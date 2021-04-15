Best Day Trading Courses in 2021

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Do You Learn in a Day Trading Course?

The objective of a good day trading course is to make you self-sufficient in navigating the markets for profit using successful trading strategies. To get you there, the course will teach you the fundamentals of day trading and risk management on your way to learning technical analysis and specific trade setups. A good trading course offers structured, expert instruction with access to resources, live trade demonstrations, mentoring, and a trading community for interactive learning.

How Does Day Trading Work?

When you day trade, you buy and sell stocks, forex, futures, or options with the expectation of holding your position for less than a day. A typical holding period for a day trading is just a few minutes or until the price has reached its objective, which might just be one or two ticks of price movement. Traders rely on charting to analyze price movements and trading patterns to identify indicators and trends that reveal a potentially profitable trade. Traders also incorporate the psychology of the market and how investors are impacting price changes.

What Are the Risks of Day Trading?

The obvious risk of day trading is the potential loss of capital. To day trade, traders often open a margin account with a minimum account balance of $25,000. A margin account allows you to sell a security short, meaning you sell a security you don't own. That requires borrowing the security from a broker until you close out your position by buying it back. Or, you can use the margin account to use borrowed funds to leverage a purchase. Either way, because you are using borrowed funds, you are risking more than your initial investment.

Day trading risks are magnified by market volatility, which can be extreme at times. While day traders can use volatility to make profitable trades, it can also work against them if their trade goes bad. Risk can be controlled or mitigated with risk management strategies and a disciplined approach.

Who Are Day Trading Courses Best For?

Regardless of your knowledge or experience level, a good day trading course can be invaluable for getting you to the next level, whether that is to start day trading or sharpen your skills for more profitable trading. If you're just starting out, you may want to enroll in a free or low-cost course to learn the basics of day trading and then look for a paid course to leverage your knowledge so you can get more out of it.

How Much Money Do You Need to Start Day Trading?

Traders who make intraday stock trades at least four days a week are considered day traders and are required by regulation to keep $25,000 in their trading account. That's because traders must have enough capital to withstand losses. If your balance falls below that level, you need to add more money. It's recommended that you provide yourself a cushion by maintaining at least $30,000 in your account.

There is no such requirement for trading forex or futures, but brokers have their own requirements, with many requiring a minimum $100 balance for forex and $1,000 for futures.

How We Chose the Best Day Trading Course

If you have tried to search for day trading courses, you have probably noticed that they can vary widely in cost and the quality and quantity of their offerings. It can be painful to jump from one course to the next to find the right fit. Hopefully, this roundup will spare you that suffering.

We reviewed two dozen day trading courses to identify 15 that met our initial criteria, including instructors' trading experience, quality of course offerings, learning format, access to resources and mentoring, community support, and any value-add features. In comparing those courses, we narrowed the list down to the best day trading courses in six distinct categories.