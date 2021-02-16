The Best Car Subscription Service for 2021

Hertz

Hertz provides a generous monthly mileage allotment, an excellent selection of cars, and plenty of locations throughout the U.S.

Pros Can exchange cars up to twice a month for free

An additional driver is free

Includes insurance Cons Two-month minimum contract

$250 enrollment fee

Can’t choose specific makes and models

For more than 100 years, Hertz has supplied drivers with rental cars. Now, with Hertz My Car, you can avoid the hassle of renting and enjoy a different ride every couple of weeks. Hertz My Car is a well-rounded, nationwide program, making it the clear winner for our best overall car subscription service.

Hertz My Car offers nearly every brand, make, and model of vehicle. The company stands out by allowing an additional driver at no extra charge, and some locations will pick you up to get your new car. With every subscription you get:

2,000 monthly miles

Liability insurance coverage

24/7/365 roadside assistance

Full maintenance

Loss damage waiver

Gold Plus Rewards of one point per $1 spent

The process is pretty simple. First, join the free rewards program, then click on your preferred vehicle category, such as SUVs, trucks, or sedans. Within 24 to 72 hours, Hertz will call to confirm your subscription and schedule your first pickup.

The following plans don’t include tax or a one-time, non-refundable enrollment fee of $250. There may be an additional monthly surcharge fee in New York, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii. Plus, there is a two-month minimum monthly contract required. The subscription packages consist of:

Tier 1: $599 per month for economy, compact, and mid-size cars, such as Chevy Spark, Mazda3, and Ford Focus

$599 per month for economy, compact, and mid-size cars, such as Chevy Spark, Mazda3, and Ford Focus Tier 2: $999 per month for small trucks and SUVs and full-size sedans, like Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Altima

$999 per month for small trucks and SUVs and full-size sedans, like Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Altima Tier 3: $1,399 per month for regular-sized SUVs, large trucks, and luxury sedans, including Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford F-150, and Cadillac CTS

Additional fees may include: