The 7 Best Construction Estimating Software of 2021

EasyEst

If you’re just starting with construction estimating software and want something simpler and more user-friendly, EasyEst is here to meet your expectations. It’s designed to meet the needs of all users, regardless of their level of experience, making it our top pick for easy-to-use software.

Pros Easy to use

A lot of training and how-to videos

Great customer support Cons Requires installing on Windows

No integrations offered

The reason why EasyEst has come out on top as the easiest software to use is because of all the resources it offers to users. Every feature is explained with a how-to video, so anyone can learn how to use it on their time, and master the software without having to go through a training period.

For those that want to test out its features, EasyEst offers a 30-day free trial, after which there is a one-time purchase cost of $329, which includes a license to download the software on two Windows-based computers.

There are detailed “how-to” videos on their website you can use to learn the software and use its features. In addition to this, a customer support team works 24/7 through live chat and email.

The software needs to be downloaded and is compatible only with the Windows operating system. Once you download it, you will get access to its unique bid items, custom item level modifiers, the option to check for errors, item selection, and a bid information form. You can organize bid items such as locations, miscellaneous field grouping, header separator lines, and advanced features like standard formulas, super assemblies, bid merge, and tag menu and column.

EasyEst was founded in 1982 to use computers for estimating, scheduling, and accounting. They have earned a loyal list of admirers like Southern Homes of Charleston, Highlander Design + Build, EECON Construction Services, and more.