best Overall
|Visit locations nationwide to exchange your car up to twice a month
|LMP Subscriptions
|Best Value
|Car subscriptions start at $221 per month for a 2021 model
|Subscribe With Enterprise
|Best for High Monthly Miles
|Get 3,000 miles to drive every month or roll over your miles to the next month
|Fair
|Most Car Options
|Choose from more than 20 major car brands
|Porsche Drive
|Best Sports Car Subscription
|Drive a new Porsche every day with unlimited exchanges
|Sixt+
|Best for Getting a Car Fast
|Slide behind the wheel of a new car in 24 hours
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How Does a Car Subscription Service Work?
A car subscription works similar to other pay-as-you-go monthly programs, such as streaming music or video. You get the car you want to drive for one month, or in some cases three or six months, and you pay a monthly fee until you return the vehicle.
Like other monthly subscriptions, each company has different application requirements, mileage allotments, and car options. Some let you complete your entire subscription experience via a mobile app, whereas others require a phone call or in-person visit.
Once your subscription ends, you return the car in good condition with a full tank of gas, similar to what’s expected when you return a rented vehicle.
How Much Is a Car Subscription?
A car subscription ranges from $221 to $3,100 or more per month. Plus, many services ask for a down payment, activation fee, or deposit. Plan costs vary widely and may be based on:
- A vehicle’s category such as economy or premium
- Your credit score or other financial considerations
- A car’s size like a seven-seater SUV versus a compact vehicle
- Your location
- Add-on or extra features
Are Car Subscriptions Worth It?
A car subscription is worth it if you need a quick or temporary solution. Or if you want to splurge a bit on a vehicle before committing to a longer-term loan or lease. However, in many cases, the hefty price tag isn’t feasible for an extended period. In short, you sacrifice value to get a convenient, no-hassle new or like-new vehicle for a limited time.
How We Chose the Best Car Subscription Services
To find the best car subscription services, we evaluated 20 companies. We looked at term lengths and plan costs, including extra one-time, monthly, or problem-specific fees. Then we considered the service areas, car types and variety, along with subscriber perks. Additionally, we read consumer reviews and tried out mobile apps. Lastly, we assessed the processes of applying, picking out a car, swapping, and returning a vehicle.