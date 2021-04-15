With a high-caliber day trading course, you benefit from learning directly from the pros as they expose you to profitable trading strategies and techniques for the managing risk in your stock portfolio. Also, having access to mentors and a community of like-minded people provides the additional insight and support beginning traders need to keep them moving forward.
However, not all courses are created equal. They can vary widely in terms of the instructors' experience and track record, the course structure, the quality and quantity of learning tools and resources, and the value you receive for your time and money. Some are outright scams. In this roundup, we increase the chances you'll find a high-quality course that can set you on the path to success. To get you there, we reviewed 20 of the more popular day trading courses to find the best in six categories.
Best Day Trading Courses in 2021
- Best Overall: Bear Bull Traders
- Best Comprehensive Offering: Warrior Trading
- Best Value: Bullish Bears
- Best for Day Trading Forex: Asia Forex Mentor—One Core Program
- Best for Day Trading Penny Stocks: Timothy Sykes Trading Program
- Best for Educational Content: Udemy
Investopedia offers its own day trading class as part of the Investopedia Academy, but to maintain objectivity, we opted to exclude it from this roundup. If you are interested in this course, please visit the Investopedia Academy.
Best Overall : Bear Bull Traders
Bear Bull Traders offers the right combination of a comprehensive course offering, access to trading tools, and a trading community, with mentoring by a top trading guru—all at a reasonable price, making it our choice as the best overall trading course.
Extensive library of videos and high-level trading tutorials
Access to real-time paper trading simulator
Helpful trader community with support from chat room monitors
Designated chat rooms for various forms of trading
Affordable two-tiered pricing structure
Webinars are only available to annual subscribers
No trial membership available
The Bear Bull Traders educational program offers an in-depth learning track for traders at every experience level. Couple their expert instruction with an interactive trading community, extensive learning resources, and close support—all at a reasonable price—and you have the best overall trading course.
World-class trader Andrew Aziz created Bear Bull Traders in 2016 to provide traders at all levels the opportunity to learn from the experts in a community environment. The trading courses are based on the strategies discussed in Andrew's best-selling books. The program guides members through every step of the trading process and strategy development. It is the only course we found that has four clinical psychologists on staff to teach that very critical aspect of trading.
In addition to its vast video library, the program provides access to weekly webinars, downloadable resources, a real-time trading simulator, and a popular online community of active day traders. Traders can choose from chat rooms designated for day trading, swing traders, options, forex, and trading psychology. Members also have access to experienced mentors, including Andrew Aziz.
You can take the Bear Bull Traders for a test drive with a seven-day trial that includes access to the chat rooms and a live onboarding session. Once you become a member, you can pay $99 a month or purchase a lifetime subscription for a one-time payment of $1,999 (they'll take 12 monthly payments of $199). Bear Bull Traders usually offers discounts of up to 20% off the monthly or lifetime prices.
Best Comprehensive Offering : Warrior Trading
Regardless of where you are on the experience spectrum, Warrior Trading offers a training path to help you get to the next level, making it our top pick as the best comprehensive offering in day trading courses.
High-caliber learning for all experience levels
Access to real-time paper trading simulator
Extensive resource library
Large and active chat room
Free three-day course for beginners
On the expensive end of the price spectrum
In addition to a suite of trading courses for traders of all experience levels, Warrior Trading students have access to a wildly popular chat room, live trading demonstrations, group mentoring trading simulators, and an extensive resource library. That's why we chose Warrior Trading as the best day trading course for a comprehensive offering.
Warrior Trading, the brainchild of top trading guru Ross Cameron, has an enthusiastic following of 500,000 subscribers with more than 5,000 premium members.
Warrior Trading offers two training programs—Warrior Starter for beginners and Warrior Pro for moving traders of all levels up further up the learning curve. It also offers a free course to get started on learning the fundamentals before committing to its paid courses.
For $997, the Warrior Starter program includes 15 chapters covering the foundation of day trading. Students learn how the markets work, how trading accounts work, technical analysis, and the psychology of trading. During the course, students have one month’s access to the chat rooms and a real-time trading simulator to practice what they learn. For continued access after one month, students join a membership for $197 a month.
While the Warrior Starter program is not inexpensive, few programs can match its comprehensive offering, designed to move you up the learning curve quickly.
The more quickly you advance, the faster you'll be ready for the Warrior Pro program, which adds some valuable tools and resources. Warrior Pro students attend more advanced training courses and gain access to group mentoring six times per week. The 90-day Warrior Pro course costs $1,497, after which members pay $197 monthly for continued access.
Warrior Trading coupons for up to 50% off can be found online by Googling "Warrior Trading coupons."
Best Value : Bullish Bears
You would be hard-pressed to find a trading course with a more comprehensive offering for just $49 a month, which is why we chose Bullish Bears as the best value in a day trading course.
