The Best Commercial Car Insurance for 2021

Progressive

Our top overall pick for the best commercial car insurance is Progressive. This wide-reaching carrier—already named the number-one commercial truck insurer in America—provides coverage for a very wide range of vehicle types, offers online quotes, and allows for an unlimited travel radius in most states. They also allow for seasonal policy changes to save on premiums during the off-season.

Pros Available in all 50 states

Largest market share in U.S.

Offers coverage for nearly every vehicle type

Many discounts available

Allows for seasonal policy changes Cons Cannot buy coverage online

Need to work with an agent

Does not insure businesses with more than 20 vehicles

With a broad spectrum of coverage options across the entire country, it’s easy to see how Progressive made it to the top of our list. This carrier provides commercial auto insurance for nearly every business and vehicle arrangement, with a slew of discounts to choose from and the ability to change your coverage at any time without penalty.

Founded in 1937, Progressive is currently the number one commercial auto insurer in the United States, with an overall market share of more than 12%.﻿﻿ They offer commercial coverage in all 50 states, with policies that protect a wide range of vehicles such as cars, light trucks, vans, SUVs, food trucks, dump trucks, and even tractor trailers, to name a few. They also offer an unlimited travel radius in most states, without increasing premiums.

Commercial auto protection can include a mix of liability (bodily injury and property damage), medical payments, underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage, collision, comprehensive, and even fire/theft. Progressive also has specialty coverage that not every carrier offers, such as hired auto, non-owned, and any-auto. This means that whether your business owns the vehicles, or your employees use their own vehicles to conduct business, everyone can be covered.

Progressive allows for coverage adjustments at any time, which can be helpful for seasonal businesses that might not need full protection all year long. They also make it easy to get discounts for safe driving, autopay, business experience, bundling policies, and paying in full.

According to Progressive’s website, commercial insurance premiums average about $183 per month, which includes both primary liability and physical damage coverage. Online quotes are offered for certain businesses, but you’ll need to speak with an agent in order to actually buy coverage. They offer 24/7 policy service over the phone or online, and filing a claim is easy to do over the phone, day or night.

To learn more about this carrier, you can read our full Progressive Car Insurance Review.