The Best Commercial Car Insurance for 2021

Progressive

With the largest market share among U.S. commercial insurance carriers, plus a variety of trucks covered and multiple discounts available, Progressive is an easy choice for the best overall commercial truck insurance carrier.

Pros Top commercial vehicle insurer in the U.S.

Available in all 50 states

Offers free state and federal insurance filings

Variety of discounts

Covers wide range of truck types Cons History of consumer complaints

Will need to work with an agent

Allowable fleet size is limited

Travel radius may apply

According to the Insurance Information Institute, Progressive is the largest commercial auto insurer in the United States, providing coverage to more than 12% of the overall market.﻿﻿﻿﻿ They offer commercial truck policies in all 50 states with coverage available to a variety of vehicles, including box trucks, tow trucks, tractor trailers, dump trucks, cement trucks, garbage trucks, delivery trucks, and even ice cream trucks.

Progressive snags our top spot for the best commercial truck insurance thanks to the range of coverage and features offered. Not only does this carrier provide online quotes and flexible coverage and payment options, but it also offers expert support to commercial truck customers. Progressive provides a specialized heavy truck claims service and offers both state and federal insurance filings for free (which are usually issued within 48 hours).

Truck insurance through Progressive includes general liability (bodily injury and personal property), comprehensive, collision, uninsured/underinsured motorist, medical payments, and personal injury protection (PIP). Additional coverages include motor truck cargo, trailer interchange, rental reimbursement (with downtime), non-trucking liability, and fire and theft options.

Progressive provides discounts for things like business experience, drivers with CDL (commercial drivers license) certification, electronic logging devices (ELDs), paying in full, signing up for EFT/autopay, bundling coverage with personal vehicle insurance, or building a package. Online quotes are offered, but you’ll need to work with an agent to buy the right policy for your company. Claims can be filed over the phone anytime, with agents available 24/7.

Progressive was founded in 1937 and currently holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. The carrier also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, though Progressive is not BBB-accredited. According to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Progressive received an average to above-average number of consumer complaints over the last three years.﻿﻿﻿﻿

To learn more information about this carrier, check out our full Progressive Car Insurance Review.