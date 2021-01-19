The Best CMA Exam Prep Courses of 2021

Best Overall: Gleim

Gleim

Gleim earned our top ranking because the company is well-established, with more than 40 years of preparing CMA students. The company also boasts a 99% satisfaction rate, with over 250 universities working with Gleim, and offers the most comprehensive CMA exam prep of all the companies we reviewed.

Pros Free demo of Premium Review

Access until you pass with Premium Review

SmartAdapt learning platform technology Cons Pricing starts at $999

No live instruction

Tougher without an accounting background

Gleim snagged our number-one spot because of the company’s long-standing reputation, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive review program. Established in 1974, Gleim is a strategic partner of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and a leading accounting exam prep provider. Based in Gainesville, Florida, the company offers prep courses for the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, AFSP, and continuing education.

Gleim offers three exam prep packages: Premium CMA Review ($1,599), Traditional CMA Review ($1,349), and Mega Test Bank ($999), with an optional payment plan through Affirm. If you're not ready to buy, Gleim offers a free demo of the Premium CMA Review, with unlimited access to one exam topic. College students may be eligible for a 20% discount.

The Premium and Traditional packages include the test bank with thousands of questions, books, online reviews, full-length exam rehearsals, study planners, and audio lectures. But the Premium also offers videos, access until you pass, digital flashcards, and assistance from the accounting team.

While all three packages offer Gleim's customer service, the Premium and Traditional packages also provide mentoring. The Premium package kicks it up a notch with access to accounting experts. Another perk is Gleim's SmartAdapt learning platform, which shows you where to focus and adjusts your study plan over time.