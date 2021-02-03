The Best Casualty Insurance for 2021

While you hope to never actually need the coverage, finding and buying the best casualty insurance can help shield you and your family from devastating monetary loss, and offer you peace of mind along the way. These insurance policies—which include coverage for homeowners, renters, drivers, and more—protect liable customers from unexpected loss, damage, and even litigation (lawsuits).

Although auto insurance claims for physical damage average about $3,750, physical injury expenses from car accidents average nearly $18,500, demonstrating the need for casualty coverage.﻿﻿﻿ Without casualty insurance coverage, these everyday circumstances could turn into financial disasters if you are found liable for someone else’s injuries, property damage, or loss. If sued, you could be left covering these expenses out of your own pocket.

It’s easy to see why this coverage is imperative, but finding the best casualty insurance can be tricky, depending on the type of insurance you want to buy and the level of coverage you need in order to feel protected.

To help with your search, we have sifted through more than 20 insurance carriers to find the best insurance companies for you. We have compared not only cost and coverage availability but also financial strength ratings, accessibility, consumer satisfaction reports, and product availability. Keep reading to see which leading companies we chose for the best casualty insurance coverage, and why we picked each one.