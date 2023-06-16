Best CD Rate vs. S&P 500 Return: Which Is Better Right Now?

These are the top-paying CDs according to term as of June 15, 2023.

The top-paying CDs today have rates several times higher than the nationwide average for CDs of a similar term. But they are still well behind the S&P 500, which has risen more than 15% so far this year, buoyed by large-cap tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Those six companies, which account for 26% of the S&P 500's value, have outsized influence over the capitalization-weighted index and have been the primary drivers of this year's rally. If these stocks continue to rise this year, no CD will outperform the S&P 500. But the index's concentration is also a risk. If these tech stocks falter, as they did last year when the Fed was steadily raising rates, they would weigh on the index, potentially causing it to underperform the best CDs.

Choosing a CD or the S&P 500

When comparing rates of the best-paying CDs to the YTD return of the S&P 500, it may seem like a straightforward choice to go with the stock market, which has returned in the last five months about three times the interest rate of the best CD. However, the stock market is notoriously unpredictable. Any stock investment is a gamble, whereas returns on CDs are about as close to a sure thing as you can get thanks to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance.

CD rates are locked in for the deposit's term, payments are made on a schedule, and CDs worth up to $250,000—including the principle and all accrued interest—are insured by the FDIC in case the bank or credit union defaults.

It's also possible that CD rates could go higher, given the Fed's projections of future monetary policy. Half of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) participants—the Fed's policymakers—think the fed funds rate will rise to 5.5-5.75% this year, implying a 50 basis point increase from today's rates.

That means investors with savings they don't mind locking away for a set period of time could have the rest of the year to take advantage of today's historically-high CD rates, guaranteeing high returns after the Fed starts to cut rates.

On the other hand, there are disadvantages to CDs compared with the stock market as well. Most CDs charge a penalty fee for withdrawing funds before the end of the term. The S&P 500 is highly liquid, meaning there's no penalty or cost to buying and selling the index on a whim.



Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.