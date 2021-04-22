Best Credit Counseling Services of 2021

Credit counseling agencies can serve as a valuable resource for consumers who are struggling with overwhelming debt. These services, which tend to be not-for-profit, work with consumers online, in-person, or over the phone in order to help find the underlying cause of most financial issues. At the end of the day, their goal is to help individuals, couples, and families define problematic spending patterns and pay down debt so they can begin planning a fruitful future.

Still, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns about the perils of working with a credit counseling agency that could make your problems worse. In fact, they state that "non-profit status doesn’t guarantee that services are free, affordable, or even legitimate."

The FTC also suggests steps you can take to confirm credit counseling agencies are reputable, legitimate, and fair. These include knowing the right questions to ask and checking with your state attorney general, among other tips.

Investopedia also conducted our own analysis of top credit counseling services to find the best options for you. Keep reading to learn which companies we can recommend, why we believe they stand out from the crowd, and how to get started.