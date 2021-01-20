The Best Commercial Truck Loans of 2021

Lender Why We Picked It Max Loan Amount Upwise Capital Best Overall Up to 100% of equipment value Santander Bank Best for Semi Trucks $10 million U.S. Bank Best for Box Trucks $500,000 Wells Fargo Best for Fleets Up to 100% financing, credit lines up to $40 million Commercial Fleet Financing Best for Expedited Processing Up to 100% of equipment value

How Do I Get a Loan for a Commercial Truck?

You can get a commercial truck loan from some of the larger banks like Santander, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank, and you’ll most likely find their terms favorable if you have a strong credit background and income. However, banks tend to have a slower process with more documentation needed before they can approve you. For borrowers who want financing within a week, with fewer paperwork hurdles to clear, and perhaps more lenient credit requirements, online and specialty lenders will be a better experience. All of the lenders in our list have an online application to begin the process.

What Credit Score Is Needed to Buy a Semi Truck?

The majority of lenders want to see a minimum credit score of 600 to buy a semi truck. Better rates and terms are available when you cross the 640 and 660 score thresholds. If you’re in the 700s, your rates, terms, and options will be even better.

Banks will typically be the most strict about your credit score, while online lenders, especially the ones in our list, are more willing to look at your entire financial picture. In other words, your low credit score will matter, but it most likely will not disqualify you from a loan.

How Much Does It Cost to Finance a Semi Truck?

A semi truck can be configured with options and features that will impact the price, but a typical price tag on dealer websites is in the $150,000 range. With a 10% down payment of $15,000, an interest rate of 5%, and a three-year term length, your monthly payments will cost around $4,000. Over the life of the loan, you’ll pay roughly $10,000 in interest.

If, in this same example, your term length was five years, your monthly payments would run close to $2,500, and you’d pay almost $18,000 in total interest. Factors that can affect your monthly payments and total interest will be whether you can negotiate a loan with no down payment, your rate, and the length of the term.

How We Chose the Best Commercial Truck Loans

We examined 14 commercial truck lenders before we decided on the five best. We favored companies that had nationwide service, multiple financing program options, approval and funding speed, and high loan maximums.

All of our winners demonstrated specialized experience in commercial truck finance and rates that were competitive with other banks and credit unions. While we chose the best choice for each niche, all of these lenders are able to perform in each category. Therefore, if you’re seeking a box truck loan, for example, and you get turned down by U.S. Bank, you may find success at one of the online lenders on our list because they have more lenient requirements.