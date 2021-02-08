The Best Collectibles Insurance of 2021

Company Why We Picked It Best Features American Collectors Insurance Best Overall Agreed Value Coverage; Inflation Guard Protection; Auto coverage of new additions; Collector’s Choice Program BHI Insurance Associates Best for Antiques Backed by 44 insurers to find the best policy for you; potential to combine policies for savings Arroyo Insurance Services Best for Persian Rugs Insure someone else’s collectibles; insure your collection while on loan Progressive Best for Artwork Opportunity for bundled savings Collectibles Insurance Services Best for Sports Memorabilia Comprehensive loss coverage; no appraisal required for items under $25,000; inflation coverage; $0 deductibles MiniCo Insurance Agency Best Value Quick online quote tool; insurance up to $1 million; Competitive premiums and $0 deductible; insures full value Chubb Best Customization Customizable policies that can blend blanket coverage with some itemized pieces; liberal appraisal requirements

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Collectibles Insurance?

Collectibles insurance protects prized possessions from loss events such as theft, accidental damage, and mysterious disappearances that homeowner’s coverage does not. They take into account that collections typically don’t depreciate, but rather appreciate over time. Homeowner's insurance limits property coverage to a percentage of your home total value. Sometimes, that is not enough to replace your collection if it were ever destroyed, damaged, or stolen. And even if there is enough coverage in dollar values, the policy may limit coverage to certain collectibles such as fine art or Persian rugs, thus won’t fully cover the loss.

Collectible insurance policies may also cover your collection outside of your home. For example, you can tailor a policy to cover your items while in transit in the mail, while traveling with you, while housed in a storage facility, or while on display at an exhibit.

How Do I Insure a Collection?

To insure a collection, insurance companies will have you start by providing some proof that you possess the collection, identify specifically what is in it with a detailed inventory, and show some type of third-party valuation such as a bill of sale or appraisal.

You can do some quick research with some online quoting tools to get an estimate, then you’ll contact insurance companies or consultants to work toward a more accurate quote. Insurers will want to know a bit more about your lifestyle as it pertains to the collection so their agents can suggest certain policies that will protect you best. For example, are you a dealer who frequently travels with your baseball card collection to exhibits? You’ll need a policy that covers theft, accidental damage during transit, or missing inventory.

How Much Does Collectible Insurance Cost?

There are two primary ways to insure a collection. The less expensive way is to add an inventory schedule rider to your homeowner’s policy. Even though they may have a lower annual premium, these riders may not give you enough coverage. That’s when a separate and specialized collectible policy makes sense that schedules each asset.

Look for policies that give your collection full market value, not cash value or replacement value. Expect these policies to cost in the neighborhood of 1% to 2% of that insured value. For example, a $100,000 baseball card collection could cost roughly $2,000 per year in premium payments to insure.

How We Chose the Best Collectibles Insurance

After looking at 16 insurance companies we found these seven to be the best in their league. Some of these seven companies actually serve as brokers who are backed by 30 to 50 AM Best-rated financial institutions, giving them a deep reservoir of expertise and value from which to draw.

We chose companies that offered a broad scope of insurance products, whether it be hundreds of types of collections, or complementary insurance products that can be bundled for savings. All of the winners used the similar pricing philosophy of offering full market collector’s value, with premiums in the 1% to 2% range of the collection’s appraisal or bill of sale. As always, we favor companies that are easy to work with, and have simple online tools as well as email and phone options. From application to claims to customer support, companies that had streamlined online processes rose to the top.