Best CRM Software in 2021

Software Wins For Key Benefit Salesforce Best Overall Extensive catalog of features, integrations, and training modules Freshworks Best for Solo Business Everything in one place Pipedrive Best Value Robust CRM starting as low as $12.50/month Hubspot Best Free Option Free features span CRM, sales, marketing, and customer service Bitrix24 Best for Multi-Channel Communications Centralizes communications from video, to work chat, to social media, to phone, and more CompanyHub Best for Customization AI-powered assistant that learns from you and adapts; centralized communications Infor CloudSuite CRM Best for Small Business Sales Teams Sales management tools to effectively manage teams and territories

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is CRM Software?

Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) software allows businesses to manage interactions with customers in one place. By keeping track of information like the last date of contact and the likelihood of closing the deal, businesses use the centralized management of this information to improve customer experience and service, and hopefully grow sales. The typical foundational features include email integration, contact notes, tasks, reminders, sales forecasts, and reporting.

What Are the Benefits of Using a CRM Software?

At its core, a CRM helps companies build relationships. The better the relationships, the more customers like you and are likely to buy from you. CRM software helps you manage your leads, track interactions, and simplify your scheduling process. It also streamlines your email marketing efforts and helps you interpret customer data. Perhaps one of the biggest benefits of using CRM software is that it helps you stay in front of your customers in a methodical way so that nothing important falls through the cracks.

How Much Does CRM Software Cost?

CRMs vary in price according to how many features they offer. Some offer free plans, but these will always be limited in scope. A well-known and robust CRM like Salesforce can cost hundreds of dollars per user per month on the high end. Add-on features that drive up the price typically include more email marketing campaigns, task automation, extensive reporting, and even video hosting, to name a few.

When Should a Business Implement CRM Software?

You know your company is ready for a CRM when:

You are losing data about your clients, or have so much information that you can’t use it effectively.

You need to track how your salespeople are performing.

You need to save time with automation (email campaigns, logging phone calls, etc.).

Your customer service needs to be proactive and not reactive.

You need to easily share information between departments (such as sales to marketing).

You want more personalized customer service.

Your company hasn’t seen a lot of growth lately.

What Makes a Good CRM Software?

Here’s what to look for in a good CRM software:

It tracks the contact history you have with your leads so you don’t miss anything, and you know what’s going on with each client.

It has functional mobile options so you can find the information you need on the road.

It mines and analyzes information so you know how to make good business decisions.

You are able to customize features to fit the unique needs of your business.

It’s simple and straightforward to use; if a CRM is too complicated, people won’t get the most out of it.

How We Chose the Best CRM Software

We dug into 15 of the best-known CRM programs on the market to arrive at the seven best for small businesses. CRM software that proved easy to set up and use, and was feature-rich starting in their entry-level plans made it to the top of our lists. Customer support and training had to be accessible and robust, too. If the CRM integrates with many other popular software programs businesses use, we gave it additional points in our scoring.

We also examined reporting capabilities, customization possibilities, and their price points to find lower-priced CRM software that can inform and adapt. Finally, we checked the software to see if it was a better fit for a particular industry or company size. Each of our chosen winners is strong across all of these parameters and shows particular leadership in the category it won.