The Best CFP Exam Prep Courses of 2021

Best Overall: Dalton Education

Dalton Education

Dalton Education earned our top spot with the industry’s most comprehensive CFP exam prep program. While the prep courses are among the most expensive, you will have the most flexibility, in-depth course materials, videos, and test bank questions. The Dalton Review Guarantee to Pass offers a money-back guarantee under certain conditions, or you may retake the program through the next exam cycle for free.

Pros Flexible live review options

Money-back guarantee under certain conditions

2,000 test bank questions Cons Less affordable than competitors

Pre-study program may take longer

Robust materials can feel overwhelming

Dalton Education won the best overall because of the company’s in-depth CFP exam prep, flexibility, and a strong money-back guarantee. Founded in 2005, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company boasts 20% to 25% higher pass rates than the national average. The company provides CFP Board education courses, along with two CFP exam prep courses: Dalton Review and Dalton Review Guarantee to Pass.

The Dalton Review Guarantee to Pass costs $2,095. The prep course includes a virtual pre-study program, in-person or virtual live review classes, and live review recordings. You also get office hours, one-on-one coaching calls, digital flashcards, free retakes, and a money-back guarantee if you score 70% or better on the exam readiness quizzes but don’t pass the actual exam.

The Dalton Review is a similar course for $1,295 with fewer materials, no coaching calls, and no pass guarantee. Those looking to sample the program may access a Guarantee to Pass Demo. The company also offers financial assistance to underrepresented groups in financial planning through the Women’s Initiative and Diversity Initiative.

Both CFP exam prep options offer books, videos, live virtual classes, live office hours, live or in-person four-day live review, recordings of all lessons, and a 2,000-question test bank. You can email Dalton anytime with questions and attend an office hour for more in-depth answers.