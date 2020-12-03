The 4 Best Catastrophic Health Insurance of 2020

What Is Catastrophic Health Insurance?

Catastrophic health insurance plans are designed for people who are under 30 or who meet hardship requirements. These plans have low monthly premiums but very high deductibles. As of 2020, the deductible on catastrophic plans is $8,150. You pay for most routine medical expenses on your own, but the plans provide coverage in case of serious emergencies that require significant medical attention.﻿﻿

Catastrophic plans cover the same essential health benefits as other Health Insurance Marketplace plans, and they cover preventative services at no additional cost. If you purchase a catastrophic plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace, you’re also entitled to three primary care physician visits.

Who Should Get Catastrophic Health Insurance?

Catastrophic health insurance policies are inexpensive, but they’re not for everyone.

They’re best for people who are young and healthy, without ongoing health conditions that need regular care. If you cannot afford a traditional health insurance plan, catastrophic plans are a low-cost option that provide coverage in case of accidents or serious illnesses that you’d otherwise have to pay for yourself.﻿﻿

If you have other options, such as employer-offered coverage or a traditional plan through the Affordable Care Act, those insurance plans will offer more comprehensive coverage with much lower deductibles.

If you have any chronic health conditions and require regular doctor visits or treatment, catastrophic health plans will be costly since the deductible is so high. You would likely be better off with a bronze or silver plan purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

What Is the Difference Between Major Medical and Catastrophic Coverage?

Major medical insurance is a term used to describe plans sold on the Health Insurance Marketplace that meet the Affordable Care Act’s requirements. While major medical plans have different tier levels—with different premiums and deductibles—they all cover the same preventative services and essential benefits.﻿﻿

Catastrophic plans are also sold through the Health Insurance Marketplace but have very high deductibles compared to major medical plans. You’ll typically pay out of your own pocket for routine medical care; a catastrophic plan only provides coverage once you’ve paid thousands and met the deductible.

Catastrophic plans aren’t available to everyone; there are age and hardship restrictions.

How Can I Get Catastrophic Health Insurance?

You can purchase catastrophic health insurance plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace at Healthcare.gov, or you can purchase directly from a private insurance company.

To purchase a plan through Healthcare.gov, you need to be under 30. If you are over 30 and think you qualify for a catastrophic plan due to a hardship, you must apply for an exemption before you can select a plan. Applying through Healthcare.gov allows you to compare plans from multiple insurers so you can pick the best plan for your needs.﻿﻿

If you purchase directly through a company, you may purchase short-term insurance—temporary coverage against major accidents or illnesses—without having to meet certain criteria or qualifying for an exemption. However, short-term plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions.﻿﻿

What Does Catastrophic Health Insurance Cost?

The average cost of a catastrophic health plan is $195 per month, but your cost will depend on your location, age, and insurer.﻿﻿ That amount is significantly less than what a bronze plan purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace would cost. As of 2020, the lowest-tier bronze plan costs $331 per month, on average.﻿﻿

Short-term insurance plans are another option that can be inexpensive since they’re meant as temporary coverage and don’t cover pre-existing conditions. Short-term policies typically cost $124 per month.﻿﻿

How We Chose the Best Catastrophic Health Insurance

We researched and evaluated 12 different insurance companies that offer catastrophic and short-term catastrophic plans. We reviewed each company on their plan options, provider networks, cost, additional benefits, and NAIC complaint ratio. Companies that operated in less than three states were eliminated from contention. We ultimately chose four companies that were readily accessible, had quality customer service, and offered an extensive network so policyholders don’t struggle to find care.