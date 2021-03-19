The Best Carbon Offset Programs for 2021

Native Energy

Native Energy is our best overall selection because it is truly a leader among carbon offset programs. Native Energy is established, having been around since 2000, and is third-party verified, transparent, and committed to rigorous standards of social and environmental performance. Customers can feel confident that their money is making a difference when they work with Native Energy.

Pros Certified B Corp

Public Benefit Corp

Third-party verified

Transparent about offset quality Cons Website not as user friendly as some of its competitors

Native Energy is our winner for best overall carbon offset program because of its longevity and leadership in the carbon offset space. Native Energy was founded in 2000 and has since worked with hundreds of organizations to develop solutions to sustainability challenges. The Native Energy team comprises a diverse number of specialists including scientists, engineers, and legal counselors.

In 2016, Native Energy became a Certified B Corp which means it has met rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. In 2017, Native Energy was recognized as a Certified B Corp Best for the World Company. In 2018, it was also named as a Public Benefit Corporation. B Corps are businesses that are recognized as having high standards for social and environmental programs.

Native Energy offers a wide range of project options for both businesses and individuals. It also has calculators specific to small businesses and individuals. Small businesses can use its facility, travel, event, or freight calculators to calculate emissions, offset by dollar, or offset by tons of CO2. Similarly, individuals can access travel, household, or events calculators which can be used to determine their carbon footprint for particular activities. The calculator will provide the cost required to offset the carbon footprint and that can be invested into a carbon offset project.

For further transparency and accountability, Native Energy provides information on how it assesses additionality. Additionality proves that the buyer is purchasing is making a true difference. Native Energy also validates all of its carbon offsets using the following third-party standards:

Gold Standard

Verified Carbon Standard

Climate Action Reserve

American Carbon Registry

Plan Vivo

The Climate, Community & Biodiversity Alliance

