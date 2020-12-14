The 7 Best Earthquake Insurance Providers of 2020

What Is Earthquake Insurance?

Earthquake insurance is a type of catastrophe insurance meant to protect policyholders against unforeseen earthquake damage. This type of coverage can kick in to replace your dwelling, replace or repair other structures on a property (i.e. fences, garages, etc.) and provide coverage for personal property that is lost or damaged during an earthquake or subsequent aftershocks.

While many homeowners believe earthquakes would be covered by their traditional homeowners insurance policy, this is just not the case. Earthquake insurance is typically purchased as an add-on policy to a traditional homeowners or renters insurance policy, yet you may also be able to buy a standalone earthquake insurance policy as well.

Who Should Get Earthquake Insurance?

Earthquake insurance is most commonly purchased by people who live along the Pacific Coast, or in states such as California, Washington, Alaska, and Oregon. However, the Insurance Information Institute (III) claims that individuals in 42 different states are actually at risk for earthquake damage.﻿﻿

The Insurance Information Institute (III) reports that the following 16 states are at the highest risk for earthquakes: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. However, they also note that some states have little to no risk, including Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Is the California Earthquake Authority Good Insurance?

Most earthquake insurance customers hail from California due to the increased risk found along the San Andreas Fault and the many costly earthquake events that have taken place in the state over the last 50 years. Due to the sheer number of earthquakes in the state, and the potential for most costly quakes in the future, the California Legislature created the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) in 1996.

Since then, the CEA has become the largest provider of residential earthquake insurance in the United States, and the company is relied on to provide two-thirds of policies in California. Note that many of the earthquake insurance providers on this list offer earthquake coverage in the state of California in conjunction with the CEA.

Fortunately, earthquake insurance from the CEA can be relied on when you need it. The Insurance Information Institute (III) confirms that the CEA is financially sound with over $18 billion set aside to pay for claims.

How We Chose the Best Earthquake Insurance Providers

While many insurance providers offer earthquake insurance, we couldn’t include them all. To come up with the providers for our ranking, we looked for companies that offer earthquake insurance with special features or discounts available. While we started by comparing more than 20 providers, we gave preference to companies that offer a broad range of insurance products nationwide, and we also looked for ones that have excellent ratings for financial strength and customer service.