14-day free trial
Low-cost access to comprehensive training resources
"Social club" environment
Live-stream screen share mentoring
Resources for all skill levels
Lack of direct mentorship
The Bullish Bears' mission is to make successful day traders out of anyone who wants to learn. Hence, the low monthly membership price of $49 (or $300 per year) that gives you access to a wide range of learning resources and tools, including a top-tier course, an interactive chat room, live-streaming trading rooms, and other valuable trading tools. For all that, Bullish Bears makes our list as the best value in a day trading course.
Since its founding in 2016, Bullish Bears has managed to attract a significant following, as evidenced by its more than 50,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel. People might come for the low membership price, but they stay for the energetic and highly supportive community found in its chat rooms. With live streaming of trades planned and executed by a team of professional traders, the trade rooms are a learning experience on their own. Members can practice what they learn using the paper money thinkorswim demo platform from TD Ameritrade.
The Bullish Bears encourages everyone to start with its 14-day free trial, which provides access to everything offered through the $49 monthly membership, including all courses, daily watch lists, chat room, live-streaming trading room, trade alerts, and other trading tools. Members can save money with an annual subscription of just $300 ($25 per month).
Best for Day Trading Forex : Asia Forex Mentor—One Core Program
You can learn how to day trade in any market with the comprehensive One Core Program, but its main wheelhouse is forex, making it our choice as the best day trading course for trading forex.
Extensive course offering
Studio-quality video course
Free, five-lesson trial
World renown trader as a mentor
No monthly payment plan for educational course
As the trainer of traders who work in banks, asset management firms, and top trading firms worldwide, Ezekiel Chew is no ordinary trading instructor. Considered one of the leading experts in the finance industry and one of the top forex traders globally, he created the One Core Program as a way to give back to the trading community. The program is designed to teach anyone how to trade in any market but, because forex is Ezekiel's forte, we picked his One Core Program as the best day trading course for learning forex trading.
Ezekiel founded Asia Forex Mentor in 2008 and then poured his more than 20 years of trading experience into developing his One Core Program. The $997 program is stacked full of educational content with 26 full-scale lessons spread out over 60 sub-topics students can view through studio-quality online videos. In each lesson, Ezekiel lays out his 16 high-win-rate strategies using hand-picked examples with explanations and interpretations. Before spending $997, students are encouraged to try out the One Core Program with a free, five-lesson trial.
The real learning begins when students join the Golden Eye Group. For $118 per month ($1,200 annually), members get access to Ezekiel's brain as he live-streams his weekly market analysis and provides insight into reading charts and setting up trades.
Best for Day Trading Penny Stocks : Timothy Sykes Trading Program
Day trading penny stocks is considered a particular niche in the trading arena, and there's no better penny stocks day trader or instructor than Timothy Sykes, making his course the best for learning how to day trade penny stocks.
Led by top penny stock trader
Vibrant chatroom with top pros as moderators
Frequent research reports and video lessons
A wide variety of educational materials
Reasonably priced
Tim's Sykes' flashy style may be a turn-off
For those who want to learn how to day trade penny stocks, you can't do better than the reasonably priced Tim Sykes Trading Program, with its vast video library, mentoring support, and active chat room. All this is brought to you by one of the premier penny stock traders and mentor to several of the most successful penny stock traders, making the Tim Sykes Trading Program our top pick as the best day trading course for learning how to day trade penny stocks.
If you can get past Tim's somewhat brash and flamboyant approach to marketing, which has the look and feel of a "get rich quick" scheme, you'll find a serious trading program stacked with quality learning resources.
One of his plans is for experienced traders who pay $75 a month ($697 for an annual subscription) for Tim's insights with access to the chatrooms, the daily stock watchlists, and Tim's real-time alerts.
For $150 per month ($108 per month when paid annually), members get access to an extensive library of 5,000 videos filled with more than 400 hours of content in 50 categories. The learning is continuous with fresh daily or weekly lessons. Students also learn by attending an energetic chat room moderated by his top proteges.
A third plan is offered by application only. Trade Like Tim combines the components of the first two plans with the opportunity to watch Tim as he strategizes and executes trades.
Best for Educational Content : Udemy
If you're brand new to day trading and you want to learn before committing to a trading program, you can't do better than Udemy's lineup of day trading courses, which is why we chose it as the best day trading course for educational content.
Low prices
Expert Instruction
Comprehensive courses
Extensive course selection
No opportunity for practical application
No chat rooms
No coaching
Udemy is a global leader in online educational content with an extensive selection of investing courses. For those who just want to dip their toe in the day trading waters, Udemy's Day Trading 101 provides a clear view into the fundamentals. And because this $109 course is on sale for $11.99, there's no significant risk in determining if day trading is for you. That's why we chose Udemy as the best day trading course for educational content.
As with all Udemy investing courses, Day Trading 101 is taught by an expert instructor. Luca Moschini is the founder of SharperTrades, LCC, an online trading education site. Luca has taught more than 125,000 students and has earned a 4.7 rating from nearly 7,000 Udemy reviews.
Luca teaches this course over four hours of on-demand video. The course leans heavily into technical analysis, which is a critical component of day trading. However, it does cover the day trading gamut from reading technical charts to finding stocks to trade. Students receive online support and access to video tutorials with trading demonstrations. Udemy backs the quality of its courses with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and, as with all Udemy's courses, you have lifetime access to the course materials.
The great thing about Udemy is, if you want to continue your day trading education, it has an extensive selection of courses—some more advanced and some that focus on different day trading markets such as futures, forex, options, and stocks. Most of its trading courses are on sales for less than $16.
Final Verdict
Choosing the right day trading course from among the many you can find online can be challenging. For this roundup, we zeroed in on some key factors that should be present in a quality course, such as user-friendly format, expert instruction, resources, mentor or coaching support, and cost.
Depending on your individual needs, objectives, and learning style, you may be drawn to one course over another. For example, if all you need at this point is to learn day trading fundamentals without committing to a monthly paid trading program, Udemy offers the best in educational content.
If you want to focus your day trading in a particular market, you can't do better for forex than Asia Forex Mentor, or Tim Sykes for penny stocks.
For the best value in a day trading course, Bullish Bears packs a lot of learning and practical application in its $49 deluxe course. But if you're more interested in having access to the most comprehensive offering of courses and resources, Warrior Trading is your best bet.
Whatever your objectives, you can't go wrong with Bear Bull Traders as the best overall day trading course.
Compare the Best Day Trading Courses
|Day Trading Course
|Pricing
|Bear Bull Traders Best Overall
|Seven-day trial then $99 per month
|Warrior Trading Best Comprehensive Offering
|$997 then $197 per month
|Bullish Bears Best Value
|$49 per month
|Asia Forex Mentor—One Core Program Best for Day Trading Forex
|$997 then $118 per month
|Tim Sykes Trading Program Best for Day Trading Penny Stocks
|$150 per month
|Udemy Best for Educational Content
|Starting at $11.99
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What Do You Learn in a Day Trading Course?
The objective of a good day trading course is to make you self-sufficient in navigating the markets for profit using successful trading strategies. To get you there, the course will teach you the fundamentals of day trading and risk management on your way to learning technical analysis and specific trade setups. A good trading course offers structured, expert instruction with access to resources, live trade demonstrations, mentoring, and a trading community for interactive learning.
How Does Day Trading Work?
When you day trade, you buy and sell stocks, forex, futures, or options with the expectation of holding your position for less than a day. A typical holding period for a day trading is just a few minutes or until the price has reached its objective, which might just be one or two ticks of price movement. Traders rely on charting to analyze price movements and trading patterns to identify indicators and trends that reveal a potentially profitable trade. Traders also incorporate the psychology of the market and how investors are impacting price changes.
What Are the Risks of Day Trading?
The obvious risk of day trading is the potential loss of capital. To day trade, traders often open a margin account with a minimum account balance of $25,000. A margin account allows you to sell a security short, meaning you sell a security you don't own. That requires borrowing the security from a broker until you close out your position by buying it back. Or, you can use the margin account to use borrowed funds to leverage a purchase. Either way, because you are using borrowed funds, you are risking more than your initial investment.
Day trading risks are magnified by market volatility, which can be extreme at times. While day traders can use volatility to make profitable trades, it can also work against them if their trade goes bad. Risk can be controlled or mitigated with risk management strategies and a disciplined approach.
Who Are Day Trading Courses Best For?
Regardless of your knowledge or experience level, a good day trading course can be invaluable for getting you to the next level, whether that is to start day trading or sharpen your skills for more profitable trading. If you're just starting out, you may want to enroll in a free or low-cost course to learn the basics of day trading and then look for a paid course to leverage your knowledge so you can get more out of it.
How Much Money Do You Need to Start Day Trading?
Traders who make intraday stock trades at least four days a week are considered day traders and are required by regulation to keep $25,000 in their trading account. That's because traders must have enough capital to withstand losses. If your balance falls below that level, you need to add more money. It's recommended that you provide yourself a cushion by maintaining at least $30,000 in your account.
There is no such requirement for trading forex or futures, but brokers have their own requirements, with many requiring a minimum $100 balance for forex and $1,000 for futures.
How We Chose the Best Day Trading Course
If you have tried to search for day trading courses, you have probably noticed that they can vary widely in cost and the quality and quantity of their offerings. It can be painful to jump from one course to the next to find the right fit. Hopefully, this roundup will spare you that suffering.
We reviewed two dozen day trading courses to identify 15 that met our initial criteria, including instructors' trading experience, quality of course offerings, learning format, access to resources and mentoring, community support, and any value-add features. In comparing those courses, we narrowed the list down to the best day trading courses in six distinct categories